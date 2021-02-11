On Wednesday, the managers used surveillance footage from the Capitol, along with Trump’s own words and tweets, to try to build a case against him. Trump’s attorneys are scheduled to begin their presentation Friday and use only one of two allotted days. A verdict could come as early as the weekend.
Raskin says Trump has long history of inciting violence
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, argued that Trump had demonstrated a pattern of encouraging violence among his supporters long before the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
“These tactics were road-tested. January 6th was a culmination of the president’s actions, not an aberration from them,” Raskin said. “The insurrection was the most violent and dangerous episode so far in Donald Trump’s continuing pattern and practice of inciting violence.”
Raskin showed clips of Trump comments encouraging supporters to rough up protesters at his early campaign rallies, including one in which he offered to pay the resulting legal fees.
Raskin also walked senators through a series of other episodes, including Trump’s praise former congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mon.) after he body slammed a reporter, as well as his infamous statement that there were “very fine people on both sides” at gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Va., where a counterprotester was killed.
Raskin also alleged that Trump inflamed conspirators in a failed scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).
Rioters acted at Trump’s direction, Rep. DeGette says
The mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 was taking orders from Trump and would not have showed up if not for his encouragement, House Democrats said on the third day of the former president’s impeachment trial.
“The attack was done for Donald Trump, at his instruction and to fulfill his wishes. Donald Trump had sent them there,” Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) told senators.
In a series of videos and social media posts, DeGette tried to illustrate how insurrections responded to Trump’s Jan. 6 speech and echoed his message as they violently attacked the Capitol, chanting “fight for Trump!” and “stop the steal!”
DeGette rejected the argument from Trump’s defense team that the rioters were acting on their own. She displayed a series of court records and media reports in which the insurrectionists say they were taking orders from Trump, their commander in chief.
Court documents show that more than two dozen people charged in the attack specifically cited Trump and his calls to gather that day in describing why they decided to take action by coming to Washington.
“We know who lit the fuse,” DeGette said. “They came because he told them to.”
‘Hope not,’ Trump lawyer says when asked whether defense team will use all its time
David Schoen, one of Trump’s defense lawyers, said Thursday that it’s unlikely that the former president’s legal team will use all of its allotted time during the week’s proceedings.
“I don’t know. Hope not,” Schoen said.
Asked whether the defense team might call witnesses, Schoen said he wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know. That hasn’t been decided yet, if there’s a right to call witnesses or anything. They have to debate that later,” he said.
Trump spokesman Jason Miller tweeted that the defense team is expected to finish its presentation on Friday.
Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told reporters Thursday morning that “Saturday is looking better all the time” for a final vote, while Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said she thought Sunday was more likely.
“The last I heard was Saturday, but I’m not sure that’s going to be possible. I think it may be more like Sunday,” she said.
Biden administration announces military chief who led Myanmar coup is target of sanctions
The Biden administration announced Thursday that the military chief who led a Feb. 1 coup in Myanmar is among the targets of new U.S. financial sanctions.
The Treasury Department listed Myanmar commander Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy, Soe Win, among 10 people and three commercial entities controlled by the military. The designations would block access to about $1 billion in assets held in the United States. An announcement from the White House noted that under Biden’s order, signed Thursday, family members of the listed individuals can also be targeted.
Biden is also banning exports of what the order describes as “sensitive goods” to Myanmar. “We will continue to assess and develop additional regulatory amendments to impose further export restrictions on the Burmese military to ensure that entities involved in the dismantling of democratic norms and institutions do not have access to U.S. technologies,” the White House statement said. Burma is another name for Myanmar.
The military took power by force Feb. 1, deposing the elected government and placing de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi under house arrest. Hlaing and other military leaders claim without evidence that the results of a Nov. 8 election were fraudulent.
The announcement came with an appeal for a return to democracy and civilian rule.
“In a democracy, force should never overrule the will of the people or erase the outcome of a credible election. For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish credible elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress must be respected,” the statement said. “Today’s sanctions need not be permanent. Burma’s military should immediately restore power to the democratically elected government, end the state of emergency, release all those unjustly detained, and ensure peaceful protesters are not met with violence.”
Biden says first call with Chinese president lasted two hours, offers few details
Biden said his first telephone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping lasted two hours, but he gave few details of the discussion.
