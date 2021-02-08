Senate leaders are discussing starting Trump’s impeachment trial with a debate over the constitutionality of trying a former president, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

That proposed four-hour debate would be followed by a simple-majority vote on the constitutionality question. Trump’s legal team and most Republican senators oppose Trump’s second impeachment trial, arguing that it is unconstitutional to try the former president now that he has left office.

That would set up the beginning of opening arguments for Wednesday, with up to 16 hours of debate each for the House managers and the Trump defense team — a span that could likely take the trial into Sunday, according to the person familiar with the talks, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.

At that point, the Senate could vote on calling witnesses or presenting additional evidence, if the managers or defense team wish to proceed.

The negotiations are ongoing, the person familiar with the talks said, and are subject to agreement between Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).