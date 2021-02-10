The House impeachment managers arguing for Trump to be convicted by the Senate are instead framing that day as the culmination of months of incitement by the former president. Before the Nov. 3 election, Trump claimed that he could lose his reelection bid only if rampant fraud occurred; once he lost, that’s precisely what he alleged. Week after week, Trump elevated any random allegation of fraud in an effort to show that something suspect had occurred, to create a miasma of uncertainty aimed at rationalizing his effort to peel back Joe Biden’s win. It was successful: Most Republicans still falsely believe that the election was marred by fraud.

Trump had a lot of assistance in pushing that case, including from the conservative media and his campaign team. But he was also assisted by a large segment of the Republican Senate caucus, the group that is currently being asked to see his behavior after the election as part of an effort to overthrow the results of the presidential election.

Nearly half of the Republican caucus, in other words, is being asked to judge that the falsehood they helped propel was an instrumental part of an attempted insurrection against the U.S. government.

In the weeks following the election, playing along with Trump’s false claims about election fraud probably seemed relatively innocuous, if not politically useful. They could play to Trump’s base while also setting the stage for legislation restricting voting access — the sort of legislation that historically had been disadvantageous for Democrats. What harm could there be in amplifying Trump’s claims that something suspicious had occurred?

The effect, though, was to treat as serious something fundamentally unserious and, as it turned out, dangerous.

Trump’s effort to cast the election results as suspect began late on election night itself. His allies in the Senate took a few days to join in.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) suggested on Nov. 6 that states must “transparently count every legally cast vote & allow courts to decide claims of irregularities or fraud on the basis of evidence” — a good example of the sort of middle ground Republicans sought. He bolstered Trump’s “count legal votes” line but framed it as part of the existing system. Rubio would make similar comments the following day as well.

On Nov. 6, Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) made a similar argument: “The courts should hear President Trump’s allegations of election irregularities, and the same goes for allegations from anyone else.” After the election had been called for Biden, he made a similar effort to support Trump, claiming that “[t]he media is not a court of law … the courts must resolve all allegations of voting irregularities.” In early January, Kennedy signed on to an effort to object to the counted electoral votes — the event that triggered the Capitol violence on Jan. 6.

This was common for Republican senators in the days after the election. Some, like Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) simply offered that “allegations of voting irregularities” should be investigated, tacitly suggesting that such irregularities were problematic. Others, like Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) similarly claimed that the courts must ensure the “integrity of our election process” shortly after the election but continued similar thoughts weeks later. On Dec. 17, Rounds praised Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) for holding a hearing on election integrity, even after the electoral college had voted.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) fervently embraced Trump’s wilder claims from the outset. On Nov. 6, he alleged that mail-in voting was rife with fraud, an effect worsened by the number of mail ballots cast in 2020. On Nov. 10, he offered a way of validating those votes, validations that states had already done. Later, he elevated “analyses” aimed at showing that rampant fraud had occurred. In December, at Johnson’s hearing, he lamented that court rulings Trump and his allies had overwhelmingly lost often didn’t even get as far as debunking any fraud claims.

On Nov. 10, three days after the election had been called, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) also gave oxygen to Trump’s efforts.

“Votes are still being counted & [Trump] has every right to insist all legally cast ballots are counted,” he wrote on Twitter, “with recounts where appropriate, & to go to court over questions about irregularities.”

Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) — who, like Portman, has announced he won’t run for reelection next year — made equally broad comments that same day, saying that “fraud, and the perception of fraud, erodes confidence” in the system.

Many of those comments came early, in the first week after the election. Other senators, like Paul, started to push further.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) shows a typical evolution in the months after the election. At first, he simply echoed Trump’s rhetoric in stating that “[e]very legal vote needs to be counted,” an effort to suggest that there was some pool of illegal votes that might work its way into the mix. By early December, Braun had gone further, claiming that Trump’s campaign had “found sufficient irregularities to merit further investigation,” which it hadn’t. Braun also signed on to the plan to block the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Even that morning, Braun was amplifying the idea that something suspect had occurred in the election.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) similarly followed Trump all the way down the path. In mid-November, he called on U.S. Postal Service employees to report any perceived irregularities with mail-in ballots. (One such employee later stepped forward with an unvalidated claim.) Johnson predicated his December hearing on the middle ground where a lot of Republicans settled: Because so many people believed the false and unsupported claims of fraud, those claims deserved amplification and interrogation.

Johnson joined those planning to object to the counting of electoral votes, at one point even using a #JAN6 hashtag to promote the effort.

That effort to obstruct the electoral vote count was led by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who corralled a number of his colleagues in that effort, including Sens. James Lankford (R-Neb.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Cynthia M. Lummis (R-Wyo.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.). Most of those senators separately expressed their adherence to the falsehood that the election had been tainted by fraud, as when Blackburn tweeted that she could not “turn a blind eye to the countless allegations of voter fraud” in the election or when Tuberville insisted that “the voices of the millions of Americans who voted for President Trump” couldn’t be “diminished” by fraud.

But none could compare to Cruz in his efforts to leverage the fraud meme for his own political advantage. On Nov. 12, he appeared on Lou Dobbs’s Fox Business show to deride mail-in voting as riddled with fraud. Within a week, he was boasting of how he’d pressed the CEO of Twitter over the social media company’s efforts to root out disinformation about the election results. A month later, he made the same critique of YouTube, challenging information distribution systems for curtailing the distribution of false information.

Then came the idea of blocking the electoral votes, something first proposed by House Republicans. Cruz seized on the idea and, in the days before Jan. 6, repeatedly advertised his effort to so forcefully stand behind Trump’s false fraud claims. Nine times on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, he tweeted about his planned objection. Even after the Capitol had been breached, Cruz was tweeting about his brave stand in support of Trump’s false claims.

Other Republicans didn’t go quite as far as Cruz. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) introduced legislation in late November aimed at changing election laws, offering the rationale that the 2020 election had “shown we need major reforms to our election systems.”

Some made only passing references to the idea that fraud might have occurred, as was the case with Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) and Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Both expressed skepticism about the breadth of the claims made by Trump but paid lip service to the idea that something questionable had happened.

Other Republicans went much further. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) wrote on Twitter on Dec. 3 that “[w]e need to make sure this was a fair election & there is integrity in the system because that’s the basis of our nation. An unfairly elected Democrat controlled House, Senate & White House is not what Americans want.”

Cruz’s effort to build a coalition supporting Trump’s false fraud claim by objecting to the electoral vote count was probably in part a response to Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) having already announced his intent to do so. At Johnson’s hearing, Hawley said it was “unbelievable” that “the left” would downplay false claims of fraud, given questions about interference in the 2016 election. By Dec. 30, he was calling for a “full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities.”

After security officials retook the Capitol on Jan. 6, the House and Senate returned to finalize the counting of the electoral votes. Hawley made his planned objection.