House managers to focus more on Trump’s ‘role and its impact’ on Jan. 6
As they continue their presentation Thursday, House managers plan to offer additional evidence of Trump’s “role and its impact” in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, an aide said.
On their second day, managers will also focus on the “various harms caused” by the assault on the Capitol as well as “the president’s lack of remorse,” said the aide, one of several who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of Thursday’s session.
Efforts to detail Trump’s role on Jan. 6 could be crucial, because many Republican senators have expressed dismay about the takeover of the Capitol but questioned whether Trump was responsible for the actions of his supporters.
During the call with reporters, aides to the impeachment managers also fielded a question about a comment Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) made to Politico late Wednesday that he had informed Trump directly on Jan. 6 that Vice President Mike Pence had just been evacuated from the Senate chamber.
“I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I’ve got to go,’ ” Tuberville said while describing a brief phone call with Trump that the senator said he cut short because of the chaos surrounding him.
Aides to the impeachment managers declined to say whether Tuberville’s comment would become part of the Democrats’ case during trial.
“That is one new fact in a really compelling set of facts that show that the president was completely derelict in his duties,” an aide said. “The president knew his vice president was in danger and did nothing.”
Biden’s goal to reopen schools meets high-stakes political test
One of Biden’s central campaign promises sounded simple: reopen most schools within his first 100 days in office. The politics and the logistics have proved far more complicated.
The outcome is significant for Biden, with much of the country eager for schools to reopen. But politically, it’s dicey, as he is forced to balance the interests and wishes of many parents and children against the fears of teachers and their unions.
Many parents, including those in politically crucial suburbs, crave the normalcy that will come with the reopening of classrooms, which have been closed for nearly a year in much of the country. But few groups did more to push Biden’s candidacy than teachers unions, which have resisted returning to school buildings in communities across the country.
Pelosi swears in New York’s Claudia Tenney, winner of final contested congressional race from 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday swore in Republican Claudia Tenney of New York, seating the last winner of a contested congressional race from the 2020 elections.
Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-N.Y.) conceded the state’s 22nd Congressional District race on Monday, hours after New York officials certified Tenney as the winner. Last week, a judge ruled she had won by 109 votes, ending months of legal wrangling.
“Claudia looks forward to serving her constituents once again as their duly-elected representative in Congress,” Tenney campaign spokesperson Nick Stewart said in a statement.
Tenney previously served a single term in Congress, and her race was one of dozens of rematches from two years earlier. In 2018, Brindisi defeated Tenney, 51 percent to 49 percent, in a district Trump had handily carried in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
In a statement Monday, Brindisi pledged to make the transition as smooth as possible.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime serving my hometown, the place I grew up and am raising my family,” he said. “Unfortunately, this election and counting process was riddled with errors, inconsistencies and systematic violations of state and federal election laws.”
Call between Biden and China’s Xi portends rocky road in post-Trump era
TAIPEI, Taiwan — After the first call between the leaders of the United States and China, the governments released accounts that diverged sharply in tone and focus. But both sides signaled they would not yield on the thorny issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, foreshadowing the areas that could generate protracted tensions in the post-Trump era.
In the call Wednesday evening U.S. time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke in conciliatory tones about the importance of a healthy bilateral relationship, according to the Chinese state broadcaster. But Xi pointedly warned Biden to “act prudently” on the three regions, where China’s forceful policies have drawn U.S. condemnation.
Biden took a harder tack, telling Xi he had “fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and increasingly assertive actions in the region, including toward Taiwan,” according to the White House.
Now out of office, Trump may have to face tax questions
Once his impeachment trial concludes and Trump returns to his business, he will face some obvious challenges, such as declining real estate income and investigations from New York authorities.
But he may also have to finally face two tax issues that have been simmering in the background, either of which experts say could carry significant consequences should they materialize now that he is out of office.
One is a massive income tax refund Trump received before entering office, according to the New York Times, one that has quietly been under a years-long review by the Internal Revenue Service and a little-known congressional panel, the Joint Committee on Taxation.
Analysis: GOP senators decry Capitol riot. But their fealty to Trump remains intact.
Senate Republicans sitting through Trump’s impeachment trial almost uniformly decried the harrowing new audio and video footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. New recordings showed by House impeachment managers left some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle visibly shaken after they illustrated just how close rioters came to harming Vice President Mike Pence, his family and other lawmakers.
But those same Republicans are unlikely to convict the former president — and vote to prevent him from running again in 2024.
And that’s because, as Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) put it Wednesday night in the hallways of the Capitol: Trump “remains the most popular Republican in the country,” a fact he pointed out wasn’t unusual for a former president.
As Trump trial continues, Biden to focus on infrastructure and pandemic
As the Senate trial continues to unfold on Capitol Hill, Biden on Thursday will seek to keep a focus on his priorities, including investing in infrastructure and combating the coronavirus.
