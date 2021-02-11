As they continue their presentation Thursday, House managers plan to offer additional evidence of Trump’s “role and its impact” in inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, an aide said.

On their second day, managers will also focus on the “various harms caused” by the assault on the Capitol as well as “the president’s lack of remorse,” said the aide, one of several who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity to offer a preview of Thursday’s session.

Efforts to detail Trump’s role on Jan. 6 could be crucial, because many Republican senators have expressed dismay about the takeover of the Capitol but questioned whether Trump was responsible for the actions of his supporters.

During the call with reporters, aides to the impeachment managers also fielded a question about a comment Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) made to Politico late Wednesday that he had informed Trump directly on Jan. 6 that Vice President Mike Pence had just been evacuated from the Senate chamber.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the vice president out. I’ve got to go,’ ” Tuberville said while describing a brief phone call with Trump that the senator said he cut short because of the chaos surrounding him.

Aides to the impeachment managers declined to say whether Tuberville’s comment would become part of the Democrats’ case during trial.