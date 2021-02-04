The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday advanced the nomination of Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on an 18-to-4 vote.

Thomas-Greenfield served as the top U.S. diplomat for Africa under President Barack Obama, an assistant secretary job that capped her 35-year career in the Foreign Service.

Her qualifications for the U.N. post won praise Thursday from senators on both sides of the aisle, including Sen. James E. Risch (Idaho), the top Republican on the committee, who called Thomas-Greenfield “eminently qualified” before voting to support her nomination.

Republicans who opposed the nomination pointed to a controversy over a speaking engagement sponsored by an educational institute that is funded by the Chinese Communist Party.

At her confirmation hearing, Thomas-Greenfield said she regretted the Oct. 25, 2019, speech she gave on “China-U.S.-Africa Relationships.” The speech at Savannah State University was part of a lecture series sponsored by the Confucius Institute.

Thomas-Greenfield said she knew of the affiliation when she accepted the engagement but became alarmed afterward at what she saw as a predatory effort by the Chinese organization to exert influence at the historically Black university.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) said that, in his view, the speech “was not a one-off” and that “we need a U.N. ambassador who will stand up to China.”

Risch was more forgiving. “I’m not willing to let one speech define a person’s career,” he said.

Risch also said that Thomas-Greenfield is a nice person and mused that she might be “too nice,” given some of the representatives of other nations she will encounter at the United Nations.

That brought pushback from Democrats, including Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (N.H.).