After returning to Washington from Delaware, Biden on Monday plans to take a virtual tour of a professional football stadium in Arizona that has been turned into mass vaccination site.

The event is part of an effort to highlight what the new administration is doing to combat the coronavirus, a major focus of Biden’s presidency.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals, is one of seven National Football League stadiums currently in use as a vaccination site. In a letter to Biden last week, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, pledged that all 32 teams in the league would offer their facilities for similar purposes.

Biden plans to return to Washington on Monday morning after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del.