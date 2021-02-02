It’s important, too, when considering public health. Specifically, when looking at the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

For example, let’s look at the population of the country which is Hispanic, non-Hispanic White, non-Hispanic Black or non-Hispanic Asian. (The government differentiates race — White, Black — and ethnicity, meaning Hispanic or not.) About 62 percent of Americans who fall into one of those categories are White, according to Census Bureau projections for 2020. About 13 percent are Black and 19 percent Hispanic. The other 6 percent are Asian.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has data on how the pandemic has affected the country by race. Of those with identifiable racial and ethnic identities through the middle of last month, about 60 percent of confirmed cases were among Whites, compared to 14 percent among Black Americans and 23 percent among Hispanics (again, looking only at identified cases within these four groups). In other words, Hispanics were overrepresented among cases while Whites were slightly underrepresented.

When it comes to deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, the distribution shifted again. Whites made up 64 percent of deaths and Hispanics 14 percent. Blacks are overrepresented at 18 percent.

We’ve broken out age groups above, showing that older people are more likely to have died while younger people are more likely to have been infected. If we break out the distribution of population, cases and deaths by racial group, we see how age and race relate.

Considering population, we clearly see the baby boom reflected in the 50-59 and 60-69 age groups. We also see that while those age groups make up more of the White population than the younger groups, among Hispanics, the youngest groups offer the most density. In 2019, we reported that the most common age for a White American was 58. For Hispanics, it was 11.

The third graph above is the important one. For Whites, the density of deaths by age increases rapidly as age groups grow older. That is, the yellow line shoots upward quickly toward the right end of the chart. For Blacks and Hispanics, though, the trend is different, the increase slower.

Among Whites, the density of over-79-year-olds in the coronavirus death toll is 45 points higher than the density of those ages 60-69. For Blacks and Hispanics, the difference is only about 7.5 points. The death toll is probably lower for Hispanics than for Blacks overall because there are fewer old Hispanics.

There are a lot of caveats that apply here, including that the CDC data on race and ethnicity includes only part of the recorded coronavirus infections and deaths. The missing data might shift these numbers significantly, but it’s hard to say.

But some things do appear to be the case. Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to die of the virus at younger ages than Whites. Hispanic Americans tend to be younger, though, reducing the toll from the virus. That combination would lead us to expect Blacks to be overrepresented in the death toll, which they are.