Trump’s defense will begin at noon Friday. Although his lawyers are entitled to 16 hours of argument over two days, a spokesman said Thursday that they expect to rest their case in one day.

David Schoen, a member of Trump’s defense team, said Thursday that the House managers “told a story” but did not establish a link between Trump’s conduct and the violent acts at the Capitol, and he said prolonging the trial was not in the nation’s interest. He said the defense could present its case in four hours or less.

“They haven’t in any way tied [the attack] to Donald Trump, and I think it’s offensive … to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned,” he said. “I think it tears at the American people, quite frankly.”