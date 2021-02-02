At the White House

THE LONG VIEW: Republican lawmakers emerging from a two-hour meeting with President Biden at the White House expressed optimism about reaching a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But so far, no compromise was announced as more economists and members of his party urged the nascent administration to go big to tackle the crisis.

The White House made clear in a statement last night that Biden was not yet making any deals with this emerging “Gang of 10,” which is proposing a much narrower $618 billion proposal versus Biden's $1.9 trillion.

“ While there were areas of agreement, the President also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators' proposal does not address,” the White House said. “He reiterated that while he is hopeful that the Rescue Plan can pass with bipartisan support, a reconciliation package is a path to achieve that end.”

More: “The President also made clear that the American Rescue Plan was carefully designed to meet the stakes of this moment, and any changes in it cannot leave the nation short of its pressing needs.”

The Republicans, led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), were optimistic that talks between the groups would continue, even as the Democrat-controlled Senate is expected to make its first moves today towards fast-tracking the larger package along party lines:

Here are some key areas where the Republican proposal differs from Biden's plan:

“Biden’s plan would send $1,400 payments to most Americans, in addition to the $600 stimulus checks Congress passed in December, while the $618 billion Republican alternative calls for $1,000 checks to a narrower set of Americans,” per our colleagues Alyssa Fowers and Daniela Santamariña.

“ It also keeps unemployment benefits to the current $300 weekly payments, rather than Biden’s proposed raise to $400, and extends the program through June, instead of Biden’s proposal to extend them through September. The GOP plan significantly reduces how much money would go to schools, from $130 billion to $20 billion, and to small businesses. It appears to leave out funding for communities entirely,” our colleague Peter Stevenson reports. It also keeps unemployment benefits to the current $300 weekly payments, rather than Biden’s proposed raise to $400, and extends the program through June, instead of Biden’s proposal to extend them through September. The GOP plan significantly reduces how much money would go to schools, from $130 billion to $20 billion, and to small businesses. It appears to leave out funding for communities entirely,”

Jared Bernstein, a White House economic adviser, indicated there may be some flexibility on stimulus checks – but the GOP proposal was a no-go:

HAPPENING TODAY: While a deal with 10 Republicans may be especially tempting in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats say do they have the votes to skirt the 60-vote threshold by passing a larger package through reconciliation if necessary – relying on every single Democrat plus Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote to move it with a simple majority. The first procedural vote to tee up this process is expected today.

“Reconciliation is not a new or unique concept,” says a statement released by the Senate Budget Committee last night.

“Republicans used reconciliation to pass trillions of dollars in tax breaks to the wealthy and large corporations… If Republicans could use reconciliation to help the wealthy and the powerful, we can use reconciliation to help Americans recover from the worst economic and public health crisis in the modern history of our country. ”

“The cost of inaction is high and growing, and the time for decisive action is now,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement about the process.

It still remains unclear if all of Biden's plan could be passed using reconciliation: “T he process can only be used for budget bills, and provisions that don’t directly relate to government spending (for example, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour) probably aren’t permitted,” per Peter. : “T

Lessons from the Obama era: “The risk is not that it is too big, this package,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said ahead of the meeting, echoing an argument being pushed by former aides to President Obama, who came into office during the Great Recession. “The risk is that it is too small. That remains his view."

A choir of Obama-era voices have increasingly warned against what they see as a mistakes from the last time they controlled both the White House and Congress – when efforts to reach across the aisle meant their top priorities including a major stimulus package languished and ultimately got little GOP support even after being scaled back.

“You only get one chance,” former Obama aide David Plouffe told "This is it. So you better get exactly what you think it needs to be." former Obama aide David Plouffe told NBC News's Nicolle Wallace on relief negotiations .

"The recovery was slower from the financial crisis because the stimulus wasn't bigger," Jason Furman, one of the architects of Obama's 2009 stimulus plan, told Jason Furman, one of the architects of Obama's 2009 stimulus plan, told CNN Business's Matt Egan. "If we look back and think this plan was too big, that would be a regret that would be fine to live with," Furman added.

"One of the lessons of 2009 was that the argument that you could start modestly and then keep adding if the economy did not improve ran into a political reality," Austan Goolsbee, another former Obama economic adviser, told Egan. "President-elect Biden was there. You can already see they're not going to repeat that scenario."

