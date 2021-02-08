Biden declines to say whether Trump should be barred from holding office again
As he returned to the White House from Delaware on Monday, Biden declined to say whether Trump should lose his “political rights.”
The president was asked about the Senate impeachment trial of Trump, which is scheduled to begin in earnest on Tuesday.
“He got an offer to come and testify; he decided not to,” Biden told reporters, referring to Trump’s decision last week to decline an offer from the House managers.
As to whether the Senate should vote to prevent Trump from holding federal office again, Biden said, “Let the Senate work that out.”
Trump trial could begin with debate over constitutionality of trying a former president
Senate leaders are discussing starting Trump’s impeachment trial with a debate over the constitutionality of trying a former president, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
That proposed four-hour debate would be followed by a simple-majority vote on the constitutionality question. Trump’s legal team and most Republican senators oppose Trump’s second impeachment trial, arguing that it is unconstitutional to try the former president now that he has left office.
That would set up the beginning of opening arguments for Wednesday, with up to 16 hours of debate each for the House managers and the Trump defense team — a span that could likely take the trial into Sunday, according to the person familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.
At that point, the Senate could vote on calling witnesses or presenting additional evidence, if the managers or defense team wish to proceed.
The negotiations are ongoing, the person familiar with the talks said, and are subject to agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
One issue that is closer to being resolved in next weekend’s schedule: The trial will recess Friday evening through Saturday to honor Trump lawyer David Schoen’s request to observe the Jewish Sabbath. But the person familiar with the talks said the trial is likely to resume Sunday rather than Monday, breaking with the previous trial rules that called for no proceedings on Sunday.
Analysis: Can Biden actually help Yemen?
One country in the Middle East has already figured prominently in Biden’s repudiation of his predecessor’s legacy. This past week, the new administration announced what amounts to a major — if symbolic — course correction on U.S. policy toward Yemen.
On Thursday, Biden declared the end of U.S. support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led war effort there, including halting a number of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia. The next day, the State Department formally notified Congress that it would remove Yemen’s Houthi rebels from the government’s list of foreign terrorist organizations, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration just days before Biden’s inauguration.
Despite more than a half decade of grueling ground battles and air and artillery bombardments, the Houthis still control the bulk of territory where Yemen’s population lives.
Analysis: Senate Democrats are getting ready to push climate proposals
Democrats are preparing a buffet of climate proposals to serve up in the coming months – seeking to move quickly after the coronavirus relief bill that Biden and his allies in Congress are calling an urgent priority.
Senate committee leaders are now coming up with ways to curb global warming in everything from the tax code to farming, after Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told them climate would be a top priority amid a broader infrastructure push this spring.
“As the Biden administration prepares a whole-of-government approach to combating climate change,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, "the Democratic majority will pursue a whole-of-Senate approach as well.”
Video: Covid relief and GOP infighting eclipse Trump’s impending trial
On Capitol Hill last week, Trump’s impeachment was background noise.
Senate Democrats focused on moving forward with Biden’s coronavirus relief package.
In the House, Republican infighting dominated. At a late-night meeting, Republicans voted to keep Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in her leadership role after she voted to impeach Trump. Come inside the impeachment inquiry with The Washington Post.
Top conservative lawyer says Constitution does allow for Trump impeachment trial
Charles J. Cooper, a conservative constitutional lawyer, wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal suggesting that Republicans are wrong to argue that it’s unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president.
“Impeachment is for removal from office, and the accused here has already left office,” Paul argued.
In the op-ed, Cooper points to a provision of the Constitution that states: “The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Poll finds narrow majority of Americans favor convicting Trump
A narrow majority of Americans would like their senators to vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial that begins in earnest this week, according to a new Gallup poll.
The poll finds 52 percent want their senators to vote for a conviction, while 45 percent prefer their senators vote for acquittal. An additional 3 percent are unsure.
Trump is going on trial on a charge of “incitement of insurrection” related to the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by a violent pro-Trump mob.
Americans lean slightly more toward convicting Trump now than right before his first impeachment trial began in January 2020 on charges of withholding congressionally approved aid to Ukraine to secure a political favor and obstructing Congress in its investigation of the issue.
At that point, 46 percent said they favored conviction, and 51 percent did not, according to Gallup polling.
This time, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents are more likely to support convicting Trump than last time, with 89 percent in favor and 7 percent opposed. In 2020, 81 percent favored conviction and 17 percent opposed it.
The posture of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents is similar to last time. Eight-eight percent of them oppose convicting Trump, while 10 percent favor it.
Analysis: With a deadline and a red line, Biden and Democrats advance coronavirus relief package
Biden is strongly signaling he won't compromise on the basic planks of his giant coronavirus relief package.
In fact, senior Democrats are set Monday to unveil a key plank aimed at “making a major dent in child poverty.”
With millions of Americans facing a cutoff of unemployment benefits in March, top White House officials are eyeing the first week of March to push through and enact Biden’s $1.9 trillion package. And the president himself drew his clearest red line yet, saying Friday he couldn’t “in good conscience” shrink and delay the package.
