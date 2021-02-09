In a 33-page written reply to Trump’s legal team on Tuesday morning, the trial managers said that he has “no good defense of his incitement of an insurrection against the nation he swore an oath to protect” and that he was trying to shift the blame to his supporters while citing flawed legal theories.
President Biden is trying to keep focused on his agenda this week. On Tuesday, he plans to meet with business leaders about his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation.
House impeachment managers argue that a president inciting violence is not protected by the First Amendment
In the hours before the Senate impeachment trial will commence, the House managers argued that a cornerstone of the Trump defense — that the former president’s Jan. 6 rally speech was protected by the First Amendment — is wrong.
“The First Amendment protects our democratic system — but it does not protect a President who incites his supporters to imperil that system through violence,” the House managers wrote in a reply brief to Trump’s latest filing.
“Accepting President Trump’s argument would mean that Congress could not impeach a President who burned an American flag on national television, or who spoke at a Ku Klux Klan rally in a white hood, or who wore a swastika while leading a march through a Jewish neighborhood — all of which is expression protected by the First Amendment but would obviously be grounds for impeachment,” they added.
The managers also sought to dismantle the argument advanced by many Republicans and Trump’s lawyers that it is unconstitutional to impeach a president after he’s left office, calling it “inconceivable that the Framers designed impeachment to be virtually useless in a President’s final weeks or days, when opportunities to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power are most present.”
Analysis: Who are the impeachment managers prosecuting Trump’s second Senate trial?
To prosecute the article of impeachment against Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) named nine impeachment managers — House members who will present the case against Trump to the Senate, attempting to convince two-thirds of the chamber, or 67 senators, to vote in favor of conviction.
The impeachment managers will take turns prosecuting the case, similar to how lawyers would in a courtroom. Their job: to prove he incited the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that sought to prevent the certification of the 2020 election results. Trump’s lawyers will later mount a defense.
None of the impeachment managers of 2020 are back this time. The new group of nine is led by Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.). All of them are lawyers, many former litigators.
Senate Democrats say work will continue on other issues during trial
Senate Democrats sought to make the case Tuesday that their work on other issues, including combating the coronavirus and confirming Biden’s nominees, would not be hindered by Trump’s impeachment trial.
At a news conference a couple of hours ahead of the start of the trial, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a parade of committee chairman detailed issues on which they’re working unrelated to Trump’s impeachment.
Schumer said that “pundits” who suggested the Senate can’t hold a trial while also doing other business, including advancing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan, are wrong.
“We are doing both,” Schumer said. “We look forward to working with Republican colleagues to make this covid package a reality … but make no mistake, Senate Democrats will not dither, dilute or delay.”
Schumer also called the charge of “incitement of insurrection” against Trump the most serious ever levied against a president and pushed back on arguments that holding a trial will make cooperation with Republicans on other issues more difficult.
“When you have such a serious charge, sweeping it under the rug will not bring unity,” Schumer said.
Trump’s lawyers say he was immediately ‘horrified’ by the Capitol attack. Here’s what his allies and aides said really happened that day.
Trump was “horrified” when violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as a joint session of Congress convened to confirm that he lost the election, according to his defense attorneys.
Trump tweeted calls for peace “upon hearing of the reports of violence” and took “immediate steps” to mobilize resources to counter the rioters storming the building, his lawyers argued in a brief filed Monday in advance of Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate. It is “absolutely not true,” they wrote, that Trump failed to act swiftly to quell the riot.
But that revisionist history conflicts with the timeline of events on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as accounts of multiple people in contact with the president that day, who have said Trump was initially pleased to see a halt in the counting of the electoral college votes. Some former White House officials have acknowledged that he only belatedly and reluctantly issued calls for peace, after first ignoring public and private entreaties to do so.
