The speech included lines like, “I also want to tell you, 9/11 absolutely happened” — assertions of reality that in any other context seem completely bizarre but here, from a member of Congress who publicly questioned the attack on the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, were simply part of a necessary clean-up effort. Not that she disowned her claim Thursday that no plane had struck the building, mind you, but the line was at least an acknowledgment that some part of her past rhetoric demanded clarification.

What was most revealing about Greene's speech, though, wasn't the effort to distance herself from the comments that kicked off the current firestorm and from her past embrace of the bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory. It was, instead, that she clearly both still believes that the misinformation universe from which conspiracy theories like QAnon emerge is valid and that she still adheres without apology to false claims that are common and accepted within the conservative political sphere.

She said as much, explicitly.

“What shall we do as Americans? Shall we stay divided like this?” she asked. “Will we allow the media — that is just as guilty as QAnon of presenting truth and lies — to divide us?”

This was her point about her dalliance with QAnon, which she now claims to have abandoned. She described having grown skeptical of the media after Donald Trump was elected president and having “stumbled” onto Q-related posts, a lot of which, she said, “was some of what I would see on the news at night.” That she didn’t trust the government then led her to dive more deeply into the conspiracy theory.

“Later in 2018, when I started finding misinformation, lies, things that were not true in these QAnon post, I stopped believing it,” she explained. “And I want to tell you: Any source — and I say this to everyone — any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies is dangerous, no matter what it is saying, what party it is helping, anything or any country it’s about. It’s dangerous. And these are the things that happen on the left and the right. And it is a true problem in our country.”

(Incidentally, the effort to cast her conspiratorial flirtations as part of history doesn't itself stand up. In 2019, she claimed that then-Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double. In December, she hailed as accurate an article which praised the movement's objective view of the world.)

What Greene regretted, she declared Thursday, was that she “was allowed to believe things that weren’t true,” causing her to raise and promote false claims and leading to the current tension. It’s a remarkable abdication of autonomy on her part, suggesting that her decision to follow a nonsensical white rabbit deep underground was somehow not her fault. But that was the crux of the matted: that someone said something false to her and she believed it — just as the mainstream media is saying false things to America all the time.

Greene's comments about her past beliefs were almost certainly more than enough to assuage any concerns from her Republican peers (or, perhaps more accurately, any concerns about the fallout from her comments). But as is made clear with the equivalence she draws between Q and the media, she's still obviously susceptible to believing untrue claims.

What pushed her to QAnon in the first place, she said, were posts questioning the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I started seeing things in the news that didn't make sense to me,” she said, “like Russian collusion — which are conspiracy theories also and have been proven so. These things bothered me deeply.”

The Russia investigation was, in fact, partly predicated on a theory that members of Trump's campaign conspired with Russian actors. But various investigations then found actual indications to that effect, as we've detailed before. No, the investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III didn't find enough evidence to bring criminal charges — in part, perhaps, because of how it was obstructed — but other investigations, including from a Senate committee led by Republicans, linked campaign staff and allies to WikiLeaks and to an agent of the Russian government. The blanket assertion that there was no collusion, a claim first made by Trump within hours of his firing the FBI director, is rhetoric that bears little connection to what was actually learned.

So Greene, dismissive of media reports about the probe, embraced an alternate reality which answered the question in the way she wanted. Then she went too far, extending well past the inaccurate rejection of the findings of the Russia investigation that is commonplace in conservative media and into a far more surreal world. In her speech on Thursday, she sheepishly reeled back her embrace of inaccuracy to the one that the party itself broadly accepts.

“If this Congress is to tolerate members that condone riots that have hurt American people, attack police officers, occupied federal property, burned businesses and cities,” she said at another point, “but yet wants to condemn me and crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we are in a real big problem, a very big problem.”

Again, Greene is accepting as true an inaccurate framing that's commonplace in conservative media. Last summer's protests against police abuse did at times — rarely — precede acts of violence and vandalism. The protests themselves were endorsed by members of Congress, but the violence wasn't. Greene's arguing, in essence, that support for the movement is necessarily support for what ensued, certainly a risky position to hold given the events at the Capitol last month.

But this has been the point from the outset. There are false things which you’re allowed to endorse as a Republican official, like that there are serious questions about fraud in the 2020 presidential election (as Greene has) or that the investigation into members of Trump’s 2016 campaign was biased and fruitless. And there are false things that you’re not allowed to say, like that the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. in 2018 was a “false flag” or that a plane didn’t hit the Pentagon.

Greene did say one thing at the outset of her speech which is broadly true, and therefore disconcerting.

“What you need to know about me is I’m a very regular American,” Greene said near the start of her speech, “just like the people I represent in my district and most people across the country.”

That's true. Many Americans, like Greene, have embraced the idea that no source of information is accurate and have therefore rejected traditional media and embraced conspiracy theories. The challenge is that we expect elected officials to meet a slightly different standard.