Analysis: The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t neatly adhere to the lines of political rhetoric
There is good news in the fight against the coronavirus which first emerged in the United States last year: Things have improved dramatically over the past few weeks.
Since Jan. 13, the seven-day average of new infections has declined every day. As of Monday, the country was seeing about 88,000 new cases per day on average, a figure that the country last saw Nov. 1. Since the third surge in cases began in mid-September, this is the first drop in new cases which isn’t obviously a function of decreases in testing associated with holidays.
Congressional Democrats move toward reinstating ‘earmarks’
Congressional Democrats are working to reinstate “earmarks” — the practice of individual members of Congress directing funding to specific projects in their district.
House Republicans banned earmarks in 2011 after a number of scandals including a bribery investigation that sent then-Rep. Randy “Duke” Cunningham (R-Calif.) to prison for more than seven years. President Donald Trump pardoned Cunningham on his way out of office. However, earmarks have always enjoyed bipartisan support, and there have been periodic discussions of reviving the practice.
Supporters say earmarks can allow lawmakers who know their districts best to get needs addressed — and that being able to obtain earmarks can induce lawmakers to support spending bills, making governing easier. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) is looking to reopen a reformed earmark process that would be more transparent and limited. It could also ban earmarks to certain entities such as for-profit businesses.
“Chair DeLauro supports member-directed funding for community projects,” spokesman Evan Hollander said Tuesday. “She is working through the details of a reformed process and will share additional information with members and the public in the coming weeks.”
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) announced the return of earmarks on a caucus call Tuesday, referring to them as “congressional initiatives” and saying the move would be bipartisan, according to two people on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was private. Similar action is expected in the Senate.
Punchbowl News first reported Monday on the effort to revive earmarks.
House oversight panel to press ahead with investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol assault
After Trump’s acquittal Saturday in his Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, vowed that investigations of what happened during the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol will continue, including from her committee.
“We are going to continue investigating the events of Jan. 6, particularly who financed it,” Maloney said in an interview after the Senate vote. Already, her panel has opened an inquiry into Parler, the social media platform whose users sent messages that promoted and celebrated the Jan. 6 assault.
Maloney last month called for the FBI to examine the potential role that Parler played in fomenting the Capitol assault and what ties, if any, it has to Russia. In a Feb. 8 letter to the company’s chief operating officer, she demanded answers about Parler’s ownership, possible ties to Russia and whether Trump was offered a stake in the company to entice him to join the Parler platform.
Jeffrey Wernick, Parler’s COO, had said previously that the firm would cooperate with Maloney’s efforts — and any others — to identify and prosecute those who organized and participated in the Jan. 6 attack.
Maloney expressed disappointment in the Senate verdict this weekend while praising the case argued by the House impeachment managers. She said the managers faced a difficult decision on whether to call witnesses, noting that while witnesses would have been valuable in the trial, it would have produced delays and distracted from the urgent task of enacting covid relief legislation.
Separately, the Senate’s Rules and Homeland Security committees announced that they will hold a hearing Feb. 23 — the first on the riot — and have invited the former chief of Capitol Police and the former Senate and House sergeants at arms. After the attack, the three resigned.
Analysis: Ron Johnson and the emerging hoax-ification of the Capitol riot
In 2017, a white supremacist who attended a rally in Charlottesville drove a car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one of them. President Donald Trump leaped into controversy by saying there were good people on both sides of a rally organized by racist groups. The remarks drew condemnation from many Republicans and even a high-profile White House aide, Gary Cohn.
In the months and years that followed, though, something happened: Trump’s allies sought to rewrite the history of Charlottesville to fit Trump’s claims. It didn’t happen instantly, but eventually a conventional wisdom emerged among his most devoted supporters that the official Charlottesville narrative had been wrong all along — that there were indeed good people on both sides because this rally organized by racist groups included a significant number of non-racists who simply wanted to preserve Confederate history. They have come to label it the “Charlottesville hoax.” I debunked it here, as did The Post’s Fact Checker.
A similar effort is afoot regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — except it’s emerging much faster.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who joined 42 other Republicans on Saturday in voting to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial, spent a fair amount of the rest of the holiday weekend downplaying the events of Jan. 6.
