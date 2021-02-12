AD

Trump’s defense team has responded by arguing the House managers took Trump’s remarks out of context — and offered its own series of clips. But these often were taken out of context.

We will continue to update this fact check during the day.

The Facts

“I wanna tell you Gorsuch, I wanna tell you Kavanaugh; you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you, if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

— Then-Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), March 4, 2020.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told conservative justices on March 4 that they would release a “whirlwind” if they voted to restrict abortion access. (Reuters)

On March 4, 2020, Schumer appeared on the steps of the Supreme Court while it heard arguments in June Medical Services v. Russo, a landmark abortion case from Louisiana. Schumer’s rhetoric that day was more than just heated, and his direct threat of on Supreme Court Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Neil M. Gorsuch — was widely criticized. Ultimately, context matters, and Schumer apologized the next day on the Senate floor saying he “misspoke.”

His act of showing remorse wasn’t enough for the then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who admonished Schumer saying the language could have been “a matter of deadly seriousness,” as seen below. But Schumer did quickly apologize, something Trump has yet to do.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) expressed regret March 5 for remarks he made about two Supreme Court justices appointed by President Trump. (Reuters)

“I just don’t even know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. And maybe there will be.”

— House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), during her weekly news conference, June 14, 2018.

Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on June 14 called the Trump administration’s immigrant separation policy “barbaric” and does not expect Congress to reverse it. (Reuters)

Pelosi’s 2018 remarks have often been circulated by Republicans in the context of the protests related to racial justice in the summer of 2020. But they were made in relation to Trump administration’s immigrant child separation border policy. The then House minority leader’s rhetorical tone was one of outrage over what she characterized as a “barbaric” policy of separating migrant children from their parents after illegally entering the country to seeks asylum. Her references to “uprisings” in this instance are directly in relation to the outrage that would stem from the public.

