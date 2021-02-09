The irony of the video, though, was that it depicted calls to hold Trump accountable during his first and second years in office — periods which presumably would have met with approval from Trump’s allies. They, after all, have been insistent that the actual impeachment votes had regrettably occurred at moments that the Constitution or the Founding Fathers would found hopelessly unacceptable.

For the sake of those seeking to impeach future (or current) presidents, here is a guideline for when Trump allies and Republicans say it is inappropriate to do so.

AD

AD

No impeachments a year before a presidential election.

The House began an impeachment investigation of Trump in September 2019, focused on his efforts to cajole the president of Ukraine into announcing a probe of Joe Biden, his likely and eventual opponent in the 2020 presidential election. Trump was impeached that December and went on trial before the Senate in January 2020.

In October 2019, as the investigation was underway, former George W. Bush administration official John Yoo — who would go on to advise the Trump administration — argued against moving forward with an impeachment with the election looming.

“What the Framers thought was that the American people would judge a president at the time of an election,” Yoo said in an interview on Fox News that month. “They would never have wanted impeachment within a year of an election.”

AD

AD

What that argument failed to consider, of course, were actions by the president aimed at influencing the upcoming election, which Trump’s were. That was a counterargument that became common once the trial actually began in the Senate — and Trump’s then-legal team repeated arguments like Yoo’s.

No impeachments in an election year.

On Jan. 30, 2020, with both the prosecution and defense having presented their cases at Trump’s first trial, senators were able to pose questions of the legal teams. A group of Republican senators asked Trump’s team whether it wasn’t the case that the impeachment itself was so partisan that it shouldn’t be rejected.

Attorney Pat Cipollone went further.

AD

“We’ve never been in a situation where we have the impeachment of a president in an election year with the goal of removing the president from the ballot,” he said in response. “As I’ve said before, that is the most massive election interference we’ve ever witnessed. It’s domestic election interference. It’s political election interference and it’s wrong. They don’t talk about the horrible consequences to our country of doing that.”

AD

This, of course, was an effort to turn the question of “interfering with the election” back on Trump’s critics, by suggesting that they sought to have Trump removed from the upcoming presidential ballot. But the central point was consistent with Yoo’s: the ballot box is the preferable way for a president to be removed from office. It was a claim which manifested in a variety of other ways, including the incessant assertion that impeaching Trump was somehow overturning the 2016 election, as though the mechanism provided by impeachment wasn’t a clearly articulated part of the Constitution.

What wasn’t addressed by the “no election-year impeachments,” though, was a situation in which an impeachment effort was driven by urgency. That situation arose soon after the election.

AD

No impeachments that happen too quickly.

AD

When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, House Democrats moved quickly to impeach Trump a second time, with the goal of removing him from office to prevent any similar scenario from occurring again. By Jan. 13, the House had voted to impeach and Democrats called for a rapid trial and for Trump’s removal.

For Trump’s defenders this time around, that speed itself was unacceptable.

“To say there was a rush to judgment by the House would be a grave understatement,” Trump attorney David Schoen said Tuesday. Decrying the process as a “snap impeachment,” he warned that advancing an impeachment “without any semblance of due process at every step along the way puts the office of the President of the United States at risk every single day.”

AD

AD

Nine times Schoen tsk-tsked the idea of snap impeachments or decisions as paving the way for unacceptable attacks on American presidents. At another point, he even insinuated that the House had moved unnecessarily quickly.

“House managers claim the need for impeachment was so urgent that they had to rush the proceedings with no time to spare for a more thorough investigation, or really any investigation at all,” he said. “But that claim is belied by what happened or didn’t happen next. The House leadership unilaterally and by choice, waited another 12 days to deliver the article to this Senate to begin the trial process.”

Those able to remember the distant history of last month will recognize the flaw in this claim. The Senate was then still under Republican control and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made clear that no trial would occur until Trump was already out of office anyway.

AD

AD

In so doing, he bolstered another criticism of the current impeachment effort.

No impeachments that happen too slowly.

Because the trial only began after Trump was out of office, his legal team argued that the trial was unconstitutional.

Speaking on Tuesday, attorney Bruce Castor quoted the Constitution.

“ 'The judgment in cases of impeachment’ — i.e. what we are doing — ‘shall not extend further than removal from office,’ ” he said. “What is so hard about that? Which of those words are unclear? ‘Shall not extend further than removal from office.’ President Trump no longer is in office. The object of the Constitution has been achieved.”

Therefore, he argued, the trial itself couldn’t move forward.

AD

This has itself been a subject of a great deal of debate, with most experts (including one cited by Trump’s legal team) arguing that the trial was in fact appropriate. But notice the Catch-22 established here: The House moved too quickly in its effort to unfairly impeach Trump but also moved too slowly by allowing the trial to extend past his term in office.

AD

In other words, the proper way in which to impeach Trump would have been to either impeach him so that the trial concluded before Nov. 3, 2019 — a year before the election — or to impeach him after the election in such a way that there was a full investigation completed by the House and allowing for a complete trial in the Senate before Jan. 20, 2021. Oh, and that regardless of what Trump might have done in his final days in office, that standard would still need to be met.

That video shown by Trump’s attorneys was meant to demonstrate how eager Democrats were to punish Trump. What it actually showed, apparently, was the moments at which Democrats could have impeached Trump without crossing any of the timing lines his defenders would later draw.