“Last night, I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping,” Biden said Thursday. Pausing during a meeting with senators about U.S. infrastructure, he referred to ambitious Chinese building projects, including what he called “major new initiatives” on railways.
“We don’t get moving, they’re going to eat our lunch,” Biden said. The Chinese are “working very hard to” produce cars with new technology, he added.
Ahead of the phone call, aides had said that Biden would focus on security and economic issues, as well as a strategy of competing with China in those areas while cooperating with it in other spheres, such as climate change.
A small fire was crackling as Biden and Vice President Harris met with Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) and other senators.
“I found these guys wandering around,” Biden quipped.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who is in quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, was participating remotely, his image streaming in on a large flat-screen.
Biden noted that the Carper-led Senate Environment and Public Works Committee “is central to everything that’s going to happen.” He also stressed that infrastructure should be a nonpartisan issue. “I’ve been around long enough … that infrastructure wasn’t a Republican or a Democratic issue,” the president said.
Biden cited “a number of things out there that the American people are looking for us to step up,” including “a lot of bridges in West Virginia” and “a lot of dangerous spots on Route 9 in terms of ‘Cancer Alley.’”
“There’s a lot we have to do,” he said.
Pelosi proposes granting Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police, other law enforcement in wake of Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday that she is introducing a resolution to award the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can grant, to the Capitol Police force and other members of law enforcement who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
At her weekly news conference, Pelosi said the officers who lost their lives during and after the attack are “martyrs for our democracy.”
“This week, as you know, we have seen — it’s been such a sad time for us,” Pelosi said. “But as we see what is being presented, we also see the extraordinary valor of the Capitol Police, who risked and gave their lives to save our Capitol, our democracy, our lives.”
Previously, a bipartisan group of lawmakers announced that they would introduce legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, the Black officer who faced off against a mob of predominantly White rioters on Jan. 6.
Pelosi said Thursday that the service of the entire Capitol Police force that day “brings honor to our democracy.”
“Their accepting this award brings luster to this medal,” she said. “We must always remember their sacrifice and stay vigilant against what I’ve said before, about what Abraham Lincoln said — ‘the silent artillery of time.’ We will never forget.”
Committee advances nominations of Cardona as education secretary, Walsh as labor secretary
Before the full Senate reconvened as a jury in Trump’s impeachment trial, a committee voted Thursday to advance the nominations of two more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees: Miguel Cardona as education secretary and Marty Walsh as labor secretary.
Members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which held separate hearings last week on both nominations, voted 17 to 5 in favor of Cardona and 18 to 4 in favor of Walsh.
Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), the panel’s chairwoman, said both nominees are “well-qualified for these roles and ready to work with Congress.”
Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.), the top Republican on the committee, also urged colleagues to support Cardona and Walsh.
Burr said he liked that Cardona is committed to trying to reopen schools, which he called a “bipartisan issue,” and that Walsh understands the balance between labor and management perspectives.
At his hearing, Cardona, education commissioner in Connecticut, affirmed his view that schools should reopen for in-person classes, said teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite for reopening and expressed support for high-quality charter schools. He also said he supports the right of transgender girls to compete in high school girls athletics.
Walsh, the mayor of Boston, highlighted his experience as the leader of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council and pledged to fight for equal access to jobs and continuing-education opportunities.
Biden says House managers’ presentation may have changed minds
Biden said Thursday that he thinks it’s possible that the minds of some Republican senators were changed by Wednesday’s presentation by the House managers at Trump’s impeachment trial that included never-before-seen surveillance camera footage from the Capitol.
Speaking to reporters at an Oval Office meeting with senators about infrastructure, Biden said he “didn’t watch any of the hearing live” Wednesday but had seen news coverage about it.
“I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think my guess is some minds may be changed, but I don’t know,” Biden said.
Biden said the trial, however, is not his focus.
“I’m focused on my job … to deal with the promises I made,” he told reporters. “And we all know we have to move on.”
For decades Donald Trump bullied Palm Beach to get his way. Now he’s determined to make it his home.
One night in late January 1994, fireworks sparkled in the sky above Mar-a-Lago, a grand estate in Palm Beach, Fla., with a gilded ceiling, an entry gate clad in antique Spanish tiles and a dining room modeled on the room in Rome’s Chigi Palace that the Italian dictator Benito Mussolini later used as his office.
