It is increasingly clear that Biden’s willingness to meet — or even negotiate with — Republicans doesn’t signal a willingness to cut out large swaths of his relief plan. That’s because, ultimately, the GOP votes aren’t the critical ones; locking down all 50 Democrats to pass a reconciliation bill will allow Biden to make good on his efforts to pass coronavirus relief. That makes the most moderate senators in the party, particularly Joe Manchin III, the key votes.

The president’s hour-long meeting with Democrats comes two days after Biden met with a group of 10 Senate Republicans for two hours.

Meeting with Republicans first was cost-free; they offered a counterproposal to his plan, and it was an opportunity to project a willingness to sit down and talk, have a civil conversation and engage in a bipartisan process. It’s a chance for Biden to ask for concessions without having to make any himself, and he kept the pressure up when reporters were briefly allowed into Wednesday’s meeting.

“Oh, we’ll get Republican support. I think we’ll get some Republicans,” Biden said.

Biden and Senate Democrats have repeatedly said they won’t wait forever, and they already have a plan in motion to use the reconciliation process to pass a bill — a process even the most moderate Democrat, Manchin, voted to move forward Tuesday.

They’re also wary of negotiating too small a package. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has repeatedly said Democrats need to take a lesson from negotiations they had with Republicans over a 2009 stimulus package: Democrats shrank the size of the relief package significantly in an effort to seek just a handful of Republican votes, and lost six Senate seats a year later.

Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow last week, “We will not repeat that mistake.”

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) added after Wednesday’s meeting that they plan to move quickly and will refuse to get bogged down in long negotiations.

Biden and Democrats are “determined to deliver that relief in weeks, not months,” Coons said.

For Schumer and Biden, locking down Republicans falls in the nice-to-have bucket, not the must-have one. Biden campaigned on bringing back bipartisan legislative efforts, and he would certainly prefer to have both a big bill and bipartisan support on in his first major legislative push. But Democrats have the power to pass something on their own, making the most moderate senators in the party the key votes, especially Manchin.

That means changes are probably coming to Biden’s plan either way. Manchin has objected to raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and expressed concern about the proposed $1,400 stimulus checks going to those who don’t need that much money. He has suggested that the relief should be more targeted, perhaps by lowering the income threshold to receive a check below the current $75,000 proposal.

The bill has two paths forward: a bipartisan bill that comes in somewhere between the $1.9 trillion Biden is asking for and the $618 billion Republicans put on the table, or a bill passed with the support of all 50 Democrats that leaves out Senate Republicans entirely but would probably be closer to Biden’s initial request.