McDonough expected to be confirmed as veterans affairs secretary
Denis McDonough, Biden’s nominee for veterans affairs secretary, is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate on Monday, becoming the latest member of the new president’s Cabinet to cross that threshold.
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee voted unanimously last week to advance the nomination.
McDonough served as President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and in senior roles on the National Security Council and on Capitol Hill.
At his confirmation hearing late last month, he told senators that his career in public service has prepared him to lead a sprawling agency beset by a range of challenges — from providing health care and benefits to veterans to communicating with Congress.
McDonough would be the 11th VA secretary since the agency was elevated to a Cabinet-level organization in 1989 but only its second non-veteran leader. Some veterans groups have raised questions about his lack of military experience, which McDonough addressed head-on during his hearing.
“I’m not telling you that I’m a vet,” McDonough said, “but I’m telling you that I’ve come to understand the massive sacrifices they’ve made and the skill with which they’ve done it.”
VA, the second-largest federal agency, oversees health-care services for 9 million veterans, a vast benefits bureaucracy and dozens of national cemeteries.
Biden to take virtual tour of coronavirus vaccination site in Arizona
After returning to Washington from Delaware, Biden on Monday plans to take a virtual tour of a professional football stadium in Arizona that has been turned into mass vaccination site.
The event is part of an effort to highlight what the new administration is doing to combat the coronavirus, a major focus of Biden’s presidency.
State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals, is one of seven National Football League stadiums currently in use as a vaccination site. In a letter to Biden last week, Roger Goodell, the NFL commissioner, pledged that all 32 teams in the league would offer their facilities for similar purposes.
Biden plans to return to Washington on Monday morning after spending the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del.
Asked about his plans for the weekend, Biden told reporters, he planned “to see my grandchildren and to hang out with Jill to get the rest of the stuff we have to move from our house to the other house.” The White House said he also planned to watch the Super Bowl.
False claims hang over a Trump-loving county’s plans to buy Dominion voting machines
Late last year, amid rampant false claims of a stolen presidential election, officials in a Trump-loving county in Ohio took a stand: They voted 4-0 to buy Dominion voting machines.
It was a good deal for the county, years in the making, says Board of Elections Director Jeff Matthews, who heads the Stark County GOP as well. It was also a step into a firestorm — Donald Trump’s supporters were falsely accusing Dominion Voting Systems of helping to rig the 2020 vote.
“We knew exactly what we were getting into,” said Matthews, who has worked on the elections board for 30 years.
Two months later, Stark County has yet to replace its aging voting equipment while May primaries loom. The all-GOP board of commissioners has been deluged with upset callers and spent a recent meeting peppering election staff with doubts and questions. Matthews says officials could go to court to push commissioners to make the purchase.
Fetterman announces run for U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), whose national profile rose while he was defending the integrity of his state’s 2020 vote against attacks by Trump, formally launched a U.S. Senate bid on Monday.
Fetterman, the first major candidate to enter what is expected to be a competitive race to succeed the retiring Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.), kicked off his campaign by highlighting his support for organized labor, a $15 minimum wage, marijuana legalization and LGBTQ rights.
“As a member of the United States Senate, I will never stop fighting for these core values and these communities, just as I have for the last 20 years,” Fetterman, who previously served as mayor of Braddock, Pa., said in a statement.
Fetterman said Wednesday that he has raised $1.3 million since announcing last month that he was considering joining the race.
New Biden rules for ICE point to fewer arrests and deportations, and a more restrained agency
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to issue new guidelines to agents this week that could sharply curb arrests and deportations, as the Biden administration attempts to assert more control over an agency afforded wide latitude under Trump, according to internal memos and emails obtained by The Washington Post.
While ICE’s new operational plans are not yet final, interim instructions sent to senior officials point to a major shift in enforcement. Agents will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault, but will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions.
“Generally, these convictions would not include drug based crimes (less serious offenses), simple assault, DUI, money laundering, property crimes, fraud, tax crimes, solicitation, or charges without convictions,” acting director Tae Johnson told senior officials in a Thursday email advising them on how to operate while new guidelines are finalized.
On cusp of impeachment trial, court documents point to how Trump’s rhetoric fueled rioters who attacked Capitol
Storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was no spur-of-the-moment decision for Jessica Marie Watkins, an Ohio bartender and founder of a small self-styled militia, federal prosecutors allege.
In documents charging her with conspiracy and other crimes for her role in the attempted insurrection, they say she began planning such an operation shortly after President Donald Trump lost the November election, ultimately helping recruit and allegedly helping lead dozens of people who took violent action to try to stop congressional certification of the electoral college vote last month.
In text messages cited in court documents, Watkins was clear about why she was heading to Washington. “Trump wants all able bodied patriots to come,” she wrote to one of her alleged co-conspirators on Dec. 29, eight days before prosecutors say the group invaded the building.