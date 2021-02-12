The trial could wrap up as early as Saturday. As the drama unfolds on Capitol Hill, President Biden continues to try to maintain a focus on his agenda. On Friday, he will meet with governors and mayors at the White House about his coronavirus relief package.
Analysis: Trump said the system is ‘rigged.’ Democrats say his acquittal will prove it.
Trump used popular resentment against elites as political rocket fuel to propel his unlikely 2016 presidential campaign, describing America’s economy and politics as “rigged” against the middle class and railing against a “rigged system” of justice in favor of the powerful.
The impeachment managers argued this week that his acquittal would prove him right, pointing to the hundreds of Trump supporters arrested for their role in the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
“All of these people who have been arrested and charged, they’re being held accountable for their actions,” said Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.). “Their leader, the man who incited them, must be held accountable as well.”
Who’s talking the most during Trump’s second impeachment trial
It’s the fourth day of former president Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and there have already been more than 16 hours of proceedings, with almost 90,000 words in the record.
That’s according to a Washington Post analysis of the trial transcripts, which include more than 68,000 words from the nine House impeachment managers and more than 16,000 from Trump’s legal team. The impeachment managers won’t add much to their totals on Friday, since they’ve completed their arguments.
Analysis: How Trump is still writing the GOP’s story
Trump has rarely said so little for so long.
Through his attorneys, the former president refused to testify in the Senate’s impeachment trial. His post-White House website, built by his former campaign manager, consists of a single page with an official-looking seal. He has not spoken into a microphone since the short speech he delivered before skipping Biden’s inauguration. His Save America PAC, which raised at least $31 million before his eponymous Jan. 6 rally, has spent money on fundraising fees — and so far, nothing else.
But Trump’s disappearance from public life has not removed him from the center of the Republican Party’s universe. Republican-run states are debating ways to roll back the voting laws that Trump attacked before and after his loss. The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last month have been condemned by their local parties. Republicans declaring for open seats are touting not just their support for Trump, but often, the theory that he didn’t really lose.
Biden wants struggling IRS to drive his recovery plan
As Biden charts his coronavirus economic recovery agenda through the IRS, the nation’s tax collector will take on an expanded role as comptroller of the social safety net, delivering billions of dollars in stimulus payments to millions of American households.
Under the “American Rescue Plan,” the Biden administration plans to use the IRS to distribute a third round of economic impact payments to 84 percent of American households. The agency could also be tasked with executing a proposal to distribute $109 billion in child benefit payments per year.
But the mission threatens to stretch the agency between its primary role as the country’s chief revenue collector and its relatively new presence as the distributor of coronavirus relief.
The reliance on the IRS comes at a time when the agency is already underfunded and scrambling in pandemic working conditions.
Analysis: All eyes on Republican senators after strong presentation by House managers
The tightly argued and emotionally raw presentations by House impeachment managers have raised the stakes for Republican senators sitting in judgment of Trump. If the former president’s actions that led to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol are not judged as impeachable, are there any penalties that Republicans are prepared to impose to hold him accountable?
Wednesday’s presentations by the House managers asked everyone in the Senate chamber and beyond to confront anew the horrors of the attack on the Capitol. With fresh security video, the managers were able to highlight the viciousness of the rioters and how close things came to an even worse disaster.
Even though everyone in the Senate chamber had lived through the attacks when they happened, the video timeline assembled by the House managers brought the dangers of the day back with unexpected force.
Two officers who helped fight the Capitol mob died of suicide. Many more are hurting.
Engulfed in the crush of rioters storming the Capitol, D.C. police officer Jeffrey Smith sent his wife a text that spoke to the futility and fears of his mission.
“London has fallen,” the 35-year-old tapped on his phone at 2:38 p.m. on Jan. 6, knowing his wife would understand he was referring to a movie by that name about a plan to assassinate world leaders attending a funeral in Britain.
The text confirmed the frightening images Erin Smith was watching on live stream from the couple’s home in Virginia: The Capitol had been overrun.
Six minutes after Smith sent that text, a Capitol Police officer inside the building shot and killed a woman as she climbed through a smashed window next to the House chamber.
Smith, also inside the Capitol, didn’t hear the gunshot, but he did hear the frantic “shots fired” call over his police radio. He later told Erin he panicked, afraid rioters had opened fire on police, and wondered whether he would die.
Biden says he’s eager to see if GOP senators ‘stand up’ to Trump
Biden said Friday that he is eager to see whether Republican senators “stand up” to Trump in the impeachment trial but said he has no plans to reach out to them.
“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters on the grounds of the White House. Asked if he plans to call them, Biden said no.
Biden, wearing jeans and a leather jacket, emerged early Friday morning to survey a Valentine’s Day display that has been erected on the north lawn at the direction of first lady Jill Biden.
