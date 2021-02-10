Fired cybersecurity official Christopher Krebs to testify before House as Trump trial plays out in Senate
Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency who was fired by Trump, will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday testifying during a House hearing while Trump’s impeachment trial plays out in the Senate.
The former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is among the panelists scheduled to appear at an afternoon hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee on cyberthreats facing the United States.
Krebs was fired by Trump over Twitter in November days after CISA and other federal agencies released a statement saying the 2020 presidential election was the “most secure in American history,” with no evidence that votes were deleted, lost, changed or “in any way compromised.”
Krebs said in a television interview last month that he believes Trump should be convicted in his Senate trial.
“My premise here is that there has to be accountability for inciting an insurrection, which is what this was,” Krebs said on ABC News’s “Nightline.” “The noble step would have been the president admitting to the American people and the world that he lied, that it was not a stolen election. … The right step would be to admit it and then resign. Absent that, which clearly is not going to happen … is impeachment.”
A majority of the people arrested for Capitol riot had a history of financial trouble
Jenna Ryan seemed like an unlikely participant in the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. She was a real estate agent from Texas. She flew into Washington on a private jet. And she was dressed that day in clothes better suited for a winter tailgate than a war.
Yet Ryan, 50, is accused of rushing into the Capitol past broken glass and blaring security alarms and, according to federal prosecutors, shouting: “Fight for freedom! Fight for freedom!”
But in a different way, she fit right in.
Despite her outward signs of success, Ryan had struggled financially for years. She was still paying off a $37,000 lien for unpaid federal taxes when she was arrested. She’d nearly lost her home to foreclosure before that. She filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and faced another IRS tax lien in 2010.
Nearly 60 percent of the people facing charges related to the Capitol riot showed signs of prior money troubles, including bankruptcies, notices of eviction or foreclosure, bad debts, or unpaid taxes over the past two decades, according to a Washington Post analysis of public records for 125 defendants with sufficient information to detail their financial histories.
Analysis: Democrats produce must-see TV on the first day of Trump’s impeachment trial
Trump ran a reality TV show presidency complete with dramatic firings, late-night Twitter missives and a constant stream of plot twists, which voters canceled after a four-year run. But on Tuesday it was Democrats who delivered must-see TV at Trump’s second impeachment trial, as the performance from Trump’s leading lawyers fell flat.
House impeachment managers opened with a harrowing montage of live footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol siege and Trump’s speech to supporters beforehand, catching the attention of some Republicans who praised their presentation and seemed confused by Trump’s defense.
The trial will proceed Wednesday after six Republicans joined Democrats in voting that the trial is constitutional. The vote mostly mirrored a test vote last month, with the addition this time of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), who panned the performance of Trump’s lawyers.
As Trump trial unfolds, Biden to visit the Pentagon
As Trump’s trial unfolds in the Senate, Biden and Harris plan to visit the Pentagon on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the White House, Biden and Harris plan to meet with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other Pentagon leaders before delivering remarks to Defense Department personnel. They also plan to tour the African Americans in Service Corridor.
The excursion is part of a concerted effort by Biden to continue focusing on his duties as Washington is riveted by the Senate impeachment trial of the former president. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters this week that Biden would be too busy to watch much of the Senate proceedings.
Tanden, Biden’s nominee for OMB director, to face scrutiny from second Senate panel
Neera Tanden, Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, is scheduled to appear Wednesday at her second of two confirmation hearings, this one before the Senate Budget Committee before the impeachment trial resumes for the day.
Tanden, chief executive of the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank, told senators at her first hearing on Tuesday that she regrets some language she has used on social media, as she sought to assure them that her partisanship in the past would not affect how she operates as OMB director.
“I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language in social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it,” Tanden said in her opening statement before the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs. “I understand that the role of OMB director calls for bipartisan action as well as nonpartisan adherence to facts and evidence.”
Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio), the top Republican on the panel, read Tanden some of her tweets and asked how she would work with senators she had attacked.
“Just to mention a few of the thousands of negative public statements you wrote, that Susan Collins is, quote, ‘the worst,’ that Tom Cotton is ‘a fraud,’ that ‘vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.’ You called Leader McConnell ‘Moscow Mitch’ and ‘Voldemort’ and on and on.”
Tanden expressed contrition, telling Portman that it’s incumbent on her to earn those senators’ trust. She also acknowledged deleting many tweets ahead of Biden naming her his OMB pick.
As Trump’s impeachment trial kicked off, Palm Beach argued about whether to evict him from Mar-a-Lago
On Tuesday, a somber group of elected lawmakers convened to debate a question that would have high stakes for former Trump. At issue was whether Trump had flagrantly violated commitments he had once pledged to uphold, and if he should be held accountable for comments that his lawyers are now seeking to play down.
The setting? A virtual meeting of the Palm Beach, Fla., town council.
While many Americans — including Trump himself — were following the impeachment proceedings in the U.S. Senate, elected officials in the affluent island community were preoccupied by a different argument about the former president. After discussing an inlet sand transfer and the purchase of a municipal generator, they turned their attention to whether Trump should be allowed to continue living at Mar-a-Lago, the private club where he has been in self-imposed exile since leaving the White House.
In self-imposed exile, Trump watches with unhappiness as second impeachment trial unfolds
As he faces his second impeachment trial, Trump has been unusually quiet.
Ensconced in his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., the former president has spent his days golfing. He has rolled through his phone, calling old friends and allies simply to check in. He has dined on the patio of his lush retreat, often accompanied by a coterie of political aides still on his payroll.
And, as Congress on Tuesday took up a second Senate trial of Trump almost exactly a year after his first, he has remained sanguine that an evenly divided Senate will acquit him of a charge of inciting an insurrection by egging on an angry crowd that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Jamie Dimon, other CEOs meet with President Biden at White House as relief plan advances
Biden met at the White House on Tuesday with JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and other leading business executives to discuss the administration’s $1.9 trillion economic relief package, as Democrats work to speed the plan through Congress.
The meeting also included Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart; Sonia Syngal, chief executive of Gap; Marvin Ellison, chief executive of Lowe’s; and Tom Donohue of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Vice President Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also took part.
The meeting with the business executives came as the White House accelerates its push for Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief proposal amid increasing opposition from congressional Republicans. House Democrats have unveiled key portions of the legislation and on Tuesday began holding what will be a lengthy series of committee meetings this week to vote on various portions of the package, leading up to the final House passage later this month.
Rep. Greene falsely implies Capitol rioters weren’t Trump supporters. House GOP leaders are mostly silent.
According to the House’s top-ranking Republican, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) emerged from the imbroglio over her past embrace of conspiracy theories and misinformation regretful and committed to holding herself to the “higher standard” that her position demands.
But less than a week after her social media activity prompted House Democrats to strip Greene of her two committee assignments, she took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and spread another false claim, implying that those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not supporters of Trump.
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — who had a private conversation with Greene and has publicly defended her since — declined to comment on the freshman lawmaker’s latest statements, which came on the day the Senate convened its second impeachment trial of Trump, who was charged with inciting the deadly attack.