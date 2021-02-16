Biden seeks to return focus to coronavirus pandemic
Biden is seeking Tuesday to return the nation’s attention to the coronavirus, with plans to participate in a nationally televised town hall focused on the pandemic and its economic fallout.
The president is scheduled to travel to Milwaukee for the event to be hosted by CNN in front of what the network has advertised will be a socially distanced live audience.
The event marks Biden’s first official travel as president outside the Washington region, aside from a trip home to Delaware, as he ramps up efforts to push Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill. He is also likely to face questions Tuesday night about reopening schools.
Earlier Tuesday, Biden’s administration announced a three-month extension of a ban on home foreclosures for federally backed mortgages as well as the expansion of a mortgage relief program as part of a continuing effort to ease the impact of the pandemic.
The Biden administration also extended the enrollment window to request a mortgage payment forbearance until June 30. That program was scheduled to end in March.
Sen. Burr censured by N.C. GOP for his vote in Trump impeachment trial
Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) became the latest Republican to face pushback for his “guilty” vote in Trump’s impeachment trial, as the central committee of the North Carolina Republican Party unanimously voted to censure him on Monday.
“Tonight, the North Carolina Republican Party Central Committee voted unanimously to censure Senator Richard Burr for his vote to convict former President Trump in the impeachment trial which he declared to be unconstitutional,” the committee said in a statement. “The NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution.”
Burr was one of seven Republicans to side with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the Senate on Saturday in voting to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed for conviction.
Earlier last week, Burr voted against allowing the trial to proceed after hearing arguments from rump’s lawyers that the Senate does not have the authority to try a former president.
“It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans,” Burr said in a statement responding to his censure. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”
Democrats in North Carolina seized on the censure, with the state’s Democratic Party chairman, Wayne Goodwin, saying in a statement that it is evidence the GOP “is in all out civil war.”
“Today’s censure vote against their senior Senator for a vote of conscience in the most bipartisan conviction of a president in history proves this is the Donald Trump Party above all else,” Goodwin said.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s family bashes him for voting to impeach Trump
After Trump’s acquittal over the weekend, several Republicans who supported impeachment faced backlash and calls for censure from GOP officials in their home states.
But one Republican was condemned by a more intimate group: his own family.
“We are thoroughly disgusted with you!!” wrote relatives of Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a two-page letter first published by the New York Times on Monday. “And, oh, by the way, we are calling for your removal from office.”
Kinzinger, a six-term Republican from Illinois, was one of the 10 GOP House members who joined Democrats to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Sen. Ron Johnson plays down Capitol riots: ‘This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me’
As a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last month, rioters battered police with a multitude of weapons: metal flagpoles, baseball bats, wrenches and clubs. Many soaked police in caustic bear spray. One officer died in the Jan. 6 melee, along with four civilians.
But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) argued Monday that it’s wrong to describe the group as “armed” and accused Democrats of “selectively” editing videos to exaggerate the threat posed by a mob that came within feet of Vice President Mike Pence and other elected officials.
“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said on WISN. “When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”
Ambassador sweepstakes underway as figures jockey for plum posts
Harry M. Reid’s phone has been ringing a lot lately, with calls from interest groups, friends and potential candidates themselves, all craving one thing: an ambassadorship. The former Senate majority leader then picks up the phone and dials Steve Ricchetti, one of Biden’s top advisers, who for months has been fielding requests for plum positions.
“There’s very few political jobs that bring the dignity of being an ambassador for the United States to a country. It’s a very prestigious position,” Reid said. But he suggested the would-be envoys shouldn’t hold their breath: “I think with the impeachment going on and trying to get the Cabinet filled, I think people should be understanding that things are more important than the ambassadorship right now with the president.”
It is a sweepstakes that comes along every four or eight years — intense jockeying in public and private as the well-heeled and well-connected seek coveted positions that come with lavish housing, a staff of chefs and an expectation that the U.S. envoy will put the digs to use for parties.
A GOP donor gave $2.5 million for a voter fraud investigation. Now he wants his money back.
Like many Trump supporters, conservative donor Fred Eshelman awoke the day after the presidential election with the suspicion that something wasn’t right. His candidate’s apparent lead in key battleground states had evaporated overnight.
The next day, the North Carolina financier and his advisers reached out to a small, conservative nonprofit group in Texas that was seeking to expose voter fraud. After a 20-minute talk with the group’s president, their first conversation, Eshelman was sold.
“I’m in for 2,” he told the president of True the Vote, according to court documents and interviews with Eshelman and others.
“$200,000?” one of his advisers on the call asked.
“$2 million,” Eshelman responded.
Over the next 12 days, Eshelman came to regret his donation and to doubt conspiracy theories of rampant illegal voting, according to court records and interviews.
There’s an invisible climate threat seeping from grocery store freezers. Biden wants to change that.
Some of the climate impacts of a grocery store trip are obvious, like the fuel it takes to get there and the electricity that keeps its lights glowing, conveyor belts moving and scanners beeping. But then there are the invisible gases seeping out into the atmosphere when you reach for your ice cream of choice.
In nearly every supermarket in America, a network of pipes transports compressed refrigerants that keep perishable goods cold. Most of these chemicals are hydrofluorocarbons — greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide — which often escape through cracks or systems that were not properly installed. Once they leak, they are destined to pollute the atmosphere.
The Biden administration now sees eliminating these chemicals from the nation’s refrigerators as low-hanging fruit in its broader effort to rein in climate pollutants. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a public call last week for companies to report production and import data on HFCs.