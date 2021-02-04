A Senate committee on Thursday has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) to be secretary of labor, while two other committees plan votes on three more nominees to hold positions in Biden’s Cabinet.

Walsh, a self-described “lifelong champion of working people,” is set to appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Walsh enjoys strong support from leaders of the AFL-CIO and earned his union card in 1988 when he joined Laborers Local 223. Before becoming mayor, Walsh was the head of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council.

Also Thursday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a vote on Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield served as the top U.S. diplomat for Africa under President Barack Obama, an assistant secretary job that capped her 35-year career in the Foreign Service.

The Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee has scheduled votes Thursday on two Biden nominees: Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development; and Cecilia Rouse as chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Fudge has served as the congresswoman for Ohio’s 11th District since 2008 and was previously mayor of Warrensville Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.