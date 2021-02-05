Interestingly, though, those 11 Republicans largely didn’t overlap with the 10 who last month voted to impeach President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

By now, a month into the 117th Congress, we can discern three separate but fluid groups within the Republican caucus based on how they’ve voted on key issues. One group we’ll call the Trumpists, and it is made up of those Republicans who declined to impeach Trump, voted against stripping Greene of her committee assignments and backed the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election by voting against counting the electoral votes submitted by Arizona and/or Pennsylvania.

Then there is what we’ll call the accountability caucus, the group of Republicans who voted either to impeach Trump or oust Greene. Those are two very different issues, of course, but each vote demonstrated a willingness to criticize another Republican against the will of party leadership.

The third group we can call the pro-democracy Republicans, those who stuck with the party on impeachment and Greene but who also rejected the effort to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss.

We can break the caucus into seven groups, showing how the various votes overlapped. To give a sense of how safe their seats are, we plotted them on a spectrum from least to most Republican based on the most recent district-level presidential results. (We’ve excluded those who were marked as voted on one or more issue.)

That first large cluster is the Trumpists, numbering 130 in total. It includes House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.). This is the group that has broadly expressed support for Trump by rejecting the election results in Arizona and/or Pennsylvania and refusing to impeach the president. Ninety-five of these 130 Republicans also signed on to an effort led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) to have the election results in four states overturned by the Supreme Court.

The second cluster are the pro-democracy Republicans, all 58 of whom voted to accept the electoral votes. For 22 of them, though, we’re being a bit generous: nearly two dozen of this group also joined the Texas effort. Some such as Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) tried to rationalize that support as being nothing more than an effort to get the court to evaluate the argument. The court declined to hear it.

Everyone else falls into the accountability group. It’s 18 members in total, 10 who voted to impeach Trump and 11 who voted to punish Greene. Only three — Reps. John Katko (R-N.Y.), Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Fred Upton (R-Mich.) — voted to do both. For everyone else, one vote or the other was more compelling.

Take Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), for example. Her support for impeaching Trump was fervent and rooted in principle — but her position as a leader of the caucus (preserved in a secret vote Wednesday night) particularly necessitated support of Greene. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.), by contrast, supports Trump but also represents the New York City borough of Staten Island, home to many police officers and firefighters for whom Greene’s past false claims about 9/11 would probably be poorly received.

Even within this group, there’s variation. A number, including Malliotakis, voted to reject the electoral votes cast in Arizona and/or Pennsylvania on Jan. 6. (Two, Reps. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.) and Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), were absent Jan. 6 because of the coronavirus.) But there’s a commonality in them being willing to express disapproval of members of their own party that is obviously uncommon.

One can divvy these groups up in a number of ways and it’s likely that, over the next two years, they won’t neatly cohere as solid voting blocs. What we can take away from this, though, is that for every House Republican willing to hold another Republican to account, there are seven who toe the Trumpian line.