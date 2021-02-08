But as his first year in office ground on, Trump did those weekly addresses less and less frequently. By the middle of his second year in office, he gave up on them entirely.

It seemed likely that his decision would mean the death of the weekly address as an institution. After all, no modern president really needs a weekly radio slot to communicate with the country; it’s even less likely that many Americans were tuning their old vacuum-tube Zeniths each Saturday morning to hear what the country’s chief executive had to say. One could be forgiven for assuming that Trump ending the weekly address meant it being ended once and for all.

One would have been wrong.

“Tomorrow,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday, “the White House will launch a new effort for the president to regularly communicate directly with the American people. … There is a time-honored tradition in the country of hearing from the president in this way — from FDR’s fireside chats to Ronald Reagan establishing the weekly presidential radio address. President Biden will continue that tradition, and we expect it to take on a variety of forms.”

And so, on Saturday morning, the weekly address took the form of a telephone conversation between Biden and a worker who lost her job after the coronavirus pandemic emerged last year.

With that, two-plus years without a weekly address came to an end. It was the longest drought since Reagan reintroduced the practice, easily passing the dry spell that occurred under George H.W. Bush according to records compiled by the American presidency Project.

You’ll notice that only two recent presidents haven’t embraced the tradition of the weekly address: the elder Bush and Trump. After he began the tradition, Reagan produced a weekly address on 78 percent of the weeks he was in office. Bill Clinton did on 98 percent of the weeks he was president. President George W. Bush did on 99 percent and President Barack Obama on 95 percent — including more than a half-dozen occasions on which his vice president, Joe Biden, did the speaking.

George H.W. Bush, on the other hand, only gave an address on 9 percent of the weeks he was president. Trump did so in 23 percent of weeks — far less than he visited one of the private properties he owned, for example.

One should be cautious about extrapolating outward from a sample size of six, but we will do so anyway, half jokingly: The two presidents who mostly ignored the weekly address both lost their reelection bids. Was this a function of their having a different approach to communications that proved flawed? Or was it a coincidence that lets us champion the weekly address by pretending it’s more significant than it is? Reasonable people may disagree on the correct answer.

Of course, it’s also very easy to say, “We’re bringing back the weekly address” two weeks into a presidency. We’ll see whether Biden’s team is still putting these together next summer. Even Trump managed to stick with it for at least a year.

Maybe Biden will give up on it and win reelection anyway. Or maybe he’ll keep cranking them out and lose a reelection bid. We can only say that, over the past 40 years, every president who has had a weekly address on fewer than a quarter of his weeks in office has lost reelection.