Democratic campaign committee seeks to link vulnerable Republicans to QAnon
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday announced the launch of advertisements aimed at eight House Republicans who voted against Trump’s impeachment that accuse them of siding with supporters of QAnon.
The targets of the ads, which claim the GOP lawmakers “stood with Q, not you,” include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and seven others the DCCC says are vulnerable in the 2022 elections.
The DCCC said that the 30-second TV ads and digital spots will play across local broadcast and cable stations in the districts of the lawmakers and that the version attacking McCarthy will also air in Washington.
QAnon represents a sprawling set of false claims that have coalesced into an extremist ideology that has radicalized its followers, some of whom participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. Trump was impeached by the House for “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans voted with Democrats for his impeachment.
The DCCC ads claim that QAnon “took over the Republican Party” and “sent followers to Congress.”
On the day of the attack, the ads say, Trump “incited a mob” that “murdered a cop,” a reference to the death of Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died a day after he was injured in the attack.
“Then Trump and Republicans in Congress sided with the violent QAnon mob,” the ads say, claiming the targeted lawmakers “should have stood with us” but instead voted to “protect Trump.”
Besides McCarthy, the ads target Reps. Don Bacon (Neb.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Mike Garcia (Calif.), Young Kim (Calif.), Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Michelle Steel (Calif.) and Beth Van Duyne (Tex.).
In Connecticut, Biden’s nominee for education secretary led a full-court press for schools to reopen
Last summer, as school districts across America were nervously considering whether to pry open school doors for part-time learning, Miguel Cardona was in Connecticut, pushing districts hard to return five days a week.
Through a combination of pressure and cajoling, along with an open line of communication, Cardona saw all but one school district in his state adopt some flavor of in-person education in the fall, reopening school buildings even as teachers across Connecticut staged noisy protests and districts across the country remained online-only.
That record helped pluck the 45-year-old schools commissioner out of seemingly nowhere to become President Biden’s nominee for education secretary. Biden has said one of his top goals is to open most schools. Cardona faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Analysis: Experts push Biden to establish presidential commission to boost trust in elections
After a volatile election cycle marred by unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, a group of experts is recommending that Biden form a commission to boost Americans’ confidence in elections and to propose ways to increase security by 2022.
The Alliance for Securing Democracy and Center for Democracy and Technology, in a new report, wants Biden to form such a commission by executive order in his first term.
They envision a six-month period for the commission to hear from a variety of stakeholders, including local election officials and cybersecurity experts, and recommend ways to improve U.S. election administration and faith in the results.
“There’s a serious crisis of trust in American democracy right now and it’s going to take time to study these problems,” says report co-author William Adler, senior technologist in elections and democracy at the tech group Center for Democracy and Technology.
House impeachment managers to lay out case against Trump
Ahead of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate next week, House managers face a deadline Tuesday morning to lay out their case in a brief on how the then-president incited the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The managers, led by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), are expected to detail Trump’s repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him and his words and actions that they allege spurred a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol.
The brief is also expected to address the question of whether it is constitutional to hold a Senate trial of a president who has already left office. Numerous Republican senators have argued it is not constitutional in explaining why they are not inclined to vote to convict Trump.
Meanwhile, Trump’s new legal team also faces a deadline for its first filing on the trial Tuesday.
Atlanta-based attorney David Schoen and Pennsylvania lawyer Bruce L. Castor Jr. have taken over Trump’s case just a week before the trial is scheduled to begin in earnest.
Late Capitol Police officer to lie in honor at the Capitol overnight
The late Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda following a ceremonial arrival scheduled at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sicknick reportedly was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob. He died the following day.
Sicknick, 42, from South River, N.J., enlisted in the National Guard six months after graduating high school in 1997, deploying to Saudi Arabia and then Kyrgyzstan. He joined the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.
The rotunda will be open overnight for members of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement to pay their respects.
In a joint statement released last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony. May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time.”
Senate expected to confirm Mayorkas as homeland security secretary, Buttigieg as transportation secretary
The Senate on Tuesday is expected to confirm two more nominees for Biden’s Cabinet: Alejandro Mayorkas as homeland security secretary and Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary.
A vote by the full Senate on Mayorkas’s nomination had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed due to inclement weather.
Mayorkas is a former deputy at the Department of Homeland Security. His confirmation as secretary appeared assured after a procedural vote to limit debate that passed the Senate last week on a 55-to-42 vote.
During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Mayorkas said he would carry out Biden’s immigration overhaul while intensifying efforts to combat domestic extremism.
Buttigieg’s nomination sailed through the Senate Commerce Committee last week on a 21-to-3 vote.
The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., was among Biden’s rivals for the Democrat presidential nomination. He would become the first openly gay person ever confirmed to a Cabinet post.
