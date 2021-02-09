President Biden is trying to keep focused on his agenda this week. On Tuesday, he plans to meet with business leaders about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation.
According to the White House, Biden has scheduled an afternoon meeting in the Oval Office with Vice President Harris, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and business leaders to discuss “the critical need” for the legislation. Part of the meeting will be opened to the press.
Democrats are moving ahead without Republican support on Biden’s package, which would send $1,400 stimulus payments to many Americans, extend unemployment benefits, send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools and local governments, and strengthen vaccine delivery and health care.
Senate committees to hold hearing on Tanden as OMB director, vote on Regan as EPA administrator
Senate committees are scheduled Tuesday to hold a hearing on the nomination of Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, and to vote on whether to advance the nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.
Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank with deep ties to Democratic policymakers, is scheduled to appear before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.
When her nomination was announced in late November, she drew criticism from Republicans who warned that her “partisan” background could make it hard for her to win GOP support. With Democrats winning control of the chamber, prospects for her confirmation have improved.
Tanden also faces a second hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Budget Committee.
During his confirmation hearing last week, Regan, who currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, told members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that he would “restore” science and transparency at the EPA, focus on marginalized communities and move “with a sense of urgency” to combat climate change.
Also Tuesday, Vice President Harris is scheduled to ceremonially swear in Denis McDonough as secretary of veterans affairs. McDonough, a former chief of staff to President Barack Obama, was confirmed Monday by the full Senate on an 87-to-7 vote.
Biden administration will ask remaining Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to step down — with few exceptions
The Biden administration as early as Tuesday is expected to ask remaining U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate to begin stepping down — although the Trump-appointed federal prosecutor investigating Hunter Biden, as well as the prosecutor reviewing the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Trump’s campaign, will be allowed to continue their work, a Justice Department official said.
While Biden always was expected to install his own U.S. attorneys at federal prosecutors’ offices across the country, the move is an indication that he intends to purge those whose politics might be more aligned with Trump’s sooner rather than later.
While many U.S. attorneys appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate stepped down before the transition, others remained in their posts, and the administration had previously asked them to stay on while Biden decided what to do.
Biden works hard to suggest he’s not paying attention to Trump’s impeachment trial
The historic second impeachment trial of Trump was already draining the oxygen from the air of political Washington on Monday, one day before it began. But one important viewer is making a point of saying he won’t tune in.
Biden will be too busy this week to catch much of his predecessor’s Senate impeachment trial, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. He’ll be focused on pushing his pandemic relief package, visiting the National Institutes of Health, touching base at the Pentagon and tackling his other duties at a time of crisis, the White House says.
On Monday, Biden declined to comment on what is arguably a central question facing the country — how and whether his predecessor should be held to account for his role in encouraging a mob that sought to overturn his election loss.
It’s not a typical trial. Lawyers in the Trump impeachment case will argue big constitutional questions.
The arguments by opposing lawyers in the Senate impeachment trial of Trump this week are expected to revolve largely around a pair of constitutional questions: a First Amendment defense of his fiery speech ahead of the violent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and a challenge to the legality of putting a former president on trial.
Trump is the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, and the only one to face trial in the Senate after leaving office. While an impeachment proceeding is distinct from a typical criminal trial, with a different set of rules, Trump’s case will feature broad legal questions about whether his actions violate the Constitution.
Most legal scholars who have studied the issue think post-presidential impeachment and conviction are allowed based on history and past practice in Congress. “The overwhelming scholarly consensus supports this argument,” said Steve Vladeck, a constitutional law professor at the University of Texas School of Law.
N.Y. court won’t revive Paul Manafort’s fraud case, ending prosecutor’s bid to sidestep Trump’s pardon
NEW YORK — The state’s highest court has upheld a ruling that blocks Manhattan’s district attorney from pursuing criminal charges against Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign chairman, marking a death knell for the mortgage fraud case widely seen as an attempt to circumvent Trump’s pardon for Manafort’s related federal crimes.
The case brought by District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds in 2019 and again on appeal last year, but prosecutors in Manhattan had hoped that the New York Court of Appeals would entertain their argument that the state indictment was sufficiently different from Manafort’s federal bank fraud case.
The feds say he’s an extremist leader who directed rioters. He also had top-secret clearance and worked for the FBI, attorney says.
Navy veteran Thomas Edward Caldwell led a band of the Oath Keepers extremist group to D.C. on Jan. 6 to storm the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors allege, helping to mastermind a violent plot to stop lawmakers from certifying Biden’s victory.
But Caldwell’s attorney says he isn’t just a retired lieutenant commander. Caldwell also had top-secret security clearance and served as a section chief for the FBI after leaving the armed forces in 2009, he says.
Those details were revealed in a motion filed Monday asking a judge to let Caldwell out of custody, citing his long military career and ability to pass vetting for the high security clearance. His attorney also claimed that Caldwell has disabilities from his military service that would have prevented him from storming the Capitol.