Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) became the latest Republican to face pushback for his “guilty” vote in Trump’s impeachment trial, as the central committee of the North Carolina Republican Party unanimously voted to censure him on Monday.

“Tonight, the North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee voted unanimously to censure Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Trump in the impeachment trial which he declared to be unconstitutional,” the committee said in a statement. “The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution.”

Burr was one of seven Republicans to side with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the Senate on Saturday in voting to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed for conviction.

Earlier last week, Burr voted against allowing the trial to proceed after hearing arguments from rump’s lawyers that the Senate does not have the authority to try a former president.

“It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans,” Burr said in a statement responding to his censure. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”

Democrats in North Carolina seized on the censure, with the state’s Democratic Party chairman, Wayne Goodwin, saying in a statement that it is evidence the GOP “is in all out civil war.”