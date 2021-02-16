Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) became the latest Republican to face pushback for his “guilty” vote in Trump’s impeachment trial, as the central committee of the North Carolina Republican Party unanimously voted Monday to censure him.

“The Republicans across North Carolina, the party leaders that I talked to, were shocked and disappointed with Senator Burr’s vote and wanted to put out a statement saying that we disagreed with him,” Michael Whatley, chairman of the state’s GOP, said Tuesday on CNN.

The statement issued by the committee said that “the NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution.”

Burr, who is retiring at the end of his term, was one of seven Republicans to side with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the Senate on Saturday in voting to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed for conviction.

Earlier last week, Burr voted against allowing the trial to proceed after hearing arguments from Trump’s lawyers that the Senate does not have the authority to try a former president.

“It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans,” Burr said in a statement responding to his censure. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”

During his CNN interview, Whatley said the blame for the Jan. 6 riots fell squarely on the rioters.

“I think the fault lies with the people who attacked the Capitol,” he said when asked whether Trump bore any responsibility.

Democrats in North Carolina seized on the censure. The state’s Democratic Party chairman, Wayne Goodwin, said in a statement that it shows the GOP “is in all out civil war.”