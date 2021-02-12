The trial could wrap up as early as Saturday. As the drama unfolds on Capitol Hill, President Biden continues to try to maintain a focus on his agenda. On Friday, he will meet with governors and mayors at the White House about his coronavirus relief package.
Analysis: Mitch McConnell still isn’t talking to Trump. But will he vote to acquit him?
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Trump still have not spoken since Dec. 15.
But the stretch of silence between the two Republican leaders might be indefinite, even as the majority of McConnell’s caucus has quickly come around to minimizing Trump’s role in provoking the deadly siege on the Capitol that kicked off the Senate impeachment trial.
Asked in 2017 about life as the leader of Senate Republicans, McConnell morbidly joked: “It’s a little but like being the groundskeeper at a cemetery. Everybody’s under you, but nobody’s listening.”
Haley says Trump ‘let us down,’ predicts he won’t run for president again
Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, predicted in an interview published Friday that Trump would not run for federal office again and said the former president had “let us down” with his post-election behavior.
“He’s not going to run for federal office again,” Haley, a former governor of South Carolina who is eyeing a Republican bid for president in 2024, said in an interview published by Politico.
“I don’t think he’s going to be in the picture,” Haley said. “I don’t think he can. He’s fallen so far.”
“We need to acknowledge he let us down,” she continued. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”
Biden to convene White House meeting on coronavirus relief package as Trump trial resumes
As Trump’s trial continues to unfold in the Senate, Biden plans to meet Friday with a bipartisan group of mayors and governors at the White House to discuss his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.
Part of the plan, pending in Congress, would steer aide to state and localities to help with budgets that have been impacted by the pandemic.
According to the White House, Biden’s agenda on Friday also includes a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
Later in the day, Biden plans to head to Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland, where he plans to spend the weekend. It will be Biden’s first use of the property as president.
Trump lawyers expected to present a brief defense case
Trump’s defense will begin at noon Friday. Although his lawyers are entitled to 16 hours of argument over two days, a spokesman said Thursday that they expect to rest their case in one day.
David Schoen, a member of Trump’s defense team, said Thursday that the House managers “told a story” but did not establish a link between Trump’s conduct and the violent acts at the Capitol, and he said prolonging the trial was not in the nation’s interest. He said the defense could present its case in four hours or less.
“They haven’t in any way tied [the attack] to Donald Trump, and I think it’s offensive … to show the tragedy that happened here that Donald Trump has condemned,” he said. “I think it tears at the American people, quite frankly.”
A short defense presentation could put the Senate on track to vote on Trump’s conviction as soon as Saturday, particularly after key Democratic senators said they believed that the managers had proved their case against Trump and saw no need for testimony from additional witnesses.
Biden administration to move Friday to rescind Medicaid work requirements
The Biden administration is planning Friday to wipe out one of the core health policies of the Trump era, taking actions that will immediately rescind permission for states to compel poor residents to work in exchange for receiving Medicaid benefits.
Federal health officials will withdraw their predecessors’ invitation to states to apply for approval to impose such work requirements and will notify 10 states granted permission that it is about to be retracted, according to a draft plan obtained by The Washington Post and confirmed by two individuals familiar with the decision, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
The actions anticipated Friday, outlined in bullet points in the draft, will come two weeks after Biden signed an executive order instructing officials to remove barriers to Medicaid coverage. Work requirements enabled under Trump were the one policy mentioned in Biden’s directive.
North Carolina man threatened to assassinate Biden, feds say: ‘I’m going to come kill the president’
At about 2 p.m. on Jan. 28, David Kyle Reeves dialed the number to the White House switchboard and told an operator, “I am going to f---ing kill you all.”
“F--- the White House,” he continued to the operator, according to a criminal complaint. “I am going to chop your heads off.”
Days later, when a Secret Service agent called Reeves to follow up on his warning, the 27-year-old Gastonia, N.C., native lobbed even more threats.
“I’m going to come kill the president,” he allegedly said.
Reeves was arrested on Feb. 5 and charged with threatening the president, according to court documents unsealed on Thursday. Reeves remains in custody after his court hearing before a federal magistrate judge Thursday in the Western District of North Carolina.
‘We have to move on’: Why Democrats decided to fast-track Trump’s second impeachment trial
The Capitol was still littered with the wreckage left by the violent mob of Trump supporters when Biden phoned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the afternoon of Jan. 8.
Just 48 hours after the deadly attack, Democratic lawmakers — including Pelosi (Calif.) and top Senate Democrat Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) — had quickly coalesced behind a plan to try to force Trump from office, one that appeared headed toward an unprecedented second impeachment.
Biden, less than two weeks from taking the oath of office, told Pelosi he did not oppose impeaching Trump and would leave the decision to her, according to two people familiar with the conversation. But he also made clear he had no intention of letting the prior president’s conduct interfere with the early days of his own administration.
Biden plows ahead on pandemic agenda — with an eye on Trump’s trial
White House aides have gone to great lengths this week to emphasize that Biden is paying minimal attention, if any, to the fiery and harrowing trial of his predecessor unfolding down the street at the Capitol.
But as Biden on Thursday assiduously attended to his agenda — visiting the National Institutes of Health for a vaccine announcement, talking with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg — he let slip that he has at least one eye on the trial of Trump.
Biden said he saw some of the presentation made by Democratic impeachment managers the day before, although not in real time. Their evidence featured graphic video of beatings, a shooting and the defacing of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, as well as new information about how close some senators came to being overrun by the rioters who shouted “Fight for Trump” as they stormed the halls of the Capitol on Jan. 6.