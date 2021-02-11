The fact that Trump is no longer in office renders the biggest punishment of the impeachment process — removal from office — moot. Beyond that, it’s about sanctioning him and preventing Trump from being able to hold high office again.

But Lieu suggested that this wasn’t just about preventing Trump from running (and potentially winning) again; he said it was instead about avoiding another situation such as this.

“You know, I’m not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years,” Lieu said. “I’m afraid he’s going to run again and lose, because he can do this again.”

The comment was clearly intended to speak to Republican senators who might be on the fence. The party establishment has flirted with a break from Trump in an attempt to phase him out, but that’s no easy process. And of late, Republicans appear to have rallied behind the former president.

It’s also logical that Democrats wouldn’t be terribly concerned about Trump running again, given that he just lost and was one of the most unpopular presidents in history (despite actually coming closer than most recognize to winning reelection). Lieu tried to drive home that this was bigger than just an attempted political disqualification.

Another impeachment manager, Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), also got at this idea, urging Republicans to hold Trump accountable, but also arguing that it’s not just about that.

“All of these people who have been arrested and charged, they’re being accountable, held accountable for their actions,” she said. “Their leader, the man who incited them, must be held accountable as well.”

DeGette added later: “Impeachment is not to punish, but to prevent. We are not here to punish Donald Trump. We are here to prevent the seeds of hatred that he planted from bearing any more fruit.”

This suggests that this is a concerted message on the final day of the Democrats’ arguments — if for no other reason than to warn Republicans about what they themselves might have to account for if they let Trump slide.

2. Driving home Trump’s history of violent rhetoric

A big question going into the trial was how much Democrats would keep things focused on Jan. 6 and Trump’s effort to overturn the election, and how much they would address his past rhetoric encouraging or excusing political violence.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, made his team’s offering on the latter Thursday — albeit somewhat briefly.

The thing is, this is hardly the first time people have tied Trump’s comments to real or potential violence. It happened over and over again in his presidency, long before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. It happened to the point where even many Republicans now allied with Trump — who are playing down the need for his impeachment — warned about a situation similar to this, including former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Ted Cruz (Tex.).

Raskin referred to many of these instances, including Trump jokingly praising a Montana politician for assaulting a reporter, suggesting that there were good people on “both sides” of the racist rally in Charlottesville in which a white supremacist killed a counterprotester, and his repeated suggestions both at his 2016 rallies and since that his supporters might get violent. Trump also endorsed a clip from a supporter saying “the only good Democrat is a dead Democrat” — before that supporter was arrested for his part in the Capitol riot.

Perhaps most compellingly, Raskin noted Trump’s tweet to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN” in April. It came two weeks before armed protesters flooded the state Capitol there. Trump suggested approval for their show of force and, in response, urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) to negotiate with them on the coronavirus restrictions Trump had criticized. Two weeks later, protesters returned with more violent rhetoric. Then an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer surfaced — a plot in which the alleged perpetrators echoed Trump’s rhetoric.

“This Trump-inspired mob may indeed look familiar to you,” Raskin said of the initial scenes at the state Capitol. “Confederate battle flags, MAGA hats, weapons, camo Army gear — just like the insurrectionists who showed up and invaded this chamber on Jan. 6. The siege of the Michigan Capitol was effectively a state-level dress rehearsal for the siege of the U.S. Capitol that Trump incited on January 6th. It was a preview of the coming insurrection.”

Trump’s defenders have focused narrowly on his speech Jan. 6, which they argue was unremarkable, and which they note included one line that those marching to the Capitol should “peacefully” protest. They have even argued that revelations about planning by some Capitol rioters suggest that they couldn’t have been incited, which is li.

But that ignores everything that preceded Jan. 6, and even Trump’s efforts to overturn the election, which Democrats mentioned in their impeachment article. The fact is that there had been all kinds of suggestions that Trump’s rhetoric could lead to the kind of thing we saw on Jan. 6. Trump often did far less than his critics said he should to prevent or condemn such scenes.

That might be the most significant evidence Democrats have — even if Raskin’s presentation probably gave it short shrift, in the grand scheme of things.

3. The participants who cited Trump

The early focus Thursday was on driving home the incitement argument by pointing to rioters who essentially said they had been incited.

Multiple rioters who have been charged with crimes have cited perceived invitations from Trump as part of their defense. As I wrote last week, that could be convenient for them, legally speaking. But DeGette focused more on people who said these things in real time — even before it became legally convenient.

Among them:

“Have you noticed throughout this presentation the uncanny similarity, over and over and over again, of what all these people are saying?” DeGette said. “They said what Donald Trump said and they echoed each other. ‘Stand back and stand by.’ ‘Stop the steal.' 'Fight like hell.’ ‘Trump sent us.’ ‘We are listening to Trump.’ ”