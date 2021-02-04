The House has scheduled a Democratic-led vote to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committees in response to comments questioning the veracity of school shootings, encouraging political violence and promoting anti-Semitic falsehoods.
Pence to join Heritage Foundation, organization announces
Former vice president Mike Pence will join the conservative Heritage Foundation as a “distinguished visiting fellow,” the organization announced Thursday.
Pence’s role will involve advising Heritage staff on policy issues, delivering a series of speeches on policy issues and contributing a monthly column for the Daily Signal, a Heritage Foundation publication.
“Over the course of the past four years, our team at Heritage has worked closely with members of the Trump administration on a host of policy accomplishments,” Heritage President Kay C. James said in a statement. “That’s why I am excited Vice President Mike Pence will join forces with Heritage to ensure we continue to advance conservative principles and policy solutions. His allegiance to the Constitution and commitment to advancing a conservative policy agenda make him an outstanding fit for The Heritage Foundation.”
Pelosi says Trump impeachment trial ‘will honor the Constitution by establishing justice’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday defended Democrats’ efforts to move forward with a Senate impeachment trial of Trump, declaring that they are doing so in an effort to defend the Constitution and maintaining that “there is no opportunity cost” in doing so.
“Peace is not just the absence of dissension; it is the presence of justice,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly news conference. “So we will honor the Constitution by establishing justice.”
Pelosi argued that if Democrats were to refrain from holding a trial, “we might as well remove any penalty from the Constitution of impeachment; just take it out.” But America’s founders, she said, were fearful of two things — “a demagogue and a mob” — and that’s “exactly what descended” on Jan. 6.
The speaker also took a jab at the brief filed this week by Trump’s defense team, which misspelled “the United States,” among other words.
The Democratic impeachment managers, Pelosi said, “have been very, shall we say, silent, hard-working, brilliant in terms of what we saw in the brief, not only wise, but — you might appreciate, well-written — and no spelling mistakes of ‘the United States.’”
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in his floor remarks Thursday that the Senate “will move forward with a fair and speedy trial.”
“The House managers will present their case,” Schumer said. “The former president’s counsel will mount a defense, and senators will have to look deep into their consciences and determine if Donald Trump is guilty, and if so, ever qualified again to enjoy any office of honor, trust or profit under the United States.”
Ahead of vote to oust Rep. Greene from committees, Pelosi blasts House GOP leaders’ ‘acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the decision by Republican leadership Thursday not to remove Greene from her committee assignments, hours ahead of a vote by the full House on the matter.
At her weekly news conference, Pelosi reiterated her warning about “the threat from within” the House, noting that the chamber this week voted to impose fines of up to $10,000 on lawmakers who try to bypass the new security screening that has been installed in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
She then turned to the issue of Greene, telling reporters she remains “profoundly concerned about House Republican leadership’s acceptance of extreme conspiracy theorists.”
“Particularly disturbing is their eagerness to reward a QAnon adherent, a 9/11 truther, a harasser of child survivors of school shootings … to give them valued committee positions, including — who could imagine they would put such a person on the Education Committee?” Pelosi said.
Pelosi referenced House Republicans’ vote in 2019 to remove then-Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) from his House committee assignments because of his long history of racist comments, including his questioning of whether the term “white supremacist” was offensive.
“It’s just so unfortunate,” Pelosi said. “You would think that the Republican leadership in the Congress would have some sense of responsibility to this institution, as they did when they did not seat Representative King of Iowa two years ago. For some reason, they have chosen not to go down that path, even though we gave — Mr. Hoyer gave Leader McCarthy sufficient notice that this was a path that we would follow.”
Biden to reverse Trump policies of supporting offensive operations in Yemen and redeploying troops from Germany, aide says
Biden is ending U.S. support for offensive military action in Yemen and will freeze President Donald Trump’s plan to redeploy U.S. forces stationed in Germany, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.
Both actions will reverse Trump administration policies. Biden will also announce a policy of U.S. support for LGBT rights worldwide, Sullivan said.
The changes are part of a foreign policy speech and set of presidential directives Biden plans to unveil at the State Department later Thursday.
The Yemen announcement, which had been expected, would end U.S. support for a years-long military effort led by Saudi Arabia that is blamed for the deaths of thousands of civilians.
“That is a promise that he made in the campaign,” Sullivan said during a briefing with reporters at the White House.
