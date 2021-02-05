Byrd was committed to preventing a Senate majority from rolling back those twin protections for smaller states like the one they both represented, Manchin said — and so, therefore, was Manchin.

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, however, pointed out a way in which Byrd’s point is weakened.

“If there was a population disparity remotely comparable to California/Rhode Island in 1787,” he wrote on Twitter, “equal state representation in the senate would have never happened.”

It’s an interesting point to consider. The population of the United States at its founding was about 4 million — less than the population of any one of 27 states today. The most populous state in the 1790 Census, the country’s first, was Virginia, which had about 700,000 residents, excluding people held in slavery. The least populous was Delaware, which had about 60,000 people.

Last year, the most populous state was California, which is home to nearly 40 million people. The least populous was Wyoming, which has fewer people now than Virginia did 231 years ago.

Put another way, each Wyoming senator represents about 291,000 residents, compared to the 346,000 represented by Virginia’s initial senators, William Grayson and Richard Lee. California’s two senators each represent 19.7 million people, more than were represented by any president nationally until the late 1840s.

But, oddly, that doesn’t mean the ratio as it stands is unusually out of whack.

We can plot the growth of each state’s population since the first census by looking at the number of residents represented by each senator. (This is admittedly a kludge, given that senators each represent the whole state. But the math for what follows is the same regardless of whether or not we divvy up the population by senator.) California’s explosive growth is obvious, with Texas and Florida trailing behind. Growth in New York, once the country’s largest state, has mostly stalled out.

You can see that we’ve highlighted both California and Rhode Island, the states in Manchin’s example. In 1920, California had less than six times as many people as Rhode Island. Now, it has re than 37 times as many.

As stated above, though, Rhode Island isn’t the least populous state. (It never has been. No state has been the country’s least populous for a longer period than Nevada, which was the least populous from its joining the Union until Alaska became a state nearly a century later. It’s now the 32nd largest.) That honor goes to Wyoming, where the ratio of residents to senator is 1/67th the ratio in California. In other words, for each resident Sen. Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.) represents, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) represents 67.

That’s a big difference — but it’s actually about what the ratio between the largest and smallest states have been for the past six decades.

A century ago, the divide was much wider. In 1900, the most populous state was New York, with about 7.3 million people. Pre-Las Vegas Nevada had a population of only about 42,000, meaning that each New York senator represented about 172 residents for every one represented by Nevada’s.

That ratio is obviously inflated by how small Nevada was. Another way of looking at the difference between the largest and smallest states over time is to look at the median and average number of residents each senator represents. (The median value, you’ll recall, is the figure for which half of the states are higher and half lower.) Given how much larger the largest states are than the smaller ones, the average number of people represented by a senator is higher than the median. And, in 2020, the difference between those two metrics topped 1 million for the first time.

What does this mean? Well, think about it in terms of income. If we have ten people with a median income of $50,000 and an average income of $250,000, we know that one or two of those people make a lot more money than everyone else. If the difference between the two values continues to diverge, it shows that disparity is increasing.

But we already knew this. We know that the population in the largest states is growing a lot faster than in smaller states, an acceleration that started about 100 years ago.

These values let us think about the number of residents represented by each senator in another way. For example, we know that 17 states have residents-per-senator figures which are above the average, about a third of all of the states. We know, too, that about 70 percent of the country lives in one of those states. About 84 percent of the country lives in one of the 25 states with a residents-per-senator figure that’s above the median.

Are these unusual numbers? No, not really. Since 1920, the average percentage of states where the resident-per-senator figure is above the national average has been 34 percent, just as it is now. (That’s a deeply but unavoidably complicated sentence, for which I apologize.) The other two metrics about the country’s population are also squarely in line with the past 100 years.

Where we land with all of this is unsatisfying. The gap between the largest and smallest states has never been wider, but the gap also corresponds to ratios which are themselves fairly typical.

The question then comes down to a subjective one: Does the fact that Nevada once had a much more advantageous resident-to-senator ratio relative to New York than Wyoming does to California now ameliorate that imbalance? Does the fact that 83 percent of the country’s residents have lived in states where the number of residents per senator is above the median for the past 90 years make it okay that 84 percent of the country now lives in such a state?