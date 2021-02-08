McDonough expected to be confirmed as veterans affairs secretary
Denis McDonough, Biden’s nominee for veterans affairs secretary, is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate on Monday, becoming the latest member of the new president’s Cabinet to cross that threshold.
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee voted unanimously last week to advance the nomination.
McDonough served as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and in senior roles on the National Security Council and on Capitol Hill.
At his confirmation hearing late last month, he told senators that his career in public service has prepared him to lead a sprawling agency beset by a range of challenges — from providing health care and benefits to veterans to communicating with Congress.
McDonough would be the 11th VA secretary since the agency was elevated to a Cabinet-level organization in 1989 but only its second non-veteran leader. Some veterans groups have raised questions about his lack of military experience, which McDonough addressed head-on during his hearing.
“I’m not telling you that I’m a vet,” McDonough said, “but I’m telling you that I’ve come to understand the massive sacrifices they’ve made and the skill with which they’ve done it.”
VA, the second-largest federal agency, oversees health-care services for 9 million veterans, a vast benefits bureaucracy and dozens of national cemeteries.
Biden to take virtual tour of coronavirus vaccination site in Arizona
After returning to Washington from Delaware, Biden on Monday plans to take a virtual tour of a professional football stadium in Arizona that has been turned into mass vaccination site.
The event is part of an effort to highlight what the new administration is doing to combat the coronavirus, a major focus of Biden’s presidency.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals, is one of seven National Football League stadiums currently in use as a vaccination site. In a letter to Biden last week, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, pledged that all 32 teams in the league would offer their facilities for similar purposes.
Biden plans to return to Washington on Monday morning after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del.
Asked about his plans for the weekend, Biden told reporters, he planned “to see my grandchildren and to hang out with Jill to get the rest of the stuff we have to move from our house to the other house.” The White House said he also planned to watch the Super Bowl.
Fetterman announces run for U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), whose national profile rose while he was defending the integrity of his state’s 2020 vote against attacks by Trump, formally launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.
Fetterman, the first major candidate to enter what is expected to be a competitive race to succeed the retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), kicked off his campaign by highlighting his support for organized labor, a $15 minimum wage, marijuana legalization and LGBTQ rights.
“As a member of the United States Senate, I will never stop fighting for these core values and these communities, just as I have for the last 20 years,” Fetterman, who previously served as mayor of Braddock, Pa., said in a statement.
Fetterman said Wednesday that he has raised $1.3 million since announcing last month that he was considering joining the race.
New Biden rules for ICE point to fewer arrests and deportations, and a more restrained agency
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to issue new guidelines to agents this week that could sharply curb arrests and deportations, as the Biden administration attempts to assert more control over an agency afforded wide latitude under Trump, according to internal memos and emails obtained by The Washington Post.
While ICE’s new operational plans are not yet final, interim instructions sent to senior officials point to a major shift in enforcement. Agents will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault, but will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions.
“Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting director Tae Johnson told senior officials in a Thursday email advising them on how to operate while new guidelines are finalized.
On cusp of impeachment trial, court documents point to how Trump’s rhetoric fueled rioters who attacked Capitol
Storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was no spur-of-the-moment decision for Jessica Marie Watkins, an Ohio bartender and founder of a small, self-styled militia, federal prosecutors allege.
In documents charging her with conspiracy and other crimes for her role in the insurrection, they say she began planning such an operation shortly after President Donald Trump lost the November election, ultimately helping recruit and allegedly helping lead dozens of people who took violent action to try to stop congressional certification of the electoral college vote last month.
In text messages cited in court documents, Watkins was clear about why she was heading to Washington. “Trump wants all able bodied patriots to come,” she wrote to one of her alleged co-conspirators on Dec. 29, eight days before prosecutors say the group invaded the building.
Majority of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response, poll finds
Two in 3 Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by ABC News-Ipsos that shows widespread support for his efforts to pass a relief bill.
The survey was conducted Feb. 5 and 6 among 508 adults using the probability-based KnowledgePanel. Biden’s 67 percent approval on handling the coronavirus contrasts sharply with how Americans felt Trump handled the pandemic. In October, 61 percent said they disapproved of Trump’s response to the coronavirus.
Biden earned high marks among Democrats and political independents in the new poll, with 96 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents approving. Just a third of Republicans, 33 percent, voiced approval.
Biden faces border challenge as migrant families arrive in greater numbers and large groups
MCALLEN, Tex. — Biden’s more-welcoming message to immigrants is facing an immediate challenge along the Mexican border, where Central American families and children have been crossing in numbers that point to a building crisis.
In recent days, U.S. authorities have seen the return of large groups of parents and children crossing the border in the darkness, a replay of scenes that occurred during the record influx of families who arrived in 2018 and 2019, overwhelming migrant shelters and Border Patrol stations.
Republican critics of Biden say the new wave is the start of the crisis they have long predicted, invited by the new administration’s eager rejection of Trump’s deterrent approach. Yet Biden also inherited a highly improvised enforcement system from his predecessor that was already under strain and highly dependent on Trump’s diplomatic bullying of Mexico.