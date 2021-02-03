"That would be a substantial change from the Trump administration, which slashed refugee levels to 15,000 last year — the lowest since the Refugee Act establishing the caps took effect under the Reagan administration."

On the Hill

FIRST PEEK AT THE TRUMP TRIAL: House Democrats and Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers previewed their dueling arguments in briefs filed on Tuesday, offering an early look at how the two sides will present their cases next week when the Senate trial begins.

Chances for a conviction are low, as a majority of GOP senators have already indicated that they intend to acquit the former president. Yet the impeachment managers — drawing a direct connection between Trump's rhetoric and the violence that unfolded when his supporters ransacked the Capitol on Jan. 6 — are preparing to argue that Trump is guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors “primarily because he used the powers of his office to advance his personal political interests at the expense of the nation,” our colleagues Amy Gardner, Karoun Demirjian and Colby Itkowitz report.

Key quote: “The Framers of the Constitution feared a President who would corrupt his office by sparing ‘no efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected.’ … They were well aware of the danger posed by opportunists who incited mobs to violence for political gain. They drafted the Constitution to avoid such thuggery, which they associated with ‘the threat of civil disorder and the early assumption of power by a dictator.’ If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be.”

The briefs are an exercise in contrasts. Trump's lawyers' 14-page brief hinges on issues with procedure and process — essentially arguing that the trial is invalid and that it's unconstitutional to convict a president once he's left office. Trump's team also plans to argue that the former president's freedom to argue that widespread voter fraud led to his defeat — false claims echoed by the pro-Trump mob — is protected by the First Amendment. On the other hand, the 77-page brief released by House Democrats meticulously compiles the disturbing events of the day, along with examples of Trump's rhetoric and actions leading up to the assault.

What's clear: House Democrats “intend to force Republicans to contemplate the terror of the Jan. 6 attack, which resulted in the deaths of one Capitol Police officer and four rioters. In addition, two officers, one with the D.C. police, have since died by suicide,” our colleagues note.

There's also an implicit political argument: “Besides the fact that this is unconstitutional and that this is a very very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment … it's also the most ill advised legislative action I've seen in my lifetime. It's tearing the country apart at a time we don't need anything like that,” one of the former president's newly installed lawyers, David Schoen, “Besides the fact that this is unconstitutional and that this is a very very dangerous road to take with respect to the First Amendment … it's also the most ill advised legislative action I've seen in my lifetime. It's tearing the country apart at a time we don't need anything like that,” one of the former president's newly installed lawyers, David Schoen, said on Fox News earlier this week.

What's happening now: The arguments laid out in the brief have been divided up among the nine House impeachment managers, who are now prepping their assigned portions for the trial, a source with knowledge of the preparations told Power Up.

House Democrats directly rejected the central arguments put forth by Trump's attorneys.

They argue the trial is valid: “There is no ‘January Exception’ to impeachment or any other provision of the Constitution,” the House Democrats wrote. “A president must answer comprehensively for his conduct in office from his first day in office through his last.

“The managers cited examples in which the Senate had tried officials who had already left office — albeit none of them presidents — and a lineup of conservative officials and scholars to make the point that departing or resigning is not a way of escaping culpability. Plus, they argued, ‘because President Trump was in office at the time he was impeached,’ the Senate has no choice but to proceed,” per our colleagues.

And that a president can be held accountable for his words: “[R]ights of speech and political participation mean little if the President can provoke lawless action if he loses at the polls. President Trump’s incitement of deadly violence to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power, and to overturn the results of the election, was therefore a direct assault on core First Amendment principles.”

New Team Trump strategy: Schoen and Trump's other lawyer Bruce L. Castor were brought in after the former president split with his first legal team after “there was disagreement about the approach to strategy, as he pushed to have the legal team focus on election fraud,” the New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Nick Fandos report.

