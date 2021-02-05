Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has scheduled a late-morning news conference Friday following a House vote to remove her from her two committee assignments as a rebuke for espousing extremist beliefs that she publicly renounced in part just hours before the chamber acted.

Greene showed no contrition in a Friday morning tweet.

“I woke up early this morning literally laughing thinking about what a bunch of morons the Democrats (+11) are for giving some one like me free time,” she wrote. “In this Democrat tyrannical government, Conservative Republicans have no say on committees anyway.”

The vote Thursday night to remove her from her committee assignments was 230 to 199, with 11 Republicans voting with Democrats.

As recently as last year, Greene had been an open adherent of the QAnon ideology, a sprawling web of false claims that have incited violence and that played a role in inspiring the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. In addition, she had made comments on social media suggesting that some mass shootings were staged by supporters of gun control, that the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks were orchestrated by government forces and that a Jewish cabal had sparked a deadly wildfire with a laser beam from space.

Greene had renounced some of her most egregious remarks on the House floor a few hours earlier, in a 10-minute speech that was more explanation than apology — one that doubled down on her attacks against the media and her political enemies while omitting some of her most recent behavior.