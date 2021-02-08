Hahrie Han is professor of political science and inaugural director of the SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins. Liz McKenna is a postdoctoral scholar at the SNF Agora Institute and received her PhD in sociology from the University of California at Berkeley in 2019. Their essay looks at how the Democratic Party is changing on the ground, and how the work of nonparty groups in Arizona may point to a different future for the party.

Rashawn Ray is the David M. Rubenstein fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution and professor of sociology and executive director of the Lab for Applied Social Science Research (LASSR) at the University of Maryland at College Park. His essay explains the emerging power of the Black electoral bloc in states such as Georgia, how the Biden administration is responding now, and how it may respond in future.

AD

AD

Lee Drutman is senior fellow in the Political Reform Program at New America and author of the recent book, “Breaking the Two-Party Doom Loop: The Case for Multiparty Democracy in America.” In his essay, he looks at how high turnout and democratic fragility went hand-in-hand in the 2020 election and its aftermath, and how a different approach to elections might increase turnout while making democracy stronger.

Frances Lee is professor of politics and public affairs and associate chair of the Department of Politics, Princeton University. She asks why the 2020 election was closer than many expected, and shows how it illustrates the remarkable stability of modern American politics — the country is still closely divided despite all the tumult of the past four years.