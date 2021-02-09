Senate committees are scheduled Tuesday to hold a hearing on the nomination of Neera Tanden, Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget, and to vote on whether to advance the nomination of Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Tanden, president of the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank with deep ties to Democratic policymakers, is scheduled to appear before the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

When her nomination was announced in late November, she drew criticism from Republicans who warned that her “partisan” background could make it hard for her to win GOP support. With Democrats winning control of the chamber, prospects for her confirmation have improved.

Tanden also faces a second hearing Wednesday in front of the Senate Budget Committee.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Regan, who currently heads the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, told members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that he would “restore” science and transparency at the EPA, focus on marginalized communities and move “with a sense of urgency” to combat climate change.