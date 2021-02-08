On one hand, there is an appetite on both sides for a speedy trial, and calling witnesses could significantly prolong things, drawing the proceedings into a holiday week next week. There don’t seem to be nearly enough possible votes to convict Trump, given 17 Republicans would need to vote to do that and all but five GOP senators voted that the trial itself was unconstitutional. Some Democrats argue their best evidence for conviction is already public: the videos of the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

On the other hand, the outcome of the trial isn’t all that matters. Polling generally shows Americans support Trump’s conviction, but only modestly so. And while Trump clearly fed into the fervor that resulted in what we saw Jan. 6, the threshold for incitement is high. Democrats have also defended their decision to try a former president by saying it’s just that important. How can you say that and then not call a witness either in the House’s impeachment process or at the Senate trial?

Most importantly, there is indeed plenty we could learn. Below are some witnesses who could tell us things we don’t already know.

1. The Capitol rioters who cited Trump

As Reuters reported last week, there are now six people who were arrested in connection with the Capitol siege who have cited perceived invitations from Trump as part of their defense.

I’ve written about how this might be legal maneuvering as much as anything — attempting to shift blame to Trump for their own actions. But these are also Trump supporters. And just because there are competing motivations doesn’t render their claims invalid. One of them, the so-called QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, has offered to testify. That might not be a great idea for Democrats, given this was the guy wearing the horns, but that still leaves others who could shed arguably the most direct light on the incitement question.

2. The Trump aides involved in planning the rally

In the aftermath of the Capitol siege, the Trump campaign sought to distance itself not just from what happened there, but also from the rally that preceded it on the Ellipse near the White House. It said the campaign “did not organize, operate or finance the event” and that no aides were involved in it.

Since then, though, we’ve learned about several connections between the rally and the Trump campaign and White House, beyond just Trump’s speech:

Megan Powers, one of two operations advisers for the event, had been the Trump campaign’s director of operations, according to AP

Caroline Wren, who was listed as a “VIP Advisor” on a permit for the event, had served as a consultant for the joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee. ProPublica later reported that a rally organizer said Wren and others had pushed her aside as Trump’s involvement materialized

Maggie Mulvaney, a “VIP Lead” on the permit, had served as director of finance operations for the Trump campaign.

Katrina Pierson was a liaison between the rally organizers and the White House, according to multiple reports

AP reported that some of these officials locked down or deactivated their social media accounts and deleted tweets in the aftermath of the siege. Some Trump allies have sought to argue that the rally was distinct from the storming of the Capitol, which might be a valid defense, but the distancing from the Trump operation from the latter would seem to be worth exploring.

3. Brad Raffensperger

Some congressional Republicans on Jan. 4 criticized President Trump for asking Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes. (JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

Republicans have tried to argue that Trump’s impeachment is only about his speech on Jan. 6. But the impeachment article filed against him also notes his conduct in trying to overturn the election results well before that date. Trump for many weeks promoted conspiracy theories and false claims that fed an overwhelming but baseless belief among his supporters that the election was stolen.

One person is explicitly mentioned in the article: Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). Citing a report from The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner that Trump pressured Raffensperger to overturn Georgia’s narrow win for President Biden in the days before the Capitol siege, the impeachment article says:

President Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021, followed his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Those prior efforts included a phone call on January 2, 2021, during which President Trump urged the secretary of state of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to overturn the Georgia Presidential election results and threatened Secretary Raffensperger if he failed to do so.

Raffensperger has been very public in his comments about the baselessness of Trump’s claims. And if there’s one person who could attest to his long-running effort to feed into the conspiracy theories that motivated those who stormed the Capitol, it’s probably Raffensperger. That might not answer the incitement question, but he is directly cited in the impeachment article, and he has been willing to speak his mind, despite his shared party affiliation with and past support for Trump — along with the fact that he has probably torpedoed his political career for his trouble.

4. Dustin Stockton

This name might not be familiar to many people, but when it comes to the how the Jan. 6 rally became the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, it’s entirely relevant.

Stockton is an ally of pardoned former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and a former Breitbart News employee. He told the New York Times last week that the rally at the Ellipse had been meant to stay there until the counting of the electoral college votes was completed, but that he was surprised to learn on Jan. 6 that the rally then included a march to the Capitol.

How did that happen? Pretty much anybody who could speak to the evolution of the Ellipse rally into the siege would be important.

5. Trump

Yes, Democrats have requested this. And no, he won’t show up. But that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t be vital. The question here, after all, is whether Trump incited his supporters. Hearing his argument about why that isn’t the case would be helpful.

Another pertinent question: What did he know and when about the Capitol riot as it was progressing? Even as news reports showed the ugly scenes, Trump doubled down on his criticisms of then-Vice President Mike Pence for not unilaterally trying to overturn the results of the election. His tweet on Pence, in fact, came just after reports indicated Pence had been escorted off the Senate floor for his safety. Trump also released a video hours later telling his supporters to be peaceful and to leave, but also expressing his “love” for them.

The charge is incitement, but Trump’s posture toward the scenes as they were taking place is relevant to understanding if this was an outcome he desired.

6. Mark Meadows

To the above question, perhaps nobody could speak to it as well as the White House chief of staff. He was with Trump as it was unfolding, as video showed. He was also in regular touch with military leaders, according to Kash Patel, the chief of staff to then-Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

Meadows has also defended Trump, including Sunday, by saying Trump offered military help but that it was rejected. “Some of those decisions weren’t made appropriately, in my opinion, and those decisions did not come from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Meadows told Fox News. “It came from the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Digging into all that seems worthwhile.

7. Constitutionality witnesses

By all accounts, the Trump defense will rest upon the constitutionality of the proceedings. As mentioned above, 45 GOP senators voted that the proceedings themselves violated the Constitution, and Republicans have repeatedly signified that they would rather debate process issues than Trump’s actual conduct.

But Democrats might not want to concede the point. The fact is that even many conservative legal experts have argued that an impeachment trial of a former president is constitutional. Among them: Steven Calabresi, the co-founder of the Federalist Society, and Charles Fried, a solicitor general under President Ronald Reagan.