The splashy display, and opulent setting, befitted the showy sensibilities of Trump, then a 47-year-old boom-and-bust real estate mogul who had been hemorrhaging money to keep up the place and had recently cut a deal with the Town of Palm Beach to convert the historic property from his residence to a private club.
But there was a little problem.
“Dear Mr. Trump,” began a gently chiding letter from a code compliance officer, who went on to remind Mar-a-Lago’s owner that in the future “you are requested” to get the town’s approval before setting off fireworks.
House managers to focus more on Trump’s ‘role and its impact’ on Jan. 6
As they continue their presentation Thursday, House managers plan to offer additional evidence of Trump’s “role and its impact” in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, an aide said.
On their second day, managers will also focus on the “various harms caused” by the assault on the Capitol as well as “the president’s lack of remorse,” said the aide, one of several who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of Thursday’s session.
Efforts to detail Trump’s role on Jan. 6 could be crucial, because many Republican senators have expressed dismay about the takeover of the Capitol but questioned whether Trump was responsible for the actions of his supporters.
During the call with reporters, aides to the impeachment managers also fielded a question about a comment Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) made to Politico late Wednesday that he had informed Trump directly on Jan. 6 that Vice President Mike Pence had just been evacuated from the Senate chamber.
“I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I’ve got to go,’ ” Tuberville said while describing a brief phone call with Trump that the senator said he cut short because of the chaos surrounding him.
Aides to the impeachment managers declined to say whether Tuberville’s comment would become part of the Democrats’ case during trial.
“That is one new fact in a really compelling set of facts that show that the president was completely derelict in his duties,” an aide said. “The president knew his vice president was in danger and did nothing.”
Biden’s goal to reopen schools meets high-stakes political test
One of Biden’s central campaign promises sounded simple: reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. The politics and the logistics have proved far more complicated.
The outcome is significant for Biden, with much of the country eager for schools to reopen. But politically, it’s dicey, as he is forced to balance the interests and wishes of many parents and children against the fears of teachers and their unions.
Many parents, including those in politically crucial suburbs, crave the normalcy that will come with the reopening of classrooms, which have been closed for nearly a year in much of the country. But few groups did more to push Biden’s candidacy than teachers unions, which have resisted returning to school buildings in communities across the country.
Pelosi swears in New York’s Claudia Tenney, winner of final contested congressional race from 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday swore in Republican Claudia Tenney of New York, seating the last winner of a contested congressional race from the 2020 elections.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.) conceded the state’s 22nd Congressional District race on Monday, hours after New York officials certified Tenney as the winner. Last week, a judge ruled she had won by 109 votes, ending months of legal wrangling.
“Claudia looks forward to serving her constituents once again as their duly-elected representative in Congress,” Tenney campaign spokesperson Nick Stewart said in a statement.
Tenney previously served a single term in Congress, and her race was one of dozens of rematches from two years earlier. In 2018, Brindisi defeated Tenney, 51 percent to 49 percent, in a district Trump had handily carried in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In a statement Monday, Brindisi pledged to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving my hometown, the place I grew up and am raising my family,” he said. “Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.”
Call between Biden and China’s Xi portends rocky road in post-Trump era
TAIPEI, Taiwan — After the first call between the leaders of the United States and China, the governments released accounts that diverged sharply in tone and focus. But both sides signaled they would not yield on the thorny issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, foreshadowing the areas that could generate protracted tensions in the post-Trump era.
In the call Wednesday evening U.S. time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke in conciliatory tones about the importance of a healthy bilateral relationship, according to the Chinese state broadcaster. But Xi pointedly warned Biden to “act prudently” on the three regions, where China’s forceful policies have drawn U.S. condemnation.
Biden took a harder tack, telling Xi he had “fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” according to the White House.
Now out of office, Trump may have to face tax questions
Once his impeachment trial concludes and Trump returns to his business, he will face some obvious challenges, such as declining real estate income and investigations from New York authorities.
But he may also have to finally face two tax issues that have been simmering in the background, either of which experts say could carry significant consequences should they materialize now that he is out of office.
One is a massive income tax refund Trump received before entering office, according to the New York Times, one that has quietly been under a years-long review by the Internal Revenue Service and a little-known congressional panel, the Joint Committee on Taxation.