Trump’s plan to move some U.S. forces in Europe had been seen as punitive. He routinely criticized Germany and its leader, Chancellor Angela Merkel, for what he called a cheapskate approach to defense.
Former Ohio health director signals interest in U.S. Senate seat
Amy Acton, the former director of the Ohio Department of Health who gained prominence during the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed Thursday that she is considering running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Acton, a Democrat, became a target of protesters for pandemic-related measures they deemed too restrictive, with some showing up at her home after the Republican-controlled legislature passed a measure to prevent her from issuing public health orders.
In a statement Thursday, Acton said she is stepping down from her current role at a nonprofit foundation “to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.”
“In recent weeks, there has been much speculation about my possible interest in running for the United States Senate in 2022,” Acton said. “Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support.”
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) has announced that he will not seek reelection next year, creating a race for an open seat.
McConnell congratulates Rep. Cheney, has nothing to say about Rep. Greene
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) offered hearty congratulations Thursday to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for retaining her leadership positions but was mum on another matter decided by House Republicans: that no action would be taken against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
Both matters were discussed during a lengthy closed-door meeting Wednesday.
Asked Thursday what his reaction was to what transpired, McConnell said: “I congratulate Liz Cheney on a landslide victory. It must be very satisfying to her, and it was a great win.”
Asked about Republicans letting Greene keep her committee assignments, McConnell declined to answer.
During the meeting, House Republicans voted 145 to 61 to reject a call for Cheney’s resignation from the No. 3 leadership post — a move demanded by Trump loyalists upset by her vote to impeach the former president.
While Republicans decided not to discipline Greene, the full House is expected to vote Thursday on a Democratic-led measure to remove her from her committee assignments in response to repeated extremist rhetoric.
Senate panel advances nomination of Thomas-Greenfield as ambassador to the U.N.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on an 18-to-4 vote.
Thomas-Greenfield served as the top U.S. diplomat for Africa under President Barack Obama, an assistant secretary job that capped her 35-year career in the Foreign Service.
Her qualifications for the U.N. post won praise Thursday from senators on both sides of the aisle, including Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the committee, who called Thomas-Greenfield “eminently qualified” before voting to support her nomination.
Republicans who opposed the nomination pointed to a controversy over a speaking engagement sponsored by an educational institute that is funded by the Chinese Communist Party.
At her confirmation hearing, Thomas-Greenfield said she regretted the Oct. 25, 2019, speech she gave on “China-U.S.-Africa Relationships.” The speech at Savannah State University was part of a lecture series sponsored by the Confucius Institute.
Thomas-Greenfield said she knew of the affiliation when she accepted the engagement but became alarmed afterward at what she saw as a predatory effort by the Chinese organization to exert influence at the historically Black university.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said that, in his view, the speech “was not a one-off” and that “we need a U.N. ambassador who will stand up to China.”
Risch was more forgiving. “I’m not willing to let one speech define a person’s career,” he said.
Risch also said that Thomas-Greenfield is a nice person and mused that she might be “too nice,” given some of the representatives of other nations she will encounter at the United Nations.
That brought pushback from Democrats, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.).
“She is an African American woman who has risen to the highest ranks in the State Department,” Shaheen said. “She is absolutely tough enough to be U.N. ambassador.”
Sen. Romney unveils plan to provide $3,000 per child, giving bipartisan support to Biden’s effort
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday will propose providing at least $3,000 per child to millions of American families, lending bipartisan support to Biden’s push to dramatically expand child benefits.
Romney’s proposal would provide $4,200 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 per year for every child age 6 to 17. Senior Democrats are currently drafting legislation as part of their $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal that would provide $3,600 per year for every child up to the age of 6, as well as $3,000 for every child aged 6 to 17.
The emergence of Romney’s child benefits plan as Democrats prepare a similar effort could give the White House an opportunity to incorporate policies with bipartisan support into its relief package. Romney has suggested Biden’s stimulus proposal is too expensive, meaning he may vote against the broader plan even if it includes much of his new child benefits proposal.
Capitol Police secure enough coronavirus vaccine doses to vaccinate entire department
U.S. Capitol Police have secured enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine to vaccinate all of the department’s personnel, acting chief Yogananda Pittman said Thursday.
