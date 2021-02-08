The Senate trial that resulted from the impeachment was largely predetermined, given the partisan nature of American politics. The only surprise was that one Republican (Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah) voted to convict Trump instead of zero Republicans. This comported with public opinion: The vast majority of Republicans objected to Trump’s removal from office.

AD

AD

The second impeachment of Trump was significantly different. Within a week of a violent mob overrunning the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Trump was impeached for having incited the incident both in the weeks before and that very morning. The vote to impeach was the most bipartisan in history, with 10 Republicans joining every Democrat in supporting the move. Democrats hoped for a speedy trial in the Senate to oust Trump from office before his term ended, but the then-Republican-led Senate pushed the trial until February, after Biden had been inaugurated following the election win that Trump had repeatedly denied.

Yet, despite the difference between the first and second impeachments, public opinion on what the Senate should do in response to the impeachment — convict Trump or acquit him — hasn’t changed much. Trump’s was the most polarized presidency in the history of modern political polling, and that pattern has held even after Trump left office.

We’ve seen a number of recent polls measuring public views of what the Senate should do and, without exception, views have mirrored those offered when a similar question was asked in January 2020.

AD

AD

The Economist, working with YouGov, asked the same question at both points of the process. In 2020, 43 percent of respondents said they thought Trump should be convicted by the Senate, with 7 percent of Republicans holding that position. This month, the figure was 45 percent overall, with 9 percent of Republicans saying that Trump should be convicted. Those are not significant differences.

On Sunday, ABC News released a poll conducted by Ipsos in which it found that 56 percent of Americans said that Trump should be convicted after being asked a question that also mentioned that conviction would mean he could not hold federal office in the future. That was about the same response as the one Ipsos received in 2020 when it conducted a poll for FiveThirtyEight: Then, 54 percent of respondents thought Trump should be convicted, including a slightly higher percentage of Republicans. (Interestingly, the percentage of Americans saying that Trump should be convicted hasn’t changed much over the past several weeks.)

Other polls found the same consistency. In Quinnipiac University polling, the difference in overall views of conviction hasn’t changed much over the past year, although the percentage of Republicans saying that Trump should be convicted has increased. CNN-SSRS polling saw even less movement.

AD

AD

There has been a lot of consideration of how Trump’s party is responding over the past month to the violence at the Capitol. A number of news stories have suggested that Republicans are changing their party registration following the mob’s actions — but relatively few actually have. There’s a sense among some, including a handful of House Republicans, that Trump’s actions after the 2020 election finally went too far and that, as a result, he must be held to account in a way that he wasn’t after his first impeachment.

The public, however, doesn’t appear to see much difference. Trump came into office with broad support from Republicans and little support from Democrats. Over his four years in office, he stoked that divide eagerly and explicitly. Now, three weeks out of office, the split is as firmly cemented as it ever was, leading to a predictable result: Republicans stand with him and Democrats stand against him.

One would be forgiven for assuming that the final vote in the Senate is itself not going to deviate significantly from the results last year.