“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said on WISN. “When you hear the word ‘armed,’ don’t you think of firearms? Here’s the questions I would have liked to ask: How many firearms were confiscated? How many shots were fired?”
Psaki says no date set for Biden address to Congress, but it won’t be in February
A rumor that Biden would give his first speech to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 23 is not accurate, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.
The address, with all the trimmings of a State of the Union but not officially considered one, has not yet been scheduled and was never planned for February.
“We don’t know where the February 23 date came from. It’s a great mystery. I have not Nancy Drew-ed that one out yet, but it was never planned to be in February,” she said. “And we don’t have a date for a joint session at this point.”
Psaki also noted that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Biden’s eventual address to Congress is unlikely to look like typical State of the Union speeches, where lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, Cabinet members and others cram into the House chamber to hear from the president.
The date for a joint session is mutually agreed upon with congressional leaders and then the speaker of the House sends an official invitation to the president asking him to come speak.
Psaki deflects questions on Trump facing criminal prosecution for Capitol riot
White House press secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions Tuesday about whether Trump should face criminal prosecution related to the Jan. 6 takeover of the Capitol by his supporters, saying such decisions would be made on the federal level by the Justice Department without White House input.
“We’re doing something new here, and there’s going to be an independent Justice Department to determine what any path forward in any investigation would look like,” Psaki said, taking a swipe at the Trump White House, which was accused by Democrats of frequent improper interference in Justice Department affairs.
Following the Senate vote Saturday to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested that Trump, as a private citizen, could still face criminal and civil actions for what transpired at the Capitol.
“I am not going to speculate on criminal prosecution from the White House podium,” Psaki said when asked about McConnell’s comments. “The president is committed to having an independent Justice Department that will make their own decisions about the path forward.”
Psaki says U.S. working with Iraqis to investigate rocket attack
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration has offered the Iraqi government help in investigating a rocket attack Monday night that wounded several Americans.
But Psaki would not comment on whether the United States will assist in retaliation because it is not yet determined who was responsible.
“The president of the United States and the administration reserves the right to respond in the time and in the manner of our choosing, but we’ll wait for the attribution to be concluded first before we take any additional steps,” Psaki said.
She also said that initial reports show one civilian contractor was killed in the attack, and several others were wounded, including one U.S. service member and several American contractors.
She said the State Department and the Pentagon have been in communication with their counterparts in Iraq “to offer assistance with the investigation and to help hold accountable those responsible for this attack.”
White House announces expansion of vaccine availability
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the federal government will start distributing 13.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine a week, up from 11 million currently.
Psaki said the figure has increased by 57 percent since Jan. 20, when Biden was inaugurated.
The announcement comes as Biden is facing pressure from governors to both increase the doses of vaccine and better coordinate efforts with states.
Psaki also said the Biden administration is expanding a previously announced program under which vaccines are distributed to pharmacies. Under the expansion, she said, 2 million doses will go to local pharmacies this week.
“This program will expand access in neighborhoods across the country so that people can call and make an appointment and get their shot conveniently and quickly,” Psaki said.
She said the program will eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide.
Biden extends foreclosure moratorium through end of June due to pandemic
Homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages cannot be kicked out of their homes through the end of June, under a White House executive action announced Tuesday.
Biden is extending through June 30 the foreclosure moratorium that prevents banks and other mortgage lenders from forcing people who fall severely behind on payments out of their homes. The moratorium was originally set to expire on March 31. All federally backed mortgages are covered by the move.
The White House also extended the ability to apply for mortgage forbearance until June 30, giving people a chance to work with their lenders to lower or delay payments for a few months. The White House said 2.7 million homeowners are currently in forbearance programs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today the administration is taking another step to bring urgent action relief to American families struggling to keep a roof over their heads,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “The covid crisis has triggered a housing affordability crisis.”
The pandemic has imposed a major financial hardship on American families, throwing millions of people out of work. Nearly 9 million American homeowners are behind on their payments, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The vast majority of those households — 6.4 million — say they have lost income because people have lost their jobs, had their hours cut or had to stop working to care for children or relatives.
More information on what help is available for struggling homeowners and renters can be found here.
Analysis: Trump is the culture war. The culture war is the base. Now what?
Trump continues to be the alpha and the omega of Republican politics.
