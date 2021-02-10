The investigations

LIVE FROM THE CAPITOL: Former president Donald Trump ran a reality TV show presidency complete with dramatic firings, late night Twitter missives, and a constant stream of plot twists, which voters canceled after a four year run. But yesterday it was Democrats who delivered must-see TV at Trump's second impeachment trial as the performance from Trump's leading lawyers fell flat.

AD

House impeachment managers opened with a harrowing montage of live footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and Trump's speech to supporters beforehand, catching the attention of some Republicans who praised their presentation and seemed confused by Trump's defense.

AD

The trial will proceed today after six Republicans voted with Democrats that the trial is constitutional. The vote mostly mirrored a test vote last month with the exception of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who panned the performance of Trump's lawyers.

Cassidy blasted Trump's attorney for “disorganized, random” statements. Other GOP senators also blasted attorney Bruce Castor's performance, but still voted against trying an ex-president, which makes it extremely unlikely Trump will ultimately be convicted on the single charge of inciting a riot.

House impeachment managers played a video sequence of events at the beginning of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump on Feb. 9. (The Washington Post)

“It was disorganized, random, had nothing … ” Cassidy told reporters. “They did everything they could but to talk about the question at hand, and when they talked about it, they kind of glided over it, almost as if they were embarrassed of their arguments. Now, I'm an impartial juror, and one side is doing a great job, and the other side is doing a terrible job on the issue at hand. As an impartial juror, I'm going to vote for the side that did the good job.”

"This is becoming a test of how strong the GOP caucus’s opinion already is. If every day is this one-sided, do we lose more members? " said one GOP Senate staffer.

“I don't think the lawyers did the most effective job,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told our colleague Karoun Demirjian.

“I thought the president's lawyer, the first lawyer just rambled on and on and on and didn't really address the constitutional argument,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) added.

“ I thought I knew where he was going, and I really didn't know where it was going, ” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said in reaction to Castor's presentation.

“I thought that — that the House presented a pretty good, pretty good legal analysis,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), who supported proceeding with the trial. “In fairness, I was really stunned at the first attorney who presented for former [Trump]. I couldn't figure out where he was going, spent 45 minutes going somewhere, but I don't think he helped with us better understanding where he was coming from on the constitutionality of this.”

Live from Mar-a-Lago: Reports flooded in the ex-president was also unhappy with Castor's opening argument — and the production value of his lawyer's presentation. “Multiple people tell me Trump was basically screaming as Castor made a meandering opening argument that struggled to get at the heart of the defense team's argument,” CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported.

AD

AD

“Trump was almost screaming as Castor made meandering arguments … Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN . Trump's allies were flabbergasted when Trump's attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.”

Trump was especially disappointed in the performance of [Castor], who gave a rambling argument, wore an ill-fitting suit and at one point praised the case presented by the Democratic House impeachment managers,” two people told our colleagues Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey.

The former president “had expected a swashbuckling lawyer and instead watched what was a confusing and disjointed performance, ” Ashley and Josh report.

“It was not engaging from a televisual standpoint,” George Conway, a conservative lawyer and husband of Kellyanne Conway, told CNN.

Some people close to the president’s defense team said they quit watching the proceedings out of sheer frustration with Castor’s presentation and were confused by his refusal to use graphics or a video — tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy,” Politico's Gabby Orr and Meridith McGraw report.

“ At one point during Castor’s remarks, the right-wing network Newsmax — which Trump had been watching throughout the day, according to a person familiar with his viewing habits — cut away to a segment featuring the ex-president’s former impeachment attorney Alan Dershowitz.”

“I have no idea what [Castor is] doing,” Dershowitz said on the program. “Maybe he’ll bring it home, but right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.”

It was Democratic impeachment managers who delivered the most compelling moments: “Aided by the graphic 13-minute video that spliced violent images of the Capitol siege with Trump’s rhetoric, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.) and other impeachment managers delivered an impassioned account of the physical and emotional trauma to lawmakers, police, staffers and local residents,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim, Mike DeBonis, Karoun Demirjian and Tom Hamburger report.

“ They said there was no ‘January exception’ in the Constitution — meaning that a president couldn’t escape accountability through impeachment just because he had left office before the trial.

“ In a distinct appeal to a Republican Party that has long prided itself on its support of law enforcement, Raskin detailed the injuries sustained by 140 Capitol Police officers that day, such as brain damage, gouged eyes, heart attacks and mental trauma. At least two have died by suicide.”

Raskin's statement was especially personal, as he recounted being at the Capitol with his daughter and son-in-law before they were separated due to the mob attack : “It was the day after we buried her brother, our son Tommy, the saddest day of our lives,” said Raskin.

“It was very powerful and heart-wrenching testimony,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). “And I think he posed the question that’s going to hang over this trial at the end, which is whether the verdict will show our children that our democracy is safe and the Capitol is secure.”

The storytelling will continue today, when House managers will begin presenting their case. New evidence incriminating Trump might be on the way.

Before the trial was set to begin, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed that impeachment managers would reveal “powerful new evidence” of Trump's guilt.

AD

Senior aides to House impeachment managers told reporters Tuesday morning that Trump’s trial will unfold like a ‘violent crime trial’ and will include previously unseen evidence of his role in inciting the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol,” our colleague Tom Hamburger reports. And: “

It's unclear if that evidence is entirely new or already in the public record, though.

Still, 44 Republicans voted against the idea of moving forward with the trial because they believe it's unconstitutional to try a former president, “a tally demonstrating the unlikelihood that 17 GOP senators will choose to join Democrats to convict the former president,” per SMK, Mike, Karoun and Tom.