New rosier-than-expected projections from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office could further inflame the debate about the size of the package needed. It showed that the U.S. economy “will return to its pre-pandemic size by the middle of this year, even if Congress does not approve any more federal aid for the recovery,” per the New York Times's Jim Tankersley, but that it'll still “be years before everyone thrown off the job by the pandemic is able to return to work.”

A senior adviser on Biden's coronavirus response team, Andy Slavitt, also told reporters that they cannot reach their goal of vaccinating all Americans without another round of funding from Congress. But some economists believe that's not enough:

“A vaccine is necessary for recovery but not sufficient,” Josh Lipsky, the director of the Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center, told Power Up. “While everyone is focused on the Q4 GDP, let’s remember that is backwards looking. What matter is what’s happening now and one of the best indicators we have is how private businesses feel about the month ahead. There’s no doubt the vaccine is boosting confidence but that is precarious… if you look at the big picture on the scarring effect of long-term unemployed and how easy it would be to double dip then the 1.9 trillion makes much more sense.”

At least one Republican is publicly behind Biden's plan – despite concerns from a Democratic senator in his state: “We have really got to move and get people taken care of and get them back on balance and I want to work with the Biden administration just like I worked with the Trump administration and move forward,” West Virginia's GOP Governor Jim Justice told CNN's Poppy Harlow.

Asked if he had spoken to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who has called for more targeted stimulus payments: “Well, I have not talked directly to Joe about that and everything and I don't exactly know what the thinking could possibly be there. We've got people that are really hurting – that's just all there is too it.”

Manchin has privately been lobbying the White House to reduce the size of the package, our colleagues our colleagues Erica Werner, Jeff Stein, and Seung Min Kim report

Sen. John Tester (D-Mt.), on the other hand, who represents a state Trump won by 17 points, as our colleague Jeff Stein pointed out, doesn't view $1.9 trillion as “too much money.”

“I don't think $1.9 trillion, even though it is a boatload of money, is too much money,” Tester told CNN's Abby Philip. “Now not the time to starve the economy. After we get the economy going, then let's look at ways we can pay the debt down.”

In the agencies

IMMIGRATION PROCLAMATION: Biden is expected to sign three orders today aimed at reversing former president Donald Trump’s immigration policies including, our colleagues Nick Miroff, Seung Min Kim and Maria Sacchetti report.

“ Biden’s orders will ‘review,’ though not cancel, the Migrant Protection Protocols, also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, that sent more than 60,000 asylum seekers to wait outside U.S. territory while their claims are processed in immigration courts…The president’s latest orders also leave intact the emergency pandemic measure known as Title 42 that allows border authorities to rapidly ‘expel’ back to Mexico those who cross the border illegally.”

“ The directives will also create a homeland security task force to reunite families separated by President Donald Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ border crackdown," per Nick, Seung Min, and Maria.

The task force will "look at demands for restitution, expanded mental health services, the readmission of deported parents and possible permanent legal residency for families,” Miriam Jordan of the New York Times reports .

Working out the wrinkles: “It remains unclear what legal status the administration will offer to reunified families, and how it will protect them from deportation,” Kevin Sieff reports.

BIDEN MAY BE ASKED ABOUT THIS: "Biden’s administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term," the Associated Press's Nomaan Merchant reports.

"A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday. More deportation flights were scheduled Monday."

MEANWHILE, AT DHS: “A whistleblower complaint said a top Trump homeland security official sought to constrain the Biden administration’s immigration agenda by agreeing to hand policy controls to the pro-Trump union representing Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Charlie Savage of the Times report.

“The complaint accuses Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II of “gross mismanagement, gross waste of government funds and abuse of authority” over the labor agreements he signed with the immigration agents’ union the day before President Biden’s inauguration.”

On the Hill

THE CONGRESSIONAL PRESSURE COOKER: “The GOP’s brewing civil war will take center stage this week, when House lawmakers decide the fates of two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) and freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who are on opposite sides of the fight over the direction of the post-Trump party,” Politico reports.

In hot water in her home state: Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump garnered swift and bitter backlash: “A group of hard line conservatives is leading a charge to oust Cheney from leadership, and says it has commitments from more than 100 colleagues who are willing to vote on a secret ballot to remove her,” Politico's Melanie Zanona and Sarah Ferris report.

“While House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has expressed his own frustrations with how Cheney handled her impeachment vote, he has also said he wants her to keep her job and has been desperately trying to put on a united front publicly.”

Meanwhile, House Democrats are working to oust Greene from her committee assignments and will debate a resolution this week to remove her from the House Education and Labor Committee and the House Budget Committee, Felicia Sonmez reports.

