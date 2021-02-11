The Biden administration announced Thursday that the military chief who led a Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar is among the targets of new U.S. financial sanctions.

The Treasury Department listed Myanmar commander Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy, Soe Win, among 10 people and three commercial entities controlled by the military. The designations would block access to about $1 billion in assets held in the United States. An announcement from the White House noted that under Biden’s order, signed Thursday, family members of the listed individuals can also be targeted.

Biden is also banning exports of what the order describes as “sensitive goods” to Myanmar. “We will continue to assess and develop additional regulatory amendments to impose further export restrictions on the Burmese military to ensure that entities involved in the dismantling of democratic norms and institutions do not have access to U.S. technologies,” the White House statement said. Burma is another name for Myanmar.

The military took power by force Feb. 1, deposing the elected government and placing de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. Hlaing and other military leaders claim without evidence that the results of a Nov. 8 election were fraudulent.

The announcement came with an appeal for a return to democracy and civilian rule.