Ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate next week, House managers face a deadline Tuesday morning to lay out their case in a brief on how the then-president incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The managers, led by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), are expected to detail Trump’s repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him and his words and actions that they allege spurred a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol.

The brief is also expected to address the question of whether it is constitutional to hold a Senate trial of a president who has already left office. Numerous Republican senators have argued it is not constitutional in explaining why they are not inclined to vote to convict Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump’s new legal team also faces a deadline for its first filing on the trial Tuesday.