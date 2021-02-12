We know — or should know — that an impeachment isn’t a criminal trial. It’s a political tool, subject to the whims and winds of political sentiment. It is structured loosely like an episode of “Law and Order,” with the filing of charges preceding a trial. But an impeachment isn’t even bound to the rules of a television criminal proceeding: Beyond a few loose guardrails, the House can impeach a president for doing nearly anything, and the Senate can convict them on just as much or as little. While criminal trials are constrained by rules surrounding types of evidence and procedure, impeachments are bound only by what’s politically viable.

Americans expect the process to be fair. But we should not expect the process to be robust or bound to the rules that once tied Lennie Briscoe’s hands. It’s not a criminal trial.

But it can be useful to pretend that it is. For example, we can insist that evidence presented to the Senate as it adjudicates the House’s article of impeachment must meet a certain standard. We can insist that the Senate trial adhere to what people expect from trials in general because, by doing so, one can try to redirect or constrain a process that can be hard to control.

So we have seen — and, when they begin their defense on Friday, likely will continue to see — former president Donald Trump’s defense team argue that the way his second impeachment trial has progressed has crossed lines of propriety that don’t actually exist. Consider the brief his attorneys filed before the Senate trial began. It includes charges like this:

“House Democrats completed the fastest presidential impeachment inquiry in history and adopted the Article of Impeachment over strong opposition and with zero due process afforded to Mr. Trump, against constitutional requirements and centuries of practice.”

It’s a good example of how Trump’s defense is trying to blur the line between a normal trial and this trial. In this one, there’s no “constitutional requirement” for due process, a standard meant to protect those charged with crimes against being railroaded by the criminal justice system. As political scientist Greg Weiner wrote for the Atlantic, “[d]ue process protects the life, liberty, and property of private citizens. It does not create a right to occupy the White House.”

The House impeachment managers, Democratic representatives chosen to present the case against Trump in the trial, focused on this claim about due process not by rejecting it but by extending the analogy: The Senate trial was the analogue to a criminal trial, the place where due process comes into play in the first place. It was an effort to scratch away at the defense’s case, but it also reinforced the idea that comparisons to the criminal process were appropriate, disadvantaging the Democrats in other ways.

Trump's allies have also claimed that the evidence presented by Democrats would be tossed from court for being hearsay. That's certainly true of some of the evidence offered — but, again, it doesn't matter. If the impeachment managers presented a crayon drawing of Trump with horns and holding a pitchfork in an effort to prove he was the Devil, they can do so. The senators sitting in judgment would hopefully treat that evidence with the seriousness it deserved.

Again, it is useful for Trump’s team to suggest that the trial is falling short of expected standards that don’t apply. Their goal is to give Republican senators already disinclined to convict Trump as much political space to rationalize that vote as they can. They aren’t trying to ensure that the trial is fair for Trump as much as they are trying to convince Republican voters that it isn’t — so that those senators understand there’s no political price to be paid in voting to acquit the former president. They are referring to the boundaries that exist in criminal trials to criticize, not improve, the impeachment one.

They know all of this. You know how they know this? One thing that is not done in a criminal trial is that lawyers don’t sit down and chat with jurors to figure out what evidence should be presented. But on Thursday, that’s what Trump’s defense team did with several of the Republicans who will vote on Trump’s fate.

Do this in a courtroom, and you’ve got a mistrial, not to mention some likely censure of the attorneys. But this isn’t really courtroom. It’s politics. Those GOP senators — Ted Cruz (Tex.), Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Mike Lee (Utah) — signed an oath to be impartial in the trial that this meeting certainly seems to undercut. But they’re not normal jurors, and this isn’t a normal trial, so the repercussions are political.

Trump’s critics have seized on the meeting just as energetically as his allies latched on to things like “due process.” They’re using the expectation that things will run with the same sort of impartiality of a criminal trial to cast those senators and the defense team as unethical. But their criticisms hit the same shoals as their opponents': That’s not really how any of this works.

What this means, though, is that the article of impeachment should not be judged on the basis of whether it was formulated in accordance with perceived guidelines of propriety or whether the evidence at hand meets the scrupulous standards that a criminal court would demand. It should, instead, be judged on the basis of the evidence that is presented as evaluated by the observers in the Senate.

But here, too, the analogy with a criminal trial breaks down. Senators are only jurors in the sense that they will eventually vote to convict or acquit. For the most part, they are no more impartial to the case than a father is to the cuteness of his toddler. We drape this familiar framework of charges and trial over everything, but no part of the impeachment really adheres to the standards we'd expect.