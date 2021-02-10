Neera Tanden, Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, is scheduled to appear Wednesday at her second of two confirmation hearings, this one before the Senate Budget Committee.

Tanden, chief executive of the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, told senators at her first hearing on Tuesday that she regrets some language she has used on social media, as she sought to assure them that her partisanship in the past would not affect how she operates as OMB director.

“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language in social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden said in her opening statement before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. “I understand that the role of OMB director calls for bipartisan action as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence.”

Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top Republican on the panel, read Tanden some of her tweets and asked how she would work with senators she had attacked.

“Just to mention a few of the thousands of negative public statements you wrote, that Susan Collins is, quote, ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is ‘a fraud,’ that ‘vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.’ You called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and ‘Voldemort’ and on and on.”