The news comes after more than three dozen Capitol Police employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
“Thanks to the efforts of the Congressional Leadership, especially House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Administration, enough doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been secured to vaccinate all USCP personnel,” Pittman said in a statement. “I also want to acknowledge retired Lt. General Russel Honoré, who is leading the external review of Capitol Complex security at the Speaker’s request, for his assistance with this effort.”
Pittman did not give a precise timeline for the delivery of the vaccines, saying only that they are expected to arrive “shortly.”
The head of the labor committee for the Capitol Police officers’ Fraternal Order of Police chapter, Gus Papathanasiou, said last month that he had been told by the police chief’s office that 38 employees tested positive for the virus.
He said there was no breakdown on how many of those officers were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he noted that most civilian employees in the department do telework and would not have been there during the riot.
Tom Jackman contributed to this report.
Rep. Greene lashes out at Washington ‘swamp’ and news media ahead of vote on her committee assignments
A defiant Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday lashed out at the “DC SWAMP” and “FAKE NEWS MEDIA” hours before the Democratic-led House was scheduled to vote to remove her from her committee assignments in response to comments questioning the veracity of school shootings, encouraging political violence and promulgating anti-Semitic falsehoods.
“THE DC SWAMP AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA ARE ATTACKING ME BECAUSE I AM NOT ONE OF THEM,” she wrote to her more than 340,000 followers on Twitter. “I AM ONE OF YOU. AND THEY HATE ME FOR IT.”
The tweet struck a different tone than comments Greene made to a closed-door meeting of Republicans on Wednesday.
In that meeting, Greene expressed contrition for some of her most outrageous comments made on social media — including questioning the 9/11 attacks, blaming a space ray directed by a Jewish cabal for a deadly wildfire and doubting school shootings.
She also, according to Republicans in the room, apologized for putting her colleagues in a difficult spot. The Republicans spoke on the condition of anonymity to relay the contents of a private meeting.
Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane contributed to this report.
Pro-China propaganda campaign exploits U.S. divisions in videos emphasizing Capitol attack
Chinese propaganda videos have gloated over the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol and subsequent impeachment proceedings, portraying them as signs of the decline of “American-style Democracy,” according to a research report published Thursday.
One video pushed by a Chinese propaganda group said the United States was “completely running naked in front of the world” after a mob supporting Trump breached the Capitol. A second video called the country “permanently damaged” and “a failed state.”
“Their greatest asset has been American division,” said Ben Nimmo, director of investigations at Graphika, a network analysis firm that produced Thursday’s report. “Bad news for America has been good news for them. Because the overall narrative they’ve been building is China’s rising and America’s falling.”
Biden talks about value of faith at prayer breakfast in which all living former presidents but Trump took part
Biden extolled the value of faith in dark times Thursday in taped remarks for a virtual National Prayer Breakfast in which all living former presidents except Trump also participated.
“For me, in the darkest moments, faith provides hope and solace,” said Biden, a practicing Catholic. “It provides clarity and purpose as well. It shows the way forward, as one nation with a common purpose, to respect one another, to care for one another, to leave no one behind.”
The gathering is an annual Washington tradition hosted by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.
For this year’s virtual version, former presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all contributed taped messages. A letter from former president Jimmy Carter was read by Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), one of the hosts of the breakfast.
Trump, who participated in the breakfasts in person during his presidency, did not deliver a new message. A clip of some of his previous remarks was included early in the program.
Analysis: GOP directs ire about Biden’s climate agenda at John Kerry
It feels like 2004 again.
John F. Kerry has quickly become a punching bag for Republicans who object to Biden’s agenda for addressing climate change.
GOP lawmakers say the former Democratic nominee for president has seized too much power in his White House post as Biden’s special climate envoy. They suggest the same, too, of Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency chief who is serving as Biden’s domestic climate adviser.
Fearing violence and political uncertainty, Americans are buying millions more firearms
Firearm sales soared in January after a mob-led assault on the U.S. Capitol and the arrival of a new administration that favors tighter gun restrictions.
More than 2 million firearms were bought last month, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of federal gun background-check data. That is an 80 percent year-over-year spike and the second-highest one-month total on record.
Background checks, and sales of firearms and ammunition, have been increasing for months. The surge is in line with the record pace set in 2020: Nearly 23 million firearms were bought, representing a 64 percent jump year over year.