"House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer delivered an ultimatum to McCarthy on Monday: Either Republicans move on their own to strip Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments within 72 hours, or Democrats will bring the issue to the House floor," Politico's Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris, and Melanie Zanona report

Without explicitly naming her, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “blasted Greene’s embrace of ‘loony lies and conspiracy theories’ as a ‘cancer for the Republican Party,’" first reported by The Hill's Juliegrace Brufke and Scott Wong.

Key quote: “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in a statement. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

A resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress was drafted on Jan. 28, following her recently unveiled endorsements of political violence. (The Washington Post)

NOMINATION WATCH: The Senate is scheduled to vote on Pete Buttigieg’s nomination to become transportation secretary and Alejandro Mayorkas' nomination to be secretary of homeland security this afternoon.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, escalated pressure on Republicans to schedule confirmation hearing for, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, Reuters reported

SENATE IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WATCH: “One of Trump’s new impeachment lawyers he has no plans to advance claims about a fraud-ridden, stolen election in the upcoming Senate trial — even though the previous legal team is said to have bowed out after Trump stressed he wanted that to be a focus of his defense,” Tom Hamburger, Josh Dawsey and Katie Shepherd report.

David Schoen — a Georgia-based lawyer who represented the longtime Trump adviser Roger J. Stone Jr . and sex offender Jeffery Epstein — and Bruce Castor , a former district attorney in Pennsylvania “replace a team led by South Carolina attorney Karl S. ‘Butch’ Bowers Jr., who abruptly parted with Trump after the former president pushed to litigate his allegations of fraud during the impeachment trial.”

But false claims about the election may not be the only reason the parties parted ways: Trump and Bowers “wrangled over compensation during a series of tense phone calls,” Axios reported .

Curious, considering Trump's cash flow : “Trump’s political operation raised more than $170 million since Election Day, using a blizzard of misleading appeals about the election to shatter fundraising records set during the campaign,” Josh Dawsey and Michelle Ye Hee Lee reported.

The people

AOC THOUGHT SHE MIGHT DIE DURING CAPITOL ASSAULT: "With around 150,000 viewers watching live, [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez for the first time recounted in detail what she had earlier described as a near-death experience during the attempted insurrection," our colleague Jaclyn Peiser reports.

"In gripping detail, she described how she had been forced to hide from the violent mob and to navigate a Capitol under siege, and how she feared for her life," the New York Times's Katie Glueck writes. "Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, a frequent target of former President Donald J. Trump’s scorn during his time in office, recounted hearing a man’s voice yelling 'Where is she?' while she hid in a bathroom. Then came an unsettling encounter with the apparent source of that demand: a Capitol police officer who she said looked at her with 'a tremendous amount of anger and hostility.'"

"The New York Democrat also revealed during the 90-minute discussion that she is a survivor of sexual assault. She compared lawmakers like Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Josh Hawley (Mo.), whom she accused of trying to play down the seriousness of the riot, to abusers who attempt to silence and undermine victims," Jaclyn writes.

“These folks who tell us to move on, that it’s not a big deal, that we should forget what’s happened, or even telling us to apologize. These are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault,” she said. “I haven’t told many people that in my life. But when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other," she added.

The campaign

AUTOPSY FINDS COVID COST TRUMP THE ELECTION: “Trump lost the 2020 election largely due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post-election autopsy completed by Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio,” Josh Dawsey reports.

The internal report, first reported by Politico's Alex Isenstadt , “says the former president suffered from voter perception that he wasn’t honest or trustworthy and that he was crushed by disapproval of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. And while Trump spread baseless accusations of ballot-stuffing in heavily Black cities, the report notes that he was done in by hemorrhaging support from white voters."

“The 27-page report… shows how Trump advisers were privately reckoning with his loss even as the former president and many of his supporters engaged in a conspiracy theory-fueled effort to overturn the election. The autopsy was completed in December 2020 and distributed to Trump’s top political advisers just before President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration," per Isenstadt.

Global power

FOREIGN POLICY CHALLENGES: “Biden condemned a military coup in Myanmar, calling the takeover ‘a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy’ — and setting up an early test of whether recent efforts to overturn the U.S. presidential election will weaken its role as a global champion of free and fair voting,” Anne Gearan and John Hudson report.

“Biden threatened to reimpose U.S. economic sanctions on Myanmar, also known as Burma, over the forcible removal of the civilian government and the detention of its de facto leader, Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi."