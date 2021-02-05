Analysis: Biden narrows picks to lead Medicare and Medicaid to two choices
The Biden administration has narrowed its search for Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator to two people — former Obama administration appointee Chiquita Brooks-LaSure and North Carolina Health Secretary Mandy Cohen, five people with connections to the administration said.
The eventual pick to lead the federal agency that oversees the government’s major health insurance programs will play a central role in reshaping how the government manages the safety-net programs that provide tens of millions of Americans with health coverage, after some unprecedented reconfigurations by the previous administration. CMS is a trillion-dollar agency that oversees Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act.
Both women worked at the sweeping agency during the Obama administration.
Rep. Greene calls Democrats ‘morons,’ will hold news conference responding to House vote
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has scheduled a late-morning news conference Friday following a House vote to remove her from her two committee assignments as a rebuke for espousing extremist beliefs that she publicly renounced in part just hours before the chamber acted.
Greene showed no contrition in a Friday morning tweet.
“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” she wrote. “In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.”
The vote Thursday night to remove her from her committee assignments was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats.
As recently as last year, Greene had been an open adherent of the QAnon ideology, a sprawling web of false claims that have incited violence and that played a role in inspiring the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In addition, she had made comments on social media suggesting that some mass shootings were staged by supporters of gun control, that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were orchestrated by government forces and that a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire with a laser beam from space.
Greene had renounced some of her most egregious remarks on the House floor a few hours earlier, in a 10-minute speech that was more explanation than apology — one that doubled down on her attacks against the media and her political enemies while omitting some of her most recent behavior.
“These were words of the past, and these things do not represent me, they do not represent my district, and they do not represent my values,” she said.
Pence to deliver campus lectures, host a podcast as part of new affiliation with conservative group
Former vice president Mike Pence will deliver college campus lectures and host a new video podcast as part of a partnership with the Young America’s Foundation, the organization announced Friday.
The news was the latest on Pence’s post-Trump administration plans to stay visible. On Thursday, the Heritage Foundation announced Pence will join the conservative think tank as a distinguished visiting fellow, a role that will involve writing a column and giving policy addresses.
The Young America’s Foundation bills itself as “committed to ensuring that increasing numbers of young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values.” Pence will carry the title of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Scholar, the organization said.
“Now more than ever, we need to take the case for freedom, free markets, and traditional values to the rising generation and I look forward to working with the great YAF team to ensure the torch of freedom shines bright for generations to come,” Pence said in a statement.
The video podcast will be a new venture for Pence, though he worked as a radio show host in Indiana in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s.
Analysis: Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tries to unite his caucus, but divisions run deep
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy took his GOP colleagues on a 5½-year journey Wednesday night, using his own rise, fall and rise as a metaphor for his party’s tumultuous ride since 2015.
McCarthy (R-Calif.) talked about his own failure to claim the speaker’s gavel back then, followed by rumors about his marriage, through the four years of the Trump administration and the bitter fallout from Jan. 6 riots that President Donald Trump encouraged.
After a terrible four weeks, McCarthy called on his troops to unify behind his leadership team, including Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who voted three weeks ago to impeach Trump over the riot.
“I’m going to be a better leader; Liz is going to be a better leader,” McCarthy said, according to Republicans in the room. He ended with a plea: “Let me lead.”
Analysis: The center of Washington’s drama has officially shifted to Congress
After four years of turbulence emanating from the White House, the drama has now officially moved to the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue.
Biden is following through on his campaign promise to govern with fewer tweets and plot twists. The bar is low for a “return to normalcy,” but it’s telling that perhaps Biden’s biggest controversy so far is issuing 28 executive orders since taking office.
Congress, however, is filling in the prime-time TV void, with lawmakers painting a clear picture of the chaos that can come with such a slim majority in both chambers. And the past few days have illustrated the challenge facing Republicans who want to build a “very big tent” that can house all factions of their party after the Trump presidency.
Biden to meet with House Democrats, offer remarks as he continues push for coronavirus relief package
Biden on Friday plans to continue his push for passage of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, holding a White House meeting with House Democratic leaders and delivering a speech on the economic fallout from the pandemic.
Biden has invited House Democratic leaders, including the committee chairmen working on his plan, to an Oval Office meeting. It is the latest gathering meant to bolster support for legislation that Democrats are prepared to pass with little or no Republican support.