He has pledged to advance Biden’s agenda of rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and fighting climate change.
Biden to begin efforts to reunify migrant families separated by Trump administration
The Biden administration will announce on Tuesday plans to identify and reunite hundreds of families who were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border by the Trump administration and remain apart years later.
Biden will create a new task force to reunite families through an executive order, following through on a campaign promise to undo some of the damage inflicted by the Trump administration’s most controversial immigration policy. Biden officials did not yet have details on the scale or timing of the reunification effort, but they said the task force would make recommendations on how separated parents and children could be brought back together.
The task force, according to a senior administration official, will “work across the U.S. government, with key stakeholders and representatives of impacted families, and with partners across the hemisphere to find parents and children separated by the Trump administration.”
With hunger surging and farms in crisis, Biden’s controversial USDA nominee lays out his plans
If confirmed as U.S. agriculture secretary, Tom Vilsack, 70, will reprise his role in a political and economic landscape vastly different from the one during his eight years in the same job during the Obama administration. In prepared remarks ahead of his Tuesday hearing before the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, he alluded to those differences.
“Then, a Great Recession challenged us. Today, the pandemic, racial justice and equity, and climate change must be our priorities,” Vilsack wrote.
Although the Iowa native is expected to enjoy a smooth confirmation process with broad bipartisan support, he has come under criticism from civil rights groups and Black farmers who say he did not go far enough last time to eradicate long-standing racial discrimination in farming and at the department.
From Mayor Pete to Secretary Buttigieg: Appearances hint at expansive role for next transportation chief
The days since the presidential inauguration have been wall-to-wall Pete Buttigieg.
He’s been on “The View” and “The Tonight Show,” and he has talked to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, deploying the deft rhetoric he used on the campaign trail to boost Biden and their shared agenda. The goals focus on climate change and racial justice, in addition to more traditional issues of infrastructure, safety and federal spending.
In the days before a Senate vote on his nomination to become transportation secretary, scheduled for noon Tuesday, Buttigieg has taken the new administration’s broader message to people who might miss it. In the process, he is seeking to expand views of what it means to be transportation secretary — a job Biden says will have an outsize role in pushing his priorities but one that comes with sharp limits on formal powers.
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez reveals she’s a sexual assault survivor, recounts ‘trauma’ of Capitol riots
As rioters threatened to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6, a staffer rushed into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office and told her to hide. Soon after she ran into a bathroom, she heard a thunderous banging noise outside.
“Where is she? Where is she?” someone yelled, Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said in an Instagram Live chat on Monday night. “And this was the moment where I thought everything was over.”
The person thumping on the doors turned out to be a police officer trying to move her to a secure location, Ocasio-Cortez said, but the harrowing moment was just the first of many as a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol.
With around 150,000 viewers watching live, Ocasio-Cortez for the first time recounted in detail what she had earlier described as a near-death experience during the attempted insurrection. The New York Democrat also revealed during the 90-minute discussion that she is a survivor of sexual assault.
Biden, Senate Republicans hold lengthy meeting on coronavirus relief bill
A group of Senate Republicans held a nearly two-hour meeting with Biden on Monday night to discuss coronavirus relief legislation, emerging to sound upbeat notes about continuing to work together — but with no deal in hand.
Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package that Democratic leaders want to move quickly through Congress. The 10-member GOP group led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) countered with a much narrower $618 billion proposal and appealed to Biden to make good on his campaign promises to seek bipartisan unity.
Following the Oval Office meeting, Collins told reporters outside the White House that Biden had explained his proposal more thoroughly and they shared the same concerns about the impacts of the pandemic.
As House GOP faces decision on its future, McConnell defends Cheney, rebukes Greene in rare set of statements
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday delivered a scathing rebuke of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s actions and defended Rep. Liz Cheney’s decision to vote to impeach Trump, weighing in for the first time on the criticism facing both lawmakers.
The statements together are both an unusual venture from a Senate leader onto the other chamber’s turf and an unmistakable signal to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) that, for the party’s sake, he must sideline extremists such as Greene (R-Ga.) and maintain a place for traditional Republicans such as Cheney (R-Wyo.).
On Wednesday morning, House Republicans will hold a conference-wide meeting during which the actions of both lawmakers are expected to be discussed.
Poor handling of virus cost Trump his reelection, campaign autopsy finds
Trump lost the 2020 election largely because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post-election autopsy completed by Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio.
The 27-page document shows that voters in 10 key states rated the pandemic as their top voting issue, and Biden won higher marks on the topic. The report also indicates that Trump lost ground among key demographic groups he needed.
The internal report cuts against Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him and that Biden could not have fairly beaten him — and it mirrors what many Trump campaign officials said privately for months.