The brief filed yesterday does not embrace Trump's claims the election was rigged, even as it defends his right to make them. “I’m not in this case for that,” Schoen told the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Bill Rankin

Some aspects of the trial are still being worked out: The impeachment managers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) are still weighing whether Democrats will call witnesses, though the House brief did not request them in their brief. As our colleagues note: “The prospect of injured police officers describing the brutality of pro-Trump rioters to Republicans who regularly present themselves as advocates of law enforcement could make for an extraordinary nationally televised scene. The mob injured more than 140 police officers, many seriously.”

The decision will determine just how long the trial will last: Democrats have previously said that they believe that the proceedings will move quickly so as not to interfere with passing Biden's legislative agenda, and Republicans are ready to move on from the assault that has divided their ranks.

“The Senate must vote on a resolution that maps out how the trial will be conducted, including a decision on witnesses,” USA Today's Bart Jansen reports . “The assistant Democratic leader, Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, said he hadn’t seen what language would be included.”

Some Democrats have been bullish about calling in witnesses: Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) told reporters he “absolutely” wanted to hear from witnesses. “I think we need to hear the evidence, and then render a verdict.”

The downside: “Well, if you want this to stretch into March or April, start calling witnesses because you'd have discovery and everything else,” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo) told reporters. “So it's a big decision. Neither side is eager to stretch this out for weeks but that's what will happen if you start calling witnesses.”

Trump's impeachment lawyers and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have warned against calling witnesses. “They suggested that holding a lengthy trial including witnesses could open up ‘Pandora’s box,’ in Graham’s words, because Trump’s team could then call its own. But the types of witnesses they floated don’t seem to pose much of a threat,” our colleague Aaron Blake reports.

“To my Democratic colleagues,” Graham said, “if you vote to call one witness, none were called in the House, get ready for a long trial … But if you open up that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us how people actually preplanned these attacks and what happened with the security footprint at the Capitol.”

ANOTHER PATH IF CONVICTION FAILS?: Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) “left open the possibility Tuesday that Democrats could move to censure former president Donald Trump even if he is not convicted during his impeachment trial,” per Fox News's Thomas Barrabi. Schumer told reporters that Trump deserves to be convicted, but “anything past that is something we can discuss.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) floated the idea of filing a motion to censure Trump last week, but reversed course yesterday: “We don’t have enough support on the Republican side because they don’t want to bar Trump from running from office and I don’t have enough support on the Democratic side because for most of my colleagues, it’s impeachment or nothing,” Kaine told reporters on Tuesday.

“That was not helpful,” a House impeachment manager told Power Up of Kaine's proposal.

The people

BIG MEETING TODAY: House Republicans will meet today to discuss House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney's (Wyo.) future.

"Cheney’s fate as a GOP leader will be debated in Wednesday evening’s private meeting of Republican lawmakers," our colleagues Paul Kane and Mike DeBonis report. "While some Trump loyalists have made clear they intend to turn the meeting into a session to air long-simmering grievances, it will be largely up to [House Minority Leader Kevin] McCarthy how the challenge will be resolved. Many Republicans say he is likely to bottle up any motion to dismiss Cheney in a committee of party leaders rather than put her service up for a vote."

On another front: McCarthy summoned GOP lawmakers for a Steering Committee meeting Tuesday evening but did not strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments, CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted.

They will meet again today. that McCarthy "and his top lieutenants are leaning towards removing [her] from the House Education and Labor Committee unless she steps down on her own." Politico reports this morning that McCarthy "and his top lieutenants are leaning towards removing [her]

At the meeting, “ McCarthy tried to give Greene options, according to a person familiar with their talk: She could denounce QAnon and apologize publicly for espousing hurtful conspiracy theories and endorsing violence on Democrats. She could remove herself from the panel to spare her colleagues a vote on the matter. Or, she could face removal from her own GOP peers. It must not have gone as well as McCarthy hoped, because he then called a late-night meeting with the panel that designates committee assignments to discuss removing Greene.”

Greene is already splitting the GOP. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell recently took aim at insisting “loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country. ”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) : “Our big tent is not large enough to both accommodate conservatives and kooks. It's important for us to separate ourselves from the people that are the wacky weeds.”

Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.): “The people of her congressional district, it’s their prerogative if they want to abase themselves by voting to elect someone who indulges in anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and all manner of other nonsense. But I’ve got no tolerance for people like that. In terms of the divisions within our party, she’s not even part of the conversation, as far as I’m concerned.”

But Greene, who recently tweeted she has Trump's support, had this warning for those trying to oust her from committees:

Meanwhile: “A Texas Republican has responded to calls for Greene’s ouster from two House committees by turning his focus on a Democratic member instead,” Felicia Sonmez reports.

"If the Democrat Majority wants to go down this road, they should start by dealing with their own members who have been at this before and AFTER their election to Congress," Rep. Brian Babin (R-Tex.) tweeted Tuesday night, citing a list of nearly a dozen of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.)'s past actions and statements, some of which have been criticized as anti-Semitic.

Omar had some choice words:

The policies

FIRST STEPS TOWARD RECONCILIATION IN A DIVIDED SENATE: “Biden urged Senate Democrats to go big on coronavirus relief, making an aggressive case in favor of his $1.9 trillion rescue package as Democrats took the first steps to advance the legislation,” Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report.

The Senate voted 50-49 Tuesday “to advance a budget bill that would pave the way to pass Biden’s relief package with a simple majority in the Senate, leaving Republicans out if necessary.”

The vote will kick-start the budget reconciliation process, “allowing the party in control to pass most big-dollar legislation with a simple 51-vote majority in the Senate without having to worry about a filibuster,” NPR explains .

Meanwhile, Manchin calls for moderation: While Press Secretary Jen Psaki emphasized that the White House stood by the $1.9 trillion plan, Sen. Joe Manchin III, the moderate West Virginia Democrat “reiterated his opposition to Biden’s proposal to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, which could force Democrats to drop it from their legislative package,” Luke Broadwater and Jim Tankersley of the New York Times report.

Manchin voted to move forward with the budget process but called for bipartisanship and issued a stark warning to Democrats about the road ahead:

Key quote: “I will vote to move forward with the budget process because we must address the urgency of the covid-19 crisis. But let me be clear — and these are words I shared with President Biden — our focus must be targeted on the covid-19 crisis and Americans who have been most impacted by this pandemic,” Manchin said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Feb. 2 said President Biden supported using budget reconciliation to pass his coronavirus relief proposal. (The Washington Post)

HOUSE ISSUES NEW FINES: “The House voted to penalize lawmakers who seek to bypass the security screening measures that have been enacted in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with members facing a $5,000 fine for the first offense and $10,000 each time thereafter,” Felicia reports.

The measure passed on a 216-to-210 vote, with all but three Democrats present voting in favor and all Republicans present voting “no.”

CONFIRMATION WATCH: The Senate approved the nominations of Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary and Alejandro Mayorkas as homeland security secretary. A Senate committee voted to advance the nomination of Denis McDonough as secretary of veterans affairs. Another Senate committee held a hearing on Tom Vilsack as agriculture secretary.

“Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is delaying a vote on U.N. Ambassador nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over her past comments on China … potentially pushing her final confirmation vote into the slog of the Senate’s impeachment trial, ” Politico reports.

In the agencies

DEADLY DAY IN FLORIDA: “Two FBI agents were shot and killed and three others wounded early Tuesday morning as they tried to search the South Florida apartment of a suspect in an investigation of crimes against children, FBI officials said, marking one of darkest days in recent memory for the country’s premier federal law enforcement institution,” Matt Zapotosky, Paulina Firozi and Anthony Faiola reported.

“ The bureau released few details of the encounter, other than to say a suspect opened fire on agents as they went to an apartment complex about 6 a.m. “to execute a federal court-ordered search warrant in furtherance of a violent crimes against children case.”

In the media

BEZOS STEPS DOWN: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO and transition to executive chair role. “Jeff is really not going anywhere,” Amazon’s finance chief Brian Olsavsky told our colleagues Jay Greene and Tony Romm. “This is more of a restructuring of who’s doing what.” Bezos owns The Washington Post.