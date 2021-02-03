Harris ceremonially swears in Buttigieg as transportation secretary
Harris, the nation’s first female vice president, on Wednesday presided over the ceremonial swearing-in of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the nation’s first openly gay person to be confirmed to a Cabinet post.
During the brief ceremony at the White House complex, Buttigieg was sworn in on a Bible held by his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.
Buttigieg was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday on an 86-to-13 vote.
After the vote, Buttigieg said that he was “honored and humbled by today’s vote in the Senate — and ready to get to work.”
Both Harris and Buttigieg are former rivals to Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Schumer, McConnell reach agreement on organizing resolution for Senate, putting Democrats in control of committees
After weeks of negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have come to terms on how to run a 50-50 Senate. Democrats hold the tiebreaking vote with Vice President Harris.
“I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate. We will pass the organizing resolution promptly today,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.
Harris pays respects to fallen Capitol Police officer
Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff came to the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday morning to pay their respects to Brian D. Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who suffered fatal injuries Jan. 6 when a riotous mob rampaged through the building.
Harris, who served in the Senate until days before she and Biden were sworn into office last month, paused with her husband before a wooden box containing Sicknick’s cremated remains alongside a tri-folded American flag in a polished case.
Biden, himself a former senator, made the same solemn visit with first lady Jill Biden about 12 hours earlier, placing his hand over his heart and making the sign of the cross, then shaking his head before walking away.
Cardona vows to turn pandemic into opportunity to address educational inequities
Miguel Cardona, Biden’s nominee for education secretary, is expected to vow during his confirmation hearing Wednesday to turn the damage wrought by the pandemic on American schools into an opportunity to address the underlying inequities in the system.
“Our nation’s education challenges didn’t begin with the pandemic, but it has exacerbated inequities in our educational system,” he said in remarks prepared for his hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “These inequities will endure, and prevent the potential of this great country, unless tackled head-on. And so it is our responsibility, and it would be my greatest privilege, if confirmed, to forge opportunity out of this crisis.”
If confirmed, Cardona will be responsible for helping to fulfill Biden’s pledge to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. He’ll also oversee the federal government’s $1.5 trillion student loan program.
Cardona’s statement highlights his personal history as the product of public schools — an implicit contrast with the last education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and advocated for them in office. Cardona, the son of parents who moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico, grew up in public housing and was still learning English when he began school. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.
“Investing in public education changes lives and saves lives. I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it,” Cardona said in his prepared remarks. “For me, education opened doors. That is the power and promise of America — but it is not a promise kept for every student.”
If confirmed, he said, he would work to safely reopen schools, assure high school graduates have solid college and career pathways, make college affordable to every student and strengthen community colleges. He also pledged to “boldly address educational inequities head-on.”
Biden adds meetings with Democrats on coronavirus relief to his schedule
Biden on Wednesday plans to pitch his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package in meetings with Democrats in both chambers of Congress.
Early Wednesday, the White House added two morning events to the president’s schedule: participation by phone in a weekly House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill and a meeting in person in the Oval Office with a group of senators.
The latest meetings come a day after Democrats took the first steps to advance the legislation, which includes $1,400 stimulus checks, extended unemployment aid, increased child tax credits, and hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, vaccinations, the health-care system and more.
The Senate took an initial vote Tuesday to advance a budget bill that would pave the way to pass Biden’s relief package with a simple majority in the Senate, leaving Republicans out if necessary. In the House, Democrats also took an initial procedural vote Tuesday evening to move forward on the budget resolution.
Biden also continued Wednesday to pitch elements of his plan on Twitter, writing: “No one should lose their home in the middle of this pandemic. My American Rescue Plan will extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and provide emergency relief to those who need it.”
Analysis: Democrats and Trump’s lawyers just previewed their impeachment trial strategy. Here’s a breakdown.
House Democrats and Trump’s impeachment lawyers previewed their dueling arguments in briefs filed on Tuesday, offering an early look at how the two sides will present their cases next week when the Senate trial begins.
Chances for a conviction are low, as a majority of GOP senators have already indicated that they intend to acquit the former president.
Yet the impeachment managers — drawing a direct connection between Trump’s rhetoric and the violence that unfolded when his supporters ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 — are preparing to argue that Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors “primarily because he used the powers of his office to advance his personal political interests at the expense of the nation."
Fates of Reps. Cheney, Greene hang in the balance Wednesday
The fate of two high-profile House Republicans hangs in the balance Wednesday as the caucus plans to meet behind closed doors.
House Republicans are scheduled to meet privately to debate whether Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — the daughter of a former vice president who has spent a lifetime in Republican politics — can continue in her role as GOP conference chairwoman, the No. 3 leadership position.
She has drawn fire from fellow Republicans for her vote to impeach Trump and her sharp criticism of the former president for his role in the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by a violent mob.
Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is facing pressure to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her House committee assignments.
On Wednesday morning, Greene tweeted: “No matter what @GOPLeader does it would never be enough for the hate America Democrats.”
The freshman lawmaker has drawn scrutiny following the unearthing of social media posts in which she endorsed the assassination of prominent Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), promulgated various conspiracy theories and claimed that mass shootings in Las Vegas and Florida were “false flag” operations staged by supporters of gun control.
If McCarthy does not act, House Democrats are prepared to pass a resolution taking action against Green.
Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane contributed to this report.
Biden hopes the country will have ‘fundamentally returned to normal’ from coronavirus by this time next year
In an interview with People magazine published Wednesday, Biden expressed hope that the country will have “fundamentally returned to normal” by this time next year as it relates to the coronavirus.
“It’s going to be hard, because they’re predicting another 100,000 to 150,000 dead unless we take precautions, even with the vaccine,” Biden said.
Biden also said he hopes to have “really begun to make inroads on equity for all people … where they can have decent jobs and decent opportunities, and the economy is growing, and people are back to a degree of optimism.”
Biden and first lady Jill Biden appear on the cover of the magazine for what is billed as their first joint interview from the White House. Among other things, they discuss their marriage and what it’s like living in the White House.
Senate committees to vote on two Biden nominees, hold hearings on three others
Senate committees have scheduled votes Wednesday on the nominations of three of Biden’s Cabinet nominees, while three others are set to answers questions at confirmation hearings.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, Biden’s nominee for commerce secretary and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm, Biden’s nominee for energy secretary are both expected to move one step closer to confirmation by the full Senate after committee consideration.
Separately, hearings are scheduled for Miguel Cardona as education secretary, Isabel Guzman as small business administrator and Michael Regan as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.
Cardona, a former fourth-grade teacher, is Connecticut’s education commissioner. Previously, he served as co-chairman of a state task force examining achievement gaps.
Guzman served as senior adviser and chief of staff in the Small Business Administration during the Obama administration. She has run her own small businesses and previously worked at a commercial bank.
Regan leads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality. He would be the first Black man to run the EPA.
Biden brother’s role in Florida law firm complicates White House ethics message
Shortly after his brother won the presidency, Frank Biden, who works for a Florida law firm called Berman Law Group, spoke to a local television station about his tight connection with Joe Biden.
“We’ve all always been close,” Frank Biden told WPBF, saying he had talked to the president-elect just the day before, for his birthday. “But we’re closer now.”
Viewers could hardly miss Frank Biden’s employer, since he was wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with a “TBT” logo, his firm’s shorthand for “The Berman Team.” And in Frank’s case, the shirt also spelled out another meaning for TBT: “The Biden Team.”
As President Biden enters his second full week in office, the firm where his brother is a “non-attorney senior adviser” has aggressively touted its ties to power — emphasizing the brothers’ connection, declaring that their values are aligned, highlighting Biden’s policies as it advertises its services, and generally playing up Frank Biden’s role even on cases in which he is not involved.
Biden joins Capitol Police, leaders of Congress to honor Officer Brian Sicknick
An urn with the remains of Brian D. Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who suffered fatal injuries Jan. 6 when a riotous mob rampaged through the building, was borne up the steps of the Capitol’s East Front in a frigid wind Tuesday night and set atop a bier in the Rotunda to lie in honor.
A phalanx of police officers stood at attention on each side of the plaza below the marble steps as two officers marched solemnly upward, carrying the small wooden box and a tri-folded American flag in a polished case.
Congressional leaders, Sicknick’s loved ones and fellow officers filed in to pay their respects. Only muffled footfalls and camera shutters broke the silence.
Biden soon joined the reverent procession, arriving around 10:20 p.m. in the muted light of the Rotunda and standing before the urn with first lady Jill Biden.
House votes to impose fines of up to $10,000 on lawmakers who flout security screening
The House voted Tuesday night to penalize lawmakers who seek to bypass the security screening measures that have been enacted in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with members facing a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 each time thereafter.
The measure passed on a 216-to-210 vote, with all but three Democrats present voting in favor and all Republicans present voting “no.”
Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, defended the move in an impassioned floor speech in which he blasted the “elitist mentality” of those who have ignored the screening procedures. He implored his fellow lawmakers to recognize that “the rules apply to us, too — and it’s time all of us acted like it.”
Manhattan district attorney considers prosecuting Stephen Bannon after his pardon by Trump in federal fraud case
NEW YORK — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is weighing whether to bring a state court case against Stephen K. Bannon, who was indicted on federal fraud charges for his role in a fundraising scheme to build a border wall but received a last-minute pardon from Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.
Bannon, one of the architects of Trump’s 2016 election victory and briefly a White House adviser, was among 143 people who received pardons from Trump in his last 24 hours in office. Bannon left the White House early in Trump’s term after he fell out with the president, who wavered until the last minute on issuing his former strategist a pardon, The Washington Post reported.
Bannon and three others were charged by federal prosecutors in Manhattan with falsely claiming that they would not take compensation as part of their “We Build the Wall” fundraising campaign to underwrite part of the construction of a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border.
In Connecticut, Miguel Cardona led a full-court press for schools to reopen
Last summer, as school districts across the United States were nervously considering whether to pry open the school doors for part-time learning, Miguel Cardona was in Connecticut, pushing districts hard to return five days a week.
Through a combination of pressure and cajoling, along with an open line of communication, Cardona saw all but one school district in his state adopt some flavor of in-person education in the fall, reopening school buildings even as teachers across Connecticut staged noisy protests and as districts across the country remained online only.
That record helped pluck the 45-year-old schools commissioner out of seemingly nowhere to become Biden’s nominee for education secretary. Biden has said one of his top goals is to open most schools. Cardona faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.