Democratic aides say Trump impeachment trial will unfold like a ‘violent crime trial’
Senior aides to House impeachment managers told reporters Tuesday morning that Trump’s trial will unfold like a “violent crime trial” and will include previously unseen evidence of his role in inciting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. They said the case will also present a detailed account of his failure to act swiftly to stop the violence, which they said will be graphically revealed as more dangerous than has been generally known.
The trial will open this afternoon with the managers — led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) — arguing that it is indeed constitutional to convict a former president. Most Republican senators have aligned behind the view that the Constitution does not permit such a conviction.
The rules allow for four hours of debate on the constitutionality question. After Raskin, Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) and David N. Cicilline (D-R.I.) will continue to make the case that an overwhelming consensus of scholars believes it is constitutional to convict a former president. They are expected to cite the views of prominent conservative constitutional experts, including, the aides said, Charles Cooper, a former counsel to the National Rifle Association and a longtime GOP Justice Department official. Cooper wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal recently making the case that the Senate has the authority to convict Trump.
The aides spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about trial strategy.
Nomination of Michael Regan as EPA administrator advances
The nomination of Michael Regan as Biden’s administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency advanced Tuesday on a 14-to-6 vote of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
Regan, who has served as the top environmental regulator in North Carolina since 2017, pledged at his confirmation hearing last week that he would “move with a sense of urgency” on climate change and other priorities and work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike.
“I believe Michael Regan is someone who can help unite us in common purpose,” Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), the committee’s chairman, said ahead of the vote. “That’s what he did in North Carolina.”
Several Republicans who voted against the nomination said their decision had nothing to do with Regan himself but a fear that he would carry out an environmental agenda that would hurt their states.
“I think the world of Michael Regan,” said Sen. James M. Inhofe (R-Okla.). “The problem I have is the agenda he’ll be following.”
Neera Tanden, Biden’s OMB pick, apologizes at confirmation hearing for language about Republicans in past tweets
Tanden, once an impassioned critic of Republicans on social media, told senators at her confirmation hearing that she regrets some language she has used as she sought to assure them that her partisanship in the past would not affect how she operates as Biden’s director of the Office of Management and Budget.
“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language in social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden said in her opening statement. “I understand that the role of OMB director calls for bipartisan action as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence.”
Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, read Tanden some of her tweets and asked how she would work with senators she had attacked.
“Just to mention a few of the thousands of negative public statements you wrote, that Susan Collins is, quote, ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is ‘a fraud,’ that ‘vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.’ You called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and ‘Voldemort’ and on and on.”
Tanden expressed contrition, telling Portman that it’s incumbent on her to earn those senators’ trust. She also acknowledged deleting many tweets ahead of Biden’s naming her his OMB pick.
“I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone, and I’ve deleted tweets over many months or so,” she said. “But for those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, you know, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for any hurt that they’ve caused.”
Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) also brought up Tanden’s tweets.
“You actually have tweeted more in the past four years than President Trump tweeted as far as his numbers. And it’s been pretty hostile. Obviously, you’ve called Republicans criminally ignorant, corrupt and the worst,” Lankford said, adding that it was a tone at odds with Biden’s calls for unity.
“I want to say that I do think the last several years have been very polarizing, and I apologize for my language that has contributed to that,” Tanden said.
Biden to meet with leaders of major U.S. companies on coronavirus relief package
Biden hopes to keep a focus Tuesday his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief legislation at a White House meeting with leaders of several major American companies as the trial of Trump gets underway in the Senate.
According the White House, those attending will include Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase; Tom Donohue, chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart; Sonia Syngal, president and chief executive officer of Gap, Inc.; and Marvin Ellison, president and chief executive officer of Lowe’s Companies.
Biden plans to discuss “the critical need” for his legislation with the business leaders, the White House said. Part of the meeting will be open to the press.
Also attending will be Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Democrats are moving ahead without Republican support on Biden’s package, which would send $1,400 stimulus payments to many Americans, extend unemployment benefits, send hundreds of billions of dollars to schools and local governments, and strengthen vaccine delivery and health care.
