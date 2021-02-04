Fearing violence and political uncertainty, Americans are buying millions more firearms
Firearm sales soared in January after a mob-led assault on the U.S. Capitol and the arrival of a new administration that favors tighter gun restrictions.
More than 2 million firearms were bought last month, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of federal gun background-check data. That is an 80 percent year-over-year spike and the second-highest one-month total on record.
Background checks, and sales of firearms and ammunition, have been increasing for months. The surge is in line with the record pace set in 2020: Nearly 23 million firearms were bought, representing a 64 percent jump year over year.
Analysis: McCarthy navigates GOP identity crisis by gambling on ‘a very big tent’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) made a pivotal choice: To support both an unrepentant conspiracy theorist with Trump’s backing and an establishment conservative who voted for the ex-president’s impeachment.
That’s booby-trap laden terrain, but one that McCarthy clearly thinks is the best path toward keeping the Republican Party intact — and winning in the 2022 midterms.
“This Republican Party’s a very big tent,” McCarthy told reporters. “Everyone’s invited in. And you look at the last election, we continue to grow — and in two years we’ll be in the majority.”
Rep. Greene faces expulsion from her committee assignments in House vote planned Thursday
The House plans to vote Thursday on a Democratic-led measure to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments in response to comments questioning the veracity of school shootings, encouraging political violence and promulgating anti-Semitic falsehoods.
Democrats are acting after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declined to take disciplinary action against Greene, a supporter of the QAnon extremist ideology. On Wednesday, McCarthy accused Democrats of pursuing a “partisan power grab” by seeking to control the minority party’s internal decision-making.
Inside a Republican caucus meeting Wednesday night, Greene rose to express contrition for some of her most outré comments made on social media — including questioning the 9/11 terrorist attacks and claiming that a space beam controlled by a Jewish cabal was responsible for a deadly wildfire, according to Republicans in the room.
She also apologized for putting her colleagues in a difficult spot — prompting a round of applause, participants in the meeting said.
While Greene expressed contrition in the private meeting, she has yet to publicly apologize but instead has signaled an aversion to recanting.
“I won’t back down. I’ll never apologize. And I’ll always keep fighting for the people,” she tweeted Saturday.
Biden to deliver first major foreign policy speech as president
Biden is scheduled Thursday to travel to the State Department, where he will deliver his first major foreign policy speech as president, speaking on “reclaiming America’s role in the world,” according to the White House.
Biden’s itinerary also includes a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other State Department staff.
On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the visit would be “largely focused on his desire to thank the men and women who are us — who are Foreign Service officers, civil servants, who are the heart and soul of that institution and, frankly, our government.”
Biden is also expected Thursday to address the National Prayer Breakfast, a Washington tradition, in videotaped remarks.
Senate committees to hold hearing on Marty Walsh as labor secretary, holds votes on other Biden nominees
A Senate committee on Thursday has scheduled a hearing on the nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (D) to be secretary of labor, while two other committees plan votes on three more nominees to hold positions in Biden’s Cabinet.
Walsh, a self-described “lifelong champion of working people,” is set to appear before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Walsh enjoys strong support from leaders of the AFL-CIO and earned his union card in 1988 when he joined Laborers Local 223. Before becoming mayor, Walsh was the head of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council.
Also Thursday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a vote on Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
Thomas-Greenfield served as the top U.S. diplomat for Africa under President Barack Obama, an assistant secretary job that capped her 35-year career in the Foreign Service.
The Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee has scheduled votes Thursday on two Biden nominees: Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) as secretary of housing and urban development; and Cecilia Rouse as chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers.
Fudge has served as the congresswoman for Ohio’s 11th District since 2008 and was previously mayor of Warrensville Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.
A Princeton University labor economist, Rouse has spoken about the need for an urgent government response to the pandemic. She was a member of the Council of Economic Advisers under Obama and would be the first woman of color to chair the council.
Fact Checker: Democratic attack ads misleadingly link swing-district Republicans to QAnon
The House Democrats’ campaign arm is running new ads linking some vulnerable Republicans to QAnon.
The sprawling set of false claims that have coalesced into an extremist ideology has been labeled a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI. QAnon supporters were among the right-wing extremists organizing online and discussing violence before the Jan. 6 rally that turned into a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Some followers, including a Phoenix man who dressed as a shaman and toted a “Q sent me” sign during the rally, have been arrested.
The QAnon ideology revolves around Trump and the surreal notion that he led a secret struggle against Democrats, “deep state” agents, Hollywood celebrities and global elites who were all really Satanists trafficking children and drinking their blood in a bid for immortality. Adherents closely followed and debated updates from an online poster (or posters) known as “Q,” until Trump lost his reelection bid and Q’s intricate mosaic of fantasies and predictions was shattered.
Despite denouncing QAnon months ago, Kevin McCarthy now says, ‘I don’t even know what it is’
After a private meeting Wednesday night of the House Republican conference meant to hold together an increasingly divided party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) defended controversial freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). But as he lauded Greene’s apology to Republicans for her history of outrageous rhetoric on social media, McCarthy also claimed that the extremist ideology she supports was foreign to him.
“I think it would be helpful if you could hear exactly what she told all of us — denouncing Q-on, I don’t know if I say it right, I don’t even know what it is,” said McCarthy, referring to QAnon, a radicalized movement, based on false claims, that the FBI has deemed a domestic terrorism threat.
McCarthy’s comment set off immediate backlash, with critics pointing out that the minority leader has addressed QAnon before in TV interviews and at news conferences.
Here’s the new Democratic plan for $1,400 stimulus checks
Biden promised to get more relief to Americans quickly to help people survive financially until the pandemic is under control. A key part of Biden’s proposal is to send another round of cash payments directly to U.S. households.
Some economists, Republicans and moderate Democrats have argued that this third round of “economic impact payments” — more commonly referred to as “stimulus checks” or “relief payments” — should go only to the hardest-hit families. Some say the payments are a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress argue that a third round of stimulus checks is necessary to ensure that people who have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut still have enough money to buy food, pay rent and get the medical care they need during the pandemic. But the White House has signaled that the president is willing to narrow who gets them, sending checks only to low- and moderate-income families this time around.
Proud Boys may have planned Capitol breach to retaliate against police for member stabbed at earlier march, FBI alleges
Social media posts by a Washington state member of the Proud Boys who was arrested Wednesday indicate that he and others made plans to organize a group that would attempt to overwhelm police barricades and breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, U.S. prosecutors alleged.
Ethan Nordean, 30, and others appeared motivated in part by what they perceived to be an insufficient police response to the stabbing of one of their members who attended a December pro-Trump demonstration in D.C., the FBI said in charging papers.
Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, was charged with attempting to obstruct Congress’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral college victory, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as additional counts, the Justice Department said.
In a 12-page affidavit, an FBI agent alleged a string of confrontational communications aimed in part at police and “this corrupt system” by Nordean and the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence. President Donald Trump also famously told the group to “stand back and stand by” when asked during a presidential debate to condemn white supremacists and the Proud Boys in particular.
Mexico has stopped accepting some Central American families ‘expelled’ by U.S. along the border
The Mexican government has stopped taking back Central American families “expelled” at the U.S. border under a Trump-era emergency health order related to the coronavirus, a shift that has prompted U.S. Customs and Border Protection to release more parents and children into the U.S. interior, according to five U.S. officials.
The change, which has not been publicly disclosed, raises concerns in U.S. border communities and at the Department of Homeland Security because the large-scale release of parents and children into the United States has triggered previous waves of unauthorized migration.
In a statement, CBP spokeswoman Stephanie Malin acknowledged an increase in the number of families released after crossing the border.