Pink, red and white hearts have been set up on the lawn featuring words including, “Unity,” “Kindness, “Healing” and “Compassion.”
With coffee in hand and their two dogs walking with them, the president and first lady viewed the display Friday morning.
“I just wanted some joy,” the first lady told reporters. “With the pandemic, just everybody’s feeling a little down. So, it’s just a little joy. A little hope. That’s all.”
Impeachment trial shows him under attack — but Pence remains loyal to Trump
The 12-second video clip — aerial footage from a security camera just outside the Senate chamber — was harrowing: Vice President Mike Pence under physical threat, fleeing for his safety from an angry mob egged on by his boss, Donald Trump.
The footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol siege played by Democratic House impeachment managers this week portrays Pence as an American hero, under attack by Trump and his supporters simply for fulfilling his constitutional duties.
“Mike Pence is not a traitor to this country — he is a patriot,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), one of the impeachment managers. “He and his family, who was with him that day, didn’t deserve this, didn’t deserve a president unleashing a mob on them. Especially because he was just doing his job.”
But after four years of obedience as vice president, Pence has no plans to condemn Trump or to speak out during the Senate impeachment trial, people close to the former vice president said. He is still operating from a playbook of obsequiousness that has become second nature — never airing grievances publicly, and delivering his often rose-colored counsel to Trump only in private, one-on-one settings.
Analysis: Mitch McConnell still isn’t talking to Trump. But will he vote to acquit him?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Trump still have not spoken since Dec. 15.
But the stretch of silence between the two Republican leaders might be indefinite, even as the majority of McConnell’s caucus has quickly come around to minimizing Trump’s role in provoking the deadly siege on the Capitol that kicked off the Senate impeachment trial.
Asked in 2017 about life as the leader of Senate Republicans, McConnell morbidly joked: “It’s a little but like being the groundskeeper at a cemetery. Everybody’s under you, but nobody’s listening.”
Haley says Trump ‘let us down,’ predicts he won’t run for president again
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, predicted in an interview published Friday that Trump would not run for federal office again and said the former president had “let us down” with his post-election behavior.
“He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who is eyeing a Republican bid for president in 2024, said in an interview published by Politico.
“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” Haley said. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”
“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she continued. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”
Biden to convene White House meeting on coronavirus relief package as Trump trial resumes
As Trump’s trial continues to unfold in the Senate, Biden plans to meet Friday with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors at the White House to discuss his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Part of the plan, pending in Congress, would steer aide to state and localities to help with budgets that have been impacted by the pandemic.
According to the White House, Biden’s agenda on Friday also includes a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Later in the day, Biden plans to head to Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland, where he plans to spend the weekend. It will be Biden’s first use of the property as president.
Trump lawyers expected to present a brief defense case
Trump’s defense will begin at noon Friday. Although his lawyers are entitled to 16 hours of argument over two days, a spokesman said Thursday that they expect to rest their case in one day.
David Schoen, a member of Trump’s defense team, said Thursday that the House managers “told a story” but did not establish a link between Trump’s conduct and the violent acts at the Capitol, and he said prolonging the trial was not in the nation’s interest. He said the defense could present its case in four hours or less.
“They haven’t in any way tied [the attack] to Donald Trump, and I think it’s offensive … to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned,” he said. “I think it tears at the American people, quite frankly.”
A short defense presentation could put the Senate on track to vote on Trump’s conviction as soon as Saturday, particularly after key Democratic senators said they believed that the managers had proved their case against Trump and saw no need for testimony from additional witnesses.
Biden administration to move Friday to rescind Medicaid work requirements
The Biden administration is planning Friday to wipe out one of the core health policies of the Trump era, taking actions that will immediately rescind permission for states to compel poor residents to work in exchange for receiving Medicaid benefits.
Federal health officials will withdraw their predecessors’ invitation to states to apply for approval to impose such work requirements and will notify 10 states granted permission that it is about to be retracted, according to a draft plan obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed by two individuals familiar with the decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The actions anticipated Friday, outlined in bullet points in the draft, will come two weeks after Biden signed an executive order instructing officials to remove barriers to Medicaid coverage. Work requirements enabled under Trump were the one policy mentioned in Biden’s directive.
North Carolina man threatened to assassinate Biden, feds say: ‘I’m going to come kill the president’
At about 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, David Kyle Reeves dialed the number to the White House switchboard and told an operator, “I am going to f---ing kill you all.”
“F--- the White House,” he continued to the operator, according to a criminal complaint. “I am going to chop your heads off.”
Days later, when a Secret Service agent called Reeves to follow up on his warning, the 27-year-old Gastonia, N.C., native lobbed even more threats.
“I’m going to come kill the president,” he allegedly said.
Reeves was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with threatening the president, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday. Reeves remains in custody after his court hearing before a federal magistrate judge Thursday in the Western District of North Carolina.