According to the White House, Biden plans a morning Oval Office meeting with senators from both parties on the “critical need” to invest in roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure. Trump sought to make the issue a priority but was never able to advance comprehensive legislation in Congress.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is expected to join Thursday’s meeting virtually.
In the afternoon, Biden plans to visit the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md., where he will tour a laboratory and deliver remarks to staff at an agency on the forefront of the government’s response to the pandemic.
White House officials have said Biden is watching little of Trump’s trial this week.
On Wednesday, Biden made his first official visit to the Pentagon, where he paid tribute to the contributions of Black service members, acknowledging the barriers they have faced in uniform.
Speaking to reporters, Biden referred to the service of African Americans from the Revolutionary War to the conflicts of the modern era, even though their actions, as Biden put it, “were not always recognized or honored appropriately.”
Committee poised to advance nominations of Cardona as education secretary, Walsh as labor secretary
Before the full Senate reconvenes as a jury in Trump’s impeachment trial, a committee plans to vote on advancing the nominations of two more of Biden’s Cabinet nominees: Miguel Cardona as education secretary and Marty Walsh as labor secretary.
Both appeared before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee last week and appeared to enjoy bipartisan support.
Cardona, education commissioner in Connecticut, affirmed his view that schools should reopen for in-person classes, said teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite for reopening and expressed support for high-quality charter schools. He also said he supports the right of transgender girls to compete in high school girls’ athletics.
Walsh, the current mayor of Boston, highlighted his experience as the leader of Boston’s Building and Construction Trades Council and pledged to fight for equal access to jobs and continuing education opportunities.
Officer Eugene Goodman lauded again for saving Romney during the Capitol riot
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was briskly headed south from the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6 when he saw a U.S. Capitol Police officer sprinting toward him. As the officer passed, he told the senator to turn around and run.
Unbeknown to Romney, he was walking toward a mob of violent rioters.
Until Wednesday’s impeachment trial of Trump for inciting the deadly attack on the Capitol, Romney was unaware that the man who possibly saved his life was Eugene Goodman — the same Capitol Police officer already lauded as a hero from an earlier video showing him luring the mob away from the Senate chamber.
“I was very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction,” Romney told reporters on Wednesday.
Democrats use compelling new video, audio to bolster their case for Trump’s conviction
This time, the videos came from the inside — silent, chilling, never-before-seen footage from security cameras mounted throughout the U.S. Capitol.
In one, Vice President Mike Pence hustles down a stairway, with only a quick glance back as rioters draw closer. Not far away, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) spins around and runs from the encroaching mob. And on the other side of the Capitol, insurrectionists pound on doors near the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), as her staffers cower inside.
These chilling scenes — captured as the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6 — were made public for the first time Wednesday, part of a meticulous re-creation of the violent siege offered by House Democrats during the impeachment trial of Trump.
State and local GOP committees attack any Republicans who dare turn on Trump
The Louisiana Republican Party sharply denounced Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) when he surprised the state by voting Tuesday to support the constitutionality of Trump’s second impeachment trial.
In an unsigned statement, the party declared itself “profoundly disappointed” that its own elected leader, the most senior Louisiana Republican in Washington, would support a “kangaroo court” that amounted to an “attack on the very foundation of American democracy.”
But Cassidy, who just started a six-year term after being reelected by a 40-point margin, did not appear bothered by the threat of grass-roots anger back home, joining a growing list of lawmakers who have decided, for politics or principle, to buck the infrastructure at the lowest rungs of the party.
Justice Dept. leaders repeatedly stymied requests for search of Giuliani’s records
Justice Department political leaders repeatedly stymied efforts by federal prosecutors in Manhattan to obtain a search warrant last year for the digital records of Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, frustrating career government attorneys and effectively leaving the decision to the incoming Biden administration, people familiar with the matter said.
The move, first reported Wednesday by CNN, ultimately may have a limited impact on the ongoing federal investigation of Giuliani, as officials said prosecutors could simply renew their request. Like others, the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a case that remains politically sensitive.
Still, the passage of time is unhelpful to any investigation, as documents could be destroyed and witnesses’ memories may fade. And the matter will present a critical first test for Biden’s Justice Department, where officials are trying to separate the institution from political matters and restore public faith that it will enforce the law impartially.
In first call with China’s Xi, Biden stresses U.S. commitment to allies and human rights
Biden will not immediately drop tariffs on China that were applied by Trump, and he told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday that the United States will seek to counter Chinese military expansionism and human rights abuses, White House officials said.
Biden does not intend to maintain Trump’s trade war with China indefinitely but will hold the tariffs on several categories of Chinese goods as leverage while assembling a larger strategy.
A White House statement on Biden’s first conversation with Xi since taking office said Biden “affirmed his priorities of protecting the American people’s security, prosperity, health, and way of life, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific,” and did not mention tariffs or trade policy.