AD

“ As the Democratic video played, nearly every senator was glued to the screens in the Senate Chamber — although [Sen. Rand] Paul [R-Ky.] doodled on a paper pad in his lap and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also focused most of his attention on papers in front of him.”

“Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said the presentation was intended to ‘knock you off your feet,’ but added that GOP senators were looking for new information,” Politico's Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desiderio . “It was kind of a compilation of what we all [saw] on a tragic day.”

Each team will have 16 hours to present their cases, followed by at least one day for senators to ask questions.

The issue of witnesses is still unresolved: “The Senate will not vote on whether to allow additional witnesses until the House impeachment managers and Trump’s lawyers finish making their arguments, and after senators have four hours to ask questions,” the Hill's Alexander Bolton reports.

AD

“The impeachment managers and the defense team will have an additional two hours to argue on whether additional witnesses are needed.”

“I think it will be entirely Jamie's call, ” Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) told MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and I think they can evaluated whether they think they need to go beyond the documented witness testimony … do they go beyond that? ” Adam B. Schiff

“ The one other factor is there's going to be over 100 witnesses who are present for the trial and that is the Senators and the House members. Their testimony may be silent but they understand exactly what took place on that day — they were there, ” Schiff added.

‘Revisionist history’: House impeachment managers spent much of the day trying to undercut the defense's central argument — that the trial is unconstitutional — by citing conservative scholars. They called out a legal scholar cited by Trump's lawyers, Brian Kalt, who tweeted that “they misrepresent what I wrote quite badly.”

Skimmed over, however, were Trump's actions as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded. “ Trump was ‘horrified’ when violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, as a joint session of Congress convened to confirm that he lost the election” according to a brief filed by his defense attorneys earlier this week, our colleagues Roz Helderman and Josh report.

AD

“But that revisionist history conflicts with the timeline of events on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as accounts of multiple people in contact with the president that day, who have said Trump was initially pleased to see a halt in the counting of the electoral college votes. Some former White House officials have acknowledged that he only belatedly and reluctantly issued calls for peace, after first ignoring public and private entreaties to do so.”

On the Hill

IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR NON-IMPEACHMENT-RELATED NEWS, YOU'RE IN THE RIGHT PLACE.

AD

Happening Today: Markups on the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. “The House Ways and Means Committee will mark up its package, which includes the direct payments and unemployment insurance, on Wednesday through Friday.” the Hill’s Cristina Marcos reports.

“Several other committees will be holding markups in the coming days to approve various parts of the coronavirus relief package.”

“After each committee advances its portion of the relief package, the House Budget Committee will then combine all of the measures and advance them to the House floor as one budget reconciliation bill.”

Democrats hope to bring the bill to the House floor the week of Feb. 22.

At the Pentagon

HAPPENING TODAY: “Biden is set to visit the Pentagon in his first official visit to the complex as commander in chief,” The Hill’s Ellen Mitchell reports.

“The visit comes as the Biden administration has inherited a host of defense issues including the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, tensions with Iran, rampant and persistent sexual assault and harassment cases in the ranks, rooting out extremism among service members and a military stretched thin by the covid-19 pandemic on top of regular service.”

The policies

REPUBLICANS LAMBASTE IMMIGRATION POLICIES IN NEW LETTER, DEMAND BRIEFING FROM HOMELAND SECURITY: “The fundamental responsibility of the federal government is to protect America, not to ignore the law and to actively encourage, incentivize, and facilitate illegal migration in ways that empower cartels and endanger both American citizens and migrants,” House Republicans wrote in a letter to President Biden.

AD

AD

“ It is concerning to see your administration perceives our border security issues as a political game instead of the very serious threat open borders provide to Americans and the migrants seeking to come here,” it said.

Republicans blame Biden’s new executive actions for “dismantling the security of our borders.”

Over 50 Republicans signed the letter, including Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Chip Roy (Texas.), who spearheaded the letter.

Context. In the first few days of his presidency, “the Biden administration [has attempted] to assert more control over an agency afforded wide latitude under Trump,” our colleagues Nick Miroff and Maria Sacchetti report.

Here’s what that’s looked like:

On Jan. 20, the Department of Homeland Security ordered a 100-day pause on deportations .

“ [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents will no longer seek to deport immigrants for crimes such as driving under the influence and assault , and will focus instead on national security threats, recent border crossers and people completing prison and jail terms for aggravated felony convictions.”

“ Agents seeking to arrest fugitives need prior approval from the agency’s director in Washington justifying the decision.”

What an official told our colleagues: “They’ve abolished ICE without abolishing ICE.”

Outside the Beltway

THE CORONAVIRUS COULD BE HERE FOR A LIFETIME: “The world will have to prepare for the possibility, even the likelihood, that over the long term, the novel coronavirus will become a persistent disease threat, albeit one that could eventually end up closer to the flu or the common cold,” our colleague Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

The good news: “The crisis phase of the pandemic will recede.”

AD

“ The threat posed by the coronavirus will attenuate as immunity builds up in the human population, chiefly through vaccinations that work best at preventing the severe outcomes that threaten to overwhelm hospitals and kill people.”

“Once people at high risk of severe disease are immune, fewer people will die and hospitals will be less likely to be overwhelmed.”

In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to hold a national vaccination forum from Feb. 22 — 24. “The [CDC], for the first time during the pandemic, will host a nationwide forum on the safest and most effective ways to vaccinate millions of Americans,” NBC News’s Heidi Przybyla reports.

The event, led by the CDC's new director, Rochelle Walensky, will “communicate national standards for how best to build trust and confidence in vaccines and to ensure equitable vaccine access and uptake to all populations.”

Viral

WHAT WOULD YOU DO IF YOUR LAWYER SHOWED UP AS A CAT? … No, this isn't a trick question.