Days after the former president was acquitted in his second impeachment trial, Republican elected officials and Republican voters are scrambling to show their fealty to him largely by demonstrating their hostility to those who chose to hold him accountable for the storming of the Capitol last month.
Twelve members of Congress who supported either the impeachment or the conviction of Trump on the charge that he incited the insurrection have been censured by the party, with others — notably Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), once the party’s presidential nominee — likely to be added to the list.
McConnell defends decision not to launch Trump trial in his waning days in office
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is pushing back against Democrats who have criticized him for not allowing an impeachment trial to begin in the waning days of Trump’s presidency.
On Saturday, McConnell said Trump bore responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but voted for acquittal, saying that under his reading of the Constitution, the Senate no longer had jurisdiction to put him on trial.
“Here’s what the scheduling critics are really saying: Senate Republicans should have followed a rushed House process with a light-speed Senate sham,” McConnell said in an op-ed published Monday night by the Wall Street Journal. “They think we should have shredded due process and ignited a constitutional crisis in a footrace to outrun our loss of jurisdiction.”
“The Senate’s duty last week was clear,” he continued. “It wasn’t to guarantee a specific punishment at any cost. Our job was to defend the Constitution and respect its limits. That is what our acquittal delivered.”
In a television appearance Tuesday, Rep. Stacey E. Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) offered an alternate theory for why McConnell voted to acquit Trump.
“I think he made a calculation that he could not get the majority of his own caucus of Republican senators to come over and convict and therefore he couldn’t do it because he would not be able to maintain his position as minority leader,” Plaskett said on “The View.” "And so he made the calculation not to vote to convict in that instance which then signaled to others not to do it as well,” she said.
Focus on Capitol Hill turns to passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill
Congressional Democrats will renew their focus this week on passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, as they face a mid-March deadline for when enhanced unemployment benefits will expire if Congress doesn’t act in time.
With former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial out of the way in the Senate, Democrats are preparing to push the legislation through a few final procedural hoops before an expected floor vote next week in the House. From there, the legislation would go to the Senate.
Biden is participating in a CNN town hall event Tuesday night to discuss the coronavirus, the economy and other issues. He is likely to use the opportunity to promote his relief plan, which includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks as well as hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, city and state governments, coronavirus testing, and vaccine manufacture and distribution.
The proposal would also increase emergency unemployment benefits from $300 to $400 a week and extend them into the fall.
Despite divisions within the House Democratic caucus, Democrats have largely unified behind the legislation. Nine House committees passed their individual portions of the bill last week, fighting back GOP attempts to alter it with dozens of amendments targeting everything from abortion to the minimum wage to the Keystone XL pipeline.
House Homeland Security chairman sues Trump and Giuliani, accusing them of inciting Capitol riot
The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit accusing former president Donald Trump, attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and two extremist groups whose members have been charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol with illegally conspiring to intimidate and block Congress’s certification of the 2020 election.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) alleged in federal court in Washington that Trump and Giuliani’s false claims that the election was stolen fomented a raid that violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 law enacted after the Civil War to bar violent interference in Congress’s constitutional duties.
The lawsuit alleges that Trump, Giuliani and self-styled militia members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys sought to harass and impede lawmakers, and temporarily succeeded, forcing Thompson and others to don gas masks and take cover on the House gallery floor before being evacuated to shelter in the Longworth House Office Building with more than 200 other representatives, staffers and relatives.
Former Georgia GOP senator David Perdue looks to run again in 2022
Former senator David Perdue, a Georgia Republican who lost his reelection bid to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a January runoff, has filed campaign paperwork to run again.
If Perdue runs next year, he would face Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D), who ran to fill the remaining two years of Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat. Warnock beat Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), who was appointed to the seat when Isakson retired, in the Jan. 5 runoff. Warnock would have to run in 2022 for a full six-year term.
Perdue’s look at a comeback was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Quoting a senior Perdue adviser, the paper said the former senator is “leaning heavily toward” running again, with March 1 the target date for a decision to begin building a campaign team.
The matchup between Perdue and Warnock would be telling for Georgia’s new status as a swing state. In the January runoff, Perdue narrowly lost to Ossoff, while Warnock won more decisively over Loeffler, indicating that some voters chose both Perdue and Warnock.