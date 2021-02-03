According to a memorandum obtained by The Washington Post, an attorney for Palm Beach is recommending that the town’s council allow Trump to live at the club, even though he signed an agreement in the early 1990s changing the property from a residence to a private club. If the council follows the town attorney’s advice, it would be a blow to a loosely affiliated group of neighbors, preservationists and attorneys who have argued that Trump is prohibited from living at the nearly century-old estate that he had called his “winter White House.”