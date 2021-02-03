Miguel Cardona, Biden’s nominee for education secretary, is expected to vow during his confirmation hearing Wednesday to turn the damage wrought by the pandemic on American schools into an opportunity to address the underlying inequities in the system.

“Our nation’s education challenges didn’t begin with the pandemic, but it has exacerbated inequities in our educational system,” he said in remarks prepared for his hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. “These inequities will endure, and prevent the potential of this great country, unless tackled head-on. And so it is our responsibility, and it would be my greatest privilege, if confirmed, to forge opportunity out of this crisis.”

If confirmed, Cardona will be responsible for helping to fulfill Biden’s pledge to reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. He’ll also oversee the federal government’s $1.5 trillion student loan program.

Cardona’s statement highlights his personal history as the product of public schools — an implicit contrast with the last education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and advocated for them in office. Cardona, the son of parents who moved to Connecticut from Puerto Rico, grew up in public housing and was still learning English when he began school. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.

“Investing in public education changes lives and saves lives. I’ve seen it. I’ve lived it,” Cardona said in his prepared remarks. “For me, education opened doors. That is the power and promise of America — but it is not a promise kept for every student.”