Later, according to the White House, Biden will deliver remarks “on the state of the economy and the need for the American Rescue Plan.” His remarks will come shortly after a U.S. jobs report for January is issued, offering a snapshot of the state of the economy amid continuing coronavirus cases.
Vice President Harris is also participating Friday in the lobbying campaign for the coronavirus relief legislation. She and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are scheduled to hold a “virtual roundtable” with representatives of local Black chambers of commerce from across the country to discuss how the plan would impact them.
Senate approves budget bill to pass Biden economic relief plan
The Senate approved a budget bill early Friday that paves the way for passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote on the measure that will be key to enacting Biden’s first major legislative initiative.
Passage of the budget bill came just after 5:30 a.m. Friday, after an all-night session during which senators plowed through dozens of amendments in a chaotic process known as a “vote-a-rama.” Democrats cheered the progress on measures to address the pandemic, while Republicans complained of partisanship and excessive spending.
The House, which approved its own budget bill on Wednesday, must now act on the Senate’s version, which it is expected to do within a day.
GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn told a crowd before Capitol riots it had ‘fight in it.’ Now he says, ‘I don’t regret it.’
On Jan. 6, about two hours before a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol in a deadly riot, Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) took to the stage before a fiery crowd of Trump supporters and falsely claimed that the presidential election was fraudulent.
“This crowd has some fight in it,” Cawthorn said. “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice. Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”
One month later, Trump faces an impeachment trial over his role in inciting the riot, hundreds of rioters face criminal charges, and Cawthorn faces calls for his resignation and an ethics investigation.
Cawthorn, though, said in an interview that aired Thursday that he would offer no apologies for speaking at the rally or for urging the crowd to fight.
Bipartisan support emerges for domestic-terror bills as experts warn threat may last ‘10 to 20 years’
An apparent bipartisan majority of the House Homeland Security Committee on Thursday endorsed the idea of new laws to address domestic terrorism in the wake of last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, as experts warned that such internal threats would plague the country for decades to come.
Elizabeth Neumann, a former assistant secretary of homeland security for counterterrorism during the Trump administration, warned lawmakers that there is a “high likelihood” that another domestic terrorist attack would occur in the coming months and that the problem would persist “for the next 10 to 20 years.”
Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, told lawmakers that Jan. 6 was a “watershed moment for the white supremacist movement,” and that its adherents viewed the Capitol breach as a “victory.”
Republicans worry their big tent will mean big problems in 2022 elections
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has pinned his hopes for reclaiming the majority in 2022 on never having to choose between the contradictory factions in his own party, no matter how deep the divisions appear.
He defended Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after she voted to impeach Trump but also said he was unhappy with her after an outcry from Trump supporters. He said Trump “bears responsibility” for his slow response to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol but then, in voting against impeachment, said the president did not “provoke” the violence.
But his insistence on allowing every Republican a place under the GOP’s big tent — including conspiratorial firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) — has magnified the Democratic argument that his party is accommodating extremist elements, some in his party fear.
Ocasio-Cortez, other Democrats recount on House floor what they experienced during Capitol siege
Several Democratic lawmakers gave emotional and harrowing testimony on the House floor on Thursday, describing their experiences during the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to personalize the trauma.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who helped organize the hour of testimonials with the Congressional Progressive Caucus, blasted those who demanded that lawmakers move on from the insurrection “with little to no accountability for the bloodshed and trauma of the 6th.”
“In doing so, they not only further harm those who were there that day and provide cover for those responsible, but they also send a tremendously damaging message to survivors of trauma all across this country that the way to deal with trauma, violence and targeting is to paper it over, minimize it and move on,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Twenty-nine days ago, our nation’s capital was attacked. That is the big story. And in that big story reside thousands of individual accounts just as valid and important as the other.”
Dominion Voting tells Facebook, Parler and other social media sites to preserve posts for lawsuits
SAN FRANCISCO — Lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems have asked Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Parler to preserve posts about the company, even if the material was already removed for spreading misinformation.
The posts need to be kept “because they are relevant to Dominion’s defamation claims relating to false accusations that Dominion rigged the 2020 election,” according to the demand letters from Dominion’s law firm, Clare Locke. Dominion sued Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell for more than $1.3 billion each in January, alleging that the lawyers defamed Dominion by saying the machines were used to steal the election from Trump.
Dominion asked each company to keep posts from slightly differing lists of people. Those included right-wing pundit Dan Bongino, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and Powell. Also included were news organizations Fox News, One America Newsand Newsmax and — in Twitter’s case — Trump.