“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement at the time.

For doing so, Cheney was rebuked by her state GOP’s central committee “by a resounding margin,” with fewer than 10 members voting against the censure in the Saturday voice vote, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

In a statement Saturday, Cheney defended her vote to impeach Trump as one “compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution.” The former president’s impeachment trial in the Senate is slated to start on Tuesday.

“Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship,” Cheney stated. “I will always fight for Wyoming values and stand up for our Western way of life. We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration. I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”

Cheney this week had survived an attempt by pro-Trump factions in the House to oust her from House leadership, reflecting a wider battle for control of the party.

Other GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump or otherwise criticized him have faced similar repercussions. The Arizona Republican Party last month censured Gov. Doug Ducey, former senator Jeff Flake and lifelong Republican Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain. Cindy McCain declared the censure a “badge of honor,” while Flake tweeted a picture of the three of them at President Biden’s inauguration saying he was in “good company.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Feb. 4 criticized the Nebraska Republican Party for their plans to censure him for his criticism of former president Donald Trump. (Ben Sassee)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who recently started the Country First PAC to challenge the Republican Party’s embrace of Trump, was censured Thursday by his county GOP. The Scotts Bluff County Republican Party censured Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) on Thursday.

Sasse also faces a likely censure by the Nebraska Republican Party — one that would be his second by the state party — for being one of the few Republican senators in support of proceeding with an impeachment trial against Trump. On Thursday, Sasse released a video preemptively firing back at the Nebraska GOP.