A narrow majority of Americans would like their senators to vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial that begins in earnest this week, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll finds 52 percent want their senators to vote for a conviction, while 45 percent prefer their senators vote for acquittal. An additional 3 percent are unsure.

Trump is going on trial on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” related to the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.

Americans lean slightly more toward convicting Trump now than right before his first impeachment trial began in January 2020 on charges of withholding congressionally approved aid to Ukraine to secure a political favor and obstructing Congress in its investigation of the issue.

At that point, 46 percent said they favored conviction, and 51 percent did not, according to Gallup polling.

This time, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely to support convicting Trump than last time, with 89 percent in favor and 7 percent opposed. In 2020, 81 percent favored conviction and 17 percent opposed it.