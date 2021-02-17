And President Biden said during a CNN town hall last night in Wisconsin that any American who wants access to a vaccine will have one by the end of July.

Clearly, those figures are still nowhere close to meeting demand.

But they do provide evidence the manufacturing ramp-up promised by Pfizer and Moderna is indeed underway.

While Biden has announced a new of steps to speed access to vaccines — including purchasing more doses from both companies — this week’s increase stems from an anticipated scale-up in manufacturing rather than changes initiated by the new administration, as our colleague Amy Goldstein notes.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain:

At the same time, the pace of administering vaccines is accelerating. Forty million people in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose. Fifteen million people — nearly 8 percent of the adult population — have received both doses.

Alaska still holds the honor of giving more first vaccine doses per capita than any other state. But West Virginia, which was second, has now been surpassed by New Mexico, which has administered at least one shot to 14.5 percent of its residents.

There’s also good news when it comes to coronavirus indicators. New cases have fallen dramatically in recent weeks — although they remain above both the spring and summer peaks — and both hospitalizations and deaths are falling.

Yet winter weather is not optimal for shipping vaccines quickly.

That became clear this week, as the winter storm battering Texas and much of the country delayed shipments because of poor road conditions and forced the closure of hundreds of vaccination sites.

“Hazardous weather is slowing deliveries out of a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS facility in Louisville that serve as distribution hubs for the Southeast,” Fenit Nirappil reports.

“Due to the severe winter weather currently impacting a large swath of the country, the U.S. government is projecting widespread delays in covid-19 vaccine shipments and deliveries over the next few days,” said Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She didn’t detail which states and how many of the 11 million doses scheduled for delivery this week are affected.

“But a slew of localities announced delays, including Missouri, where mass vaccination events are canceled through Friday, and Tuesday closures in Alabama, South Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, the Chicago area and more,” Fenit writes. “The grocery chain Publix stopped taking appointments for vaccines in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia, citing the shipping delays.”

“No one wants to put vaccine at risk by attempting to deliver it in dangerous conditions,” the Texas Department of State Health Services noted in a graphic.

The storms have disrupted the whole chain of getting vaccines into arms.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be stored at ultracold temperatures, and if they’re not, they must be used within hours before they go bad. The storm left ripple effects disrupting key aspects of vaccine distribution, from scheduling appointments to monitoring vaccine temperature, Fenit writes.

Indiana , which closed scores of vaccine sites Tuesday and Wednesday, warned residents that inclement weather is causing scheduling difficulties , which closed scores of vaccine sites Tuesday and Wednesday, warned residents that inclement weather isand urged patience while calling 211 to reschedule appointments.

Tennessee told residents their local health departments would contact them to reschedule if needed.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said Tuesday shipments from vaccine manufacturers were delayed by one or two days while the state was proceeding on a two-hour delay delivering 26 parcels of repackaged vaccines.

Stephen Williams, Houston’s health director, said the city hasn’t been able to administer vaccines since Saturday and has already canceled clinics through Wednesday.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: Biden says life may be normal by Christmas.

“As my mother would say, ‘With the grace of God and the goodwill of the neighbors,’ that by next Christmas I think we'll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today,” Biden said during his first televised town hall since taking office.

Biden cautioned, however, that he did not want to “overpromise.”

President Biden fielded questions at a televised town hall on Feb. 16, where he was asked about vaccines, immigration and domestic terrorism. (Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)

Biden spoke at length about racial issues during the CNN event in Milwaukee. He said that his administration was leveraging mobile vaccine clinics, community health centers and pharmacies to make it easier for Black Americans and people in rural areas to receive the vaccines.

Biden also offered to personally help a mother get a vaccine for her 19-year-old son with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“If you're willing, I'll stay around after this is over and maybe we can talk a few minutes and see if I can get you some help,” Biden told the mother, Kerri Engebrecht.

OOF: Congress can focus on Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, now that it's done trying to impeach Trump.

With former president Donald Trump’s impeachment out of the way in the Senate, congressional Democrats have renewed their focus on passing Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, The Post's Erica Werner reports. Additional urgency stems from a March deadline when enhanced unemployment benefits will end if Congress does not take action.

“In addition to the minimum-wage increase, Biden’s relief plan includes a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, as well as hundreds of billions of dollars for schools, city and state governments, coronavirus testing, and vaccine manufacture and distribution,” Erica writes.

Democrats have largely pushed forward without GOP support, citing a need to act quickly to infuse more money into the health-care system.

“House passage of the legislation looks likely, even though some more moderate members of the caucus had hoped to move first on a stand-alone bill with funding for vaccines. However, bigger fights await in the Senate, where — absent GOP support — Democrats can’t afford to lose a single vote, given the chamber’s 50-50 divide between Republicans and Democrats,” Erica writes.

OUCH: The Biden administration is working to ramp up genetic sequencing in a race against new variants.

The CDC is in discussion with 13 labs to expand genome sequencing of coronavirus samples in an effort to track how new variants of the virus are spreading and contain hot spots, Politico’s David Lim reports.

“So far, though, the federal effort