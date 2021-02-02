The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday announced the launch of advertisements aimed at eight House Republicans who voted against Trump’s impeachment that accuse them of siding with supporters of QAnon.

The targets of the ads, which claim the GOP lawmakers “stood with Q, not you,” include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and seven others the DCCC says are vulnerable in the 2022 elections.

The DCCC said that the 30-second TV ads and digital spots will play across local broadcast and cable stations in the districts of the lawmakers and that the version attacking McCarthy will also air in Washington.

QAnon represents a sprawling set of false claims that have coalesced into an extremist ideology that has radicalized its followers, some of whom participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6. Trump was impeached by the House for “incitement of insurrection.” Ten Republicans voted with Democrats for his impeachment.

The DCCC ads claim that QAnon “took over the Republican Party” and “sent followers to Congress.”

On the day of the attack, the ads say, Trump “incited a mob” that “murdered a cop,” a reference to the death of Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died a day after he was injured in the attack.

“Then Trump and Republicans in Congress sided with the violent QAnon mob,” the ads say, claiming the targeted lawmakers “should have stood with us” but instead voted to “protect Trump.”