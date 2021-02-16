Analysis: The Biden administration is waving money at a dozen states to expand Medicaid
Persuading Texas to expand Medicaid would be one of the quickest ways to start tamping down a rising U.S. uninsured rate — a problem that has only worsened amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s unclear whether a new pot of money promised by Democrats will be enough to sweeten the deal for Texas — and 11 other states — that have resisted expansion for more than a decade.
“I’m more hopeful than I have been in a while. … The truthful answer is I don’t know,” said Elena Marks, CEO of the Episcopal Health Foundation, a Houston-based group that advocates for health care for low-income people.
Sen. Toomey was not sent to D.C. ‘to do the right thing,’ GOP county chairman says amid backlash to guilty vote in Trump trial
Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) is among the Republican senators facing blowback for their vote to convict Trump, including from one GOP county chairman who said in a television interview that Toomey wasn’t sent to Washington “to do the right thing.”
“We did not send him there to vote his conscience,” Dave Ball, chairman of the Washington County GOP, told Pittsburgh station KDKA-TV. “We did not send him there to do the right thing or whatever he said he was doing. We sent him there to represent us.”
Ball’s county party has voted to censure Toomey, who is retiring at the end of his term, and the Pennsylvania statewide GOP is expected to meet this week to consider similar action.
Toomey was among seven Republicans who voted Saturday to find Trump guilty of inciting the violent Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
“I did what I thought was right, and I would certainly like to think that regardless of my political circumstances or whether I was running for office again or not, I would do the same thing,” Toomey said after the vote.
Sen. Burr censured by N.C. GOP for his vote in Trump impeachment trial
Sen. Richard Burr (N.C.) became the latest Republican to face pushback for his “guilty” vote in Trump’s impeachment trial, as the central committee of the North Carolina Republican Party unanimously voted Monday to censure him.
“The Republicans across North Carolina, the party leaders that I talked to, were shocked and disappointed with Senator Burr’s vote and wanted to put out a statement saying that we disagreed with him,” Michael Whatley, chairman of the state’s GOP, said Tuesday on CNN.
The statement issued by the committee said that “the NCGOP agrees with the strong majority of Republicans in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate that the Democrat-led attempt to impeach a former President lies outside the United States Constitution.”
Burr, who is retiring at the end of his term, was one of seven Republicans to side with all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the Senate on Saturday in voting to find Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection” of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote fell short of the two-thirds threshold needed for conviction.
Earlier last week, Burr voted against allowing the trial to proceed after hearing arguments from Trump’s lawyers that the Senate does not have the authority to try a former president.
“It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans,” Burr said in a statement responding to his censure. “My party’s leadership has chosen loyalty to one man over the core principles of the Republican Party and the founders of our great nation.”
During his CNN interview, Whatley said the blame for the Jan. 6 riots fell squarely on the rioters.
“I think the fault lies with the people who attacked the Capitol,” he said when asked whether Trump bore any responsibility.
Democrats in North Carolina seized on the censure. The state’s Democratic Party chairman, Wayne Goodwin, said in a statement that it shows the GOP “is in all out civil war.”
“Today’s censure vote against their senior Senator for a vote of conscience in the most bipartisan conviction of a president in history proves this is the Donald Trump Party above all else,” Goodwin said.
Analysis: With scrunchies and dog walking, the country gets a taste of Jill Biden’s radical normalcy
Former first lady Melania Trump once made headlines for wearing a $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana multicolored floral jacket.
The new first lady, Jill Biden, made news last week … for wearing a scrunchie. Biden stopped at the Black-owned bakery The Sweet Lobby on Friday to “pick up some Valentine's treats for the weekend,” she tweeted. Sporting floral earrings, a pink coat, a black mask and carrying her own bags of treats and baked goods, it was Biden's scrunchie that really lit up the Internet.
Leave it to a scrunchie to capture the zeitgeist of President Biden’s promise to “return to normalcy,” a stark departure from the “I don’t really care” message sent by Trump. After four highly choreographed and manicured years, Jill Biden’s laissez-faire approach to her public image and affectionate relationship with her husband may foreshadow a different approach to the traditionally staid and formal office of the first lady.
Biden seeks to return focus to coronavirus pandemic
Biden is seeking Tuesday to return the nation’s attention to the coronavirus, with plans to participate in a nationally televised town hall focused on the pandemic and its economic fallout.
