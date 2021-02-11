As the Senate trial continues to unfold on Capitol Hill, Biden on Thursday will seek to keep a focus on his priorities, including investing in infrastructure and combating the coronavirus.

According to the White House, Biden plans a morning Oval Office meeting with senators from both parties on the “critical need” to invest in roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure. Trump sought to make the issue a priority but was never able to advance comprehensive legislation in Congress.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to join Thursday’s meeting virtually.

In the afternoon, Biden plans to visit the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., where he will tour a laboratory and deliver remarks to staff at an agency on the forefront of the government’s response to the pandemic.

White House officials have said Biden is watching little of Trump’s trial this week.

On Wednesday, Biden made his first official visit to the Pentagon, where he paid tribute to the contributions of Black service members, acknowledging the barriers they have faced in uniform.