Biden earned high marks among Democrats and political independents in the new poll, with 96 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents approving. Just a third of Republicans, 33 percent, voiced approval.

The poll found a wide majority of Americans favor a new coronavirus aid package, though there is disagreement on how it should be approached. About half, 49 percent, think Biden should work to pass the $1.9 trillion package with the support of only Democrats in Congress, while 40 percent said they want him to push for something smaller with the backing of some Republicans.

The Senate on Friday approved a budget bill paving the way for passage of the $1.9 trillion package, with Vice President Harris casting the tiebreaking vote. With Democrats controlling both houses, Congress has the ability to push the package through without the support of Republicans, who have called for a smaller dollar figure.

Biden, who has called for a new era of unity and bipartisanship, met last week with a group of 10 Republicans proposing a $618 billion relief package but has not indicated willingness to abandon the $1.9 trillion package. He said Friday that he prefers for the parties to work together but will choose “getting help right now to Americans who are hurting so badly” over “getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation or compromising on a bill that’s up to the crisis.”

On vaccines, the poll found 67 percent believe the distribution process has been fair and 33 percent believe it has been unfair. Officials in many states have attempted to speed up distribution by prioritizing older age groups over essential workers, pushing back vaccinations of people whose jobs often put them at the highest risk of exposure.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report also found that, among the vaccinated whose race was known, Black people accounted for just over 5 percent, while 6 percent were Asian and 11.5 percent were Latino.