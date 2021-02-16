After Trump’s acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, vowed that investigations of what happened during the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol will continue, including from her committee.

“We are going to continue investigating the events of Jan. 6, particularly who financed it,” Maloney said in an interview after the Senate vote. Already, her panel has opened an inquiry into Parler, the social media platform whose users sent messages that promoted and celebrated the Jan. 6 assault.

Maloney last month called for the FBI to examine the potential role that Parler played in fomenting the Capitol assault and what ties, if any, it has to Russia. In a Feb. 8 letter to the company’s chief operating officer, she demanded answers about Parler’s ownership, possible ties to Russia and whether Trump was offered a stake in the company to entice him to join the Parler platform.

Jeffrey Wernick, Parler’s COO, had said previously that the firm would cooperate with Maloney’s efforts — and any others — to identify and prosecute those who organized and participated in the Jan. 6 attack.

Maloney expressed disappointment in the Senate verdict this weekend while praising the case argued by the House impeachment managers. She said the managers faced a difficult decision on whether to call witnesses, noting that while witnesses would have been valuable in the trial, it would have produced delays and distracted from the urgent task of enacting covid relief legislation.