Wright had announced on Jan. 21 that he tested positive for the coronavirus “after coming in contact with an individual with the virus last week.” He is the first sitting member of Congress to die after battling covid-19.

“As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice,” his office said.

Wright was reelected to a second term in November. His death will create the fifth special House election of the year so far; campaigning is already underway in three seats vacated or soon to be vacated by Democrats who are joining the Biden administration, and in the 5th District of Louisiana, where Republican Luke Letlow died before taking office.

Letlow, a congressman-elect from Louisiana, died after contracting covid-19 late last year days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office as a member of Congress.

The race to fill Wright’s vacancy could unfold quickly. Texas law requires special elections to be held between 36 to 50 days after the governor orders them. Candidates who file at least 5,000 petition signatures compete in one election, regardless of party; if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two finishers head to a runoff, regardless of party.

The 6th Congressional District of Texas, which Wright has represented since 2019, has moved toward Democrats since it was drawn 10 years ago. In 2012, Barack Obama lost the district by 17 points; last year, as Democrats invested more in suburban Texas races, Joe Biden lost Wright’s district by just 3 points. Wright ran ahead of the president, defeating a Democratic opponent by 9 points.

Wright’s office said he will be “remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called him a “fighter who passionately served his constituents.”

“I was honored to have met Ron before he was a member and saw firsthand how he served his community,” McCarthy said in a statement, adding: “He emulated the very best of America, and we were fortunate to have had the opportunity to call him a colleague and a friend.”