Coronavirus pandemic forces logistical changes in Senate chamber for Trump’s second impeachment trial
Trump’s second impeachment trial is likely to look considerably different from the first because of the coronavirus.
The most obvious difference will be on the Senate floor: While senators generally stayed at their desks for the duration of the first trial, this time they will have the option of watching the proceedings from other locations, according to Senate aides familiar with the preparations.
Although senators and some staff have had access to the coronavirus vaccine since December, leaders are making the change to allow for social distancing — permitting senators to sit in the public galleries above the floor or in the Marble Room, a private senators-only space behind the Senate chamber where TVs will be set up to broadcast the proceedings.
Analysis: GOP opposition to Haaland as interior secretary grows
Frustration among Republicans with Biden’s climate policies has coalesced around one of his most historic Cabinet picks: Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.).
Biden’s choice for interior secretary will be tasked with carrying out the president’s moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on public land, a move that has rankled Republicans from states in the fossil fuel business that are now coming out in opposition to her nomination.
But advocates for Haaland point to her record of reaching across the aisle — and to her landmark selection as first Native American to run the highest levels of federal land management. She almost certainly has the votes to join Biden’s Cabinet.
Biden pressed to commute sentences of federal death row prisoners
Dozens of civil rights and other advocacy organizations on Tuesday urged Biden, who opposes capital punishment, to immediately commute all federal death sentences and reinstate a federal moratorium on the death penalty.
“As a candidate, you campaigned on a platform centered on strengthening ‘America’s commitment to justice,’ based on the core beliefs that we must eliminate racial, income-based, and other disparities, and create a criminal legal system focused not on cruelty and punishment, but on ‘redemption and rehabilitation,’” the groups said in a letter. “Now, as president, you have the unique ability to begin effectuating these policy goals immediately by using your executive clemency powers to commute the sentences of the individuals on federal death row today.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, when asked during a briefing last week about Biden’s plans on the death penalty, said she had nothing to preview on the issue.
After nearly two decades without any federal executions, the Trump administration’s Justice Department reversed course this summer. It carried out 13 executions in six months, the final one just days before Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.
Organizations signing Thursday’s letter to Biden included the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International and 80 others.
Military struggles to answer basic question: How many extremists are in its ranks?
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faces an early test as he races to advance a major initiative targeting far-right extremism in the military ranks, a challenge that officials acknowledge is complicated by the Pentagon’s lack of clarity on the extent of the threat following the U.S. Capitol riot.
Austin’s highly unusual order for a military-wide “stand-down,” slated to pause normal operations in coming weeks so troops can discuss internal support for extremist movements, underscores the urgency of the task ahead for the retired four-star general, who last month became the nation’s first African American Pentagon chief.
The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, when Trump supporters stormed Congress in an attempt to prevent Biden from taking office, laid bare the appeal of white supremacist and anti-government groups among some veterans and, in smaller numbers, currently serving troops. Among the 190 people charged in the siege, at least 30 are veterans. Three are reservists or National Guard members.
Fact Checker: Biden’s claim that with a $15 minimum wage, ‘the whole economy rises’
“I do think that we should have a minimum wage, stand by itself, $15 an hour and work your way up to the — it doesn’t have to be boom. And all the economics show, if you do that, the whole economy rises.”
— Biden, in an interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS News, Feb. 5, 2021
Biden is pushing for a gradual increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, after which it would be indexed for inflation. The wage was last raised in 2009, to $7.25, although more than half the states now have set higher minimums.
Analysis: Trump spokesman says move to disqualify him from future office is ‘dead on arrival’
Trump won’t be testifying in his second Senate impeachment trial starting Tuesday. But that doesn’t mean Trump won’t be tuning in to the proceedings as House impeachment managers argue he is “singularly responsible” for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Unlike his successor, the cable news hound who is camped out at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., is expected to turn on the television “at some point,” Trump spokesman Jason Miller said. But that doesn’t mean Team Trump is all that worried about how the trial will play out — at least not publicly.