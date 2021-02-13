Senators plan to decide whether to subpoena witnesses when the trial resumes Saturday at 10 a.m.

Both parties have signaled the likelihood of forgoing that step, which would allow the lawyers to proceed to final arguments and the senators to reach a verdict by the end of the day.

But late Friday and early Saturday, two Democratic senators expressed public support for calling a limited number of witnesses.

In a tweet late Friday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) suggested deposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), as a way to shed light on how much Trump knew about what was unfolding at the Capitol and whether he realized how much danger Vice President Mike Pence faced that day.

“What did Trump know, and when did he know it?” Whitehouse wrote.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) agreed, writing: “Senator Whitehouse nailed it.”

The trial adjourned Friday after senators had a chance to ask questions of lawyers on both sides.

During that session, Trump’s lawyers could not answer when exactly he first learned of the Capitol breach or what specific actions he initially took to bring an end to the rioting — in response to questions from key Republican senators.

Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, reacted in disbelief to assertions from Trump’s lawyers that the president’s remarks at the Jan. 6 rally were “totally appropriate” and said the Senate must act to ensure a violent insurrection at the Capitol never recurs.