The fate of two high-profile House Republicans hangs in the balance Wednesday as the caucus plans to meet behind closed doors.

House Republicans are scheduled to meet privately to debate whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — the daughter of a former vice president who has spent a lifetime in Republican politics — can continue in her role as GOP conference chairwoman, the No. 3 leadership position.

She has drawn fire from fellow Republicans for her vote to impeach Trump and her sharp criticism of the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by a violent mob.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is facing pressure to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her House committee assignments.

On Wednesday morning, Greene tweeted: “No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”

The freshman lawmaker has drawn scrutiny following the unearthing of social media posts in which she endorsed the assassination of prominent Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), promulgated various conspiracy theories and claimed that mass shootings in Las Vegas and Florida were “false flag” operations staged by supporters of gun control.

If McCarthy does not act, House Democrats are prepared to pass a resolution taking action against Green.