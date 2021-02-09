President Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, delivered her opening statement on Feb. 9. (The Washington Post)

Tanden, once an impassioned critic of Republicans on social media, told senators at her confirmation hearing that she regrets some language she has used as she sought to assure them that her partisanship in the past would not affect how she operates as Biden’s director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language in social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden said in her opening statement. “I understand that the role of OMB director calls for bipartisan action as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence.”

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, read Tanden some of her tweets and asked how she would work with senators she had attacked.

“Just to mention a few of the thousands of negative public statements you wrote, that Susan Collins is, quote, ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is ‘a fraud,’ that ‘vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.’ You called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and ‘Voldemort’ and on and on.”

Tanden expressed contrition, telling Portman that it’s incumbent on her to earn those senators’ trust. She also acknowledged deleting many tweets ahead of Biden’s naming her his OMB pick.

“I deleted tweets because I regretted my tone, and I’ve deleted tweets over many months or so,” she said. “But for those concerned about my rhetoric and my language, you know, I’m sorry, and I’m sorry for any hurt that they’ve caused.”

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) also brought up Tanden’s tweets.

“You actually have tweeted more in the past four years than President Trump tweeted as far as his numbers. And it’s been pretty hostile. Obviously, you’ve called Republicans criminally ignorant, corrupt and the worst,” Lankford said, adding that it was a tone at odds with Biden’s calls for unity.