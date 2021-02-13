Rep. Beutler says McCarthy told her Trump expressed sympathy for the mob in heated call
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) said in a statement Friday night that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told her that Trump had expressed sympathy for the mob during a heated phone call between the two as the Jan. 6 attack was unfolding.
“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol,” Beutler said. “McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”
Beutler, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, urged others to step forward and share what they know about Trump’s actions that day.
“To the patriots who were standing next to the former president as these conversations were happening, or even to the former vice president: if you have something to add here, now would be the time,” Beutler said.
Senate to decide on whether to call witnesses after trial resumes
Senators plan to decide whether to subpoena witnesses when the trial resumes Saturday at 10 a.m.
Both parties have signaled the likelihood of forgoing that step, which would allow the lawyers to proceed to final arguments and the senators to reach a verdict by the end of the day.
But late Friday and early Saturday, two Democratic senators expressed public support for calling a limited number of witnesses.
In a tweet late Friday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) suggested deposing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), as a way to shed light on how much Trump knew about what was unfolding at the Capitol and whether he realized how much danger Vice President Mike Pence faced that day.
“What did Trump know, and when did he know it?” Whitehouse wrote.
In a tweet Saturday morning, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) agreed, writing: “Senator Whitehouse nailed it.”
The trial adjourned Friday after senators had a chance to ask questions of lawyers on both sides.
During that session, Trump’s lawyers could not answer when exactly he first learned of the Capitol breach or what specific actions he initially took to bring an end to the rioting — in response to questions from key Republican senators.
Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager, reacted in disbelief to assertions from Trump’s lawyers that the president’s remarks at the Jan. 6 rally were “totally appropriate” and said the Senate must act to ensure a violent insurrection at the Capitol never recurs.
“Come on, get real. We know that this is what happened,” Raskin said, as he reminded senators of the series of events and rallies held by the president in the lead-up to Jan. 6.
Biden likely to remain out of view as Trump’s trial comes to a close
Biden is likely to remain out of public view on what could be the final day of Trump’s second impeachment trial.
Biden departed the White House late Friday afternoon for Camp David, the presidential retreat in western Maryland. He has no public events on his schedule Saturday or Sunday, and the White House is not assembling a press pool, a sign that isn’t likely to change.
Biden said Friday that he is eager to see whether Republican senators “stand up” to Trump in the impeachment trial but said he has no plans to reach out to them.
“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters on the grounds of the White House. Asked if he plans to call them, Biden said no.
Biden, wearing jeans and a leather jacket, emerged early Friday morning to survey a Valentine’s Day display that had been erected on the north lawn at the direction of first lady Jill Biden.
Fact Checker: Trump attorneys falsely claim he was denied ‘due process’
“Our Constitution and any basic sense of fairness require that every legal process with significant consequences for a person’s life, including impeachment, requires due process under the law, which includes fact-finding and the establishment of a legitimate evidentiary record with an appropriate foundation.”
— David Schoen, attorney for Trump, in an argument to the Senate about Trump’s second impeachment, Feb. 12, 2021
“The due process clause applies to this impeachment hearing, and it’s been severely and extremely violated.”
— Trump attorney Michael van der Veen, responding to senators’ questions at Trump’s impeachment trial, Feb. 12, 2021
This falsehood is rich with hypocrisy.
The day before these remarks, Trump’s legal team was meeting with Republican senators to strategize on Trump’s defense. Forget about due process. Any lawyer who tried this with jurors in court would be sanctioned or disbarred.
Graham’s post-election call with Raffensperger will be scrutinized in Georgia probe, person familiar with inquiry says
An Atlanta-area prosecutor plans to scrutinize a post-Election Day phone call between Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) as part of a criminal investigation into whether Trump or his allies broke Georgia laws while trying to reverse his defeat in the state, according to a person familiar with the probe.
The individual, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing probe, said the inquiry by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will include an examination of the call Graham, a staunch Trump ally, made to Raffensperger 10 days after the Nov. 3 election.
During their conversation, Graham asked the Georgia secretary of state whether he had the power to toss out all mail ballots in certain counties, Raffensperger told The Washington Post in an interview days later. He said Graham appeared to be asking him to improperly find a way to set aside legally cast ballots.
Senate votes to award Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal
The Senate ended Friday’s impeachment trial proceedings with a unanimous vote to award the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors, to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who directed the violent mob away from the Senate chamber on Jan. 6.
“Here in this trial, we saw a new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said before recognizing Goodman, who was sitting in the back of the chamber.
Goodman received a standing ovation from the senators, whom he saved from danger on Jan. 6. Goodman joined in the applause when Schumer mentioned the heroism of other law enforcement officers that day.
Doodles and giggles: Some senators spend impeachment trial in distraction
They doodled. They nodded off. They kicked their feet up. They giggled. They tapped their fingers impatiently. They passed notes.
This wasn’t the conduct of high school teenagers, but rather U.S. senators during an impeachment trial intended to hold accountable Trump, who was impeached by the House on a charge of inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
On the Democratic side Friday, several senators laughed or shook their heads in disbelief as Trump’s attorneys showed footage of them and other Democrats urging their supporters to “fight” for one cause or another, attempting to draw a comparison between that and Trump’s rhetoric before the Jan. 6 riot.
Sen. Cassidy seen holding draft statement indicating support for Trump’s acquittal
A Republican senator who expressed doubts about Trump’s impeachment defense team and suggested he might ultimately vote to convict Trump was seen in the Capitol on Friday holding a draft of a statement indicating he planned to vote to acquit Trump.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told reporters Tuesday that “one side is doing a great job and the other side is doing a terrible job,” just moments after breaking with most Republicans to affirm the constitutionality of trying an ex-president on impeachment charges — buoying the hopes of House managers that at least some GOP votes could be shifted.
On Friday, however, Cassidy held a document in public view that appeared to indicate he is ready to acquit Trump.