The president is scheduled to travel to Milwaukee for the event to be hosted by CNN in front of what the network has advertised will be a socially distanced live audience.
The event marks Biden’s first official travel as president outside the Washington region, aside from a trip home to Delaware, as he ramps up efforts to push Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill. He is also likely to face questions Tuesday night about reopening schools.
Earlier Tuesday, Biden’s administration announced a three-month extension of a ban on home foreclosures for federally backed mortgages as well as the expansion of a mortgage relief program as part of a continuing effort to ease the impact of the pandemic.
The Biden administration also extended the enrollment window to request a mortgage payment forbearance until June 30. That program was scheduled to end in March.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s family bashes him for voting to impeach Trump
After Trump’s acquittal over the weekend, several Republicans who supported impeachment faced backlash and calls for censure from GOP officials in their home states.
But one Republican was condemned by a more intimate group: his own family.
“We are thoroughly disgusted with you!!” wrote relatives of Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a two-page letter first published by the New York Times on Monday. “And, oh, by the way, we are calling for your removal from office.”
Kinzinger, a six-term Republican from Illinois, was one of the 10 GOP House members who joined Democrats to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
Sen. Ron Johnson plays down Capitol riots: ‘This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me’
As a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol last month, rioters battered police with a multitude of weapons: metal flagpoles, baseball bats, wrenches and clubs. Many soaked police in caustic bear spray. One officer died in the Jan. 6 melee, along with four civilians.
But Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) argued Monday that it’s wrong to describe the group as “armed” and accused Democrats of “selectively” editing videos to exaggerate the threat posed by a mob that came within feet of Vice President Mike Pence and other elected officials.
“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said on WISN. “When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”
Ambassador sweepstakes underway as figures jockey for plum posts
Harry M. Reid’s phone has been ringing a lot lately, with calls from interest groups, friends and potential candidates themselves, all craving one thing: an ambassadorship. The former Senate majority leader then picks up the phone and dials Steve Ricchetti, one of Biden’s top advisers, who for months has been fielding requests for plum positions.
“There’s very few political jobs that bring the dignity of being an ambassador for the United States to a country. It’s a very prestigious position,” Reid said. But he suggested the would-be envoys shouldn’t hold their breath: “I think with the impeachment going on and trying to get the Cabinet filled, I think people should be understanding that things are more important than the ambassadorship right now with the president.”
It is a sweepstakes that comes along every four or eight years — intense jockeying in public and private as the well-heeled and well-connected seek coveted positions that come with lavish housing, a staff of chefs and an expectation that the U.S. envoy will put the digs to use for parties.
A GOP donor gave $2.5 million for a voter fraud investigation. Now he wants his money back.
Like many Trump supporters, conservative donor Fred Eshelman awoke the day after the presidential election with the suspicion that something wasn’t right. His candidate’s apparent lead in key battleground states had evaporated overnight.
The next day, the North Carolina financier and his advisers reached out to a small, conservative nonprofit group in Texas that was seeking to expose voter fraud. After a 20-minute talk with the group’s president, their first conversation, Eshelman was sold.
“I’m in for 2,” he told the president of True the Vote, according to court documents and interviews with Eshelman and others.
“$200,000?” one of his advisers on the call asked.
“$2 million,” Eshelman responded.
Over the next 12 days, Eshelman came to regret his donation and to doubt conspiracy theories of rampant illegal voting, according to court records and interviews.
There’s an invisible climate threat seeping from grocery store freezers. Biden wants to change that.
Some of the climate impacts of a grocery store trip are obvious, like the fuel it takes to get there and the electricity that keeps its lights glowing, conveyor belts moving and scanners beeping. But then there are the invisible gases seeping out into the atmosphere when you reach for your ice cream of choice.
In nearly every supermarket in America, a network of pipes transports compressed refrigerants that keep perishable goods cold. Most of these chemicals are hydrofluorocarbons — greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide — which often escape through cracks or systems that were not properly installed. Once they leak, they are destined to pollute the atmosphere.
The Biden administration now sees eliminating these chemicals from the nation’s refrigerators as low-hanging fruit in its broader effort to rein in climate pollutants. The Environmental Protection Agency issued a public call last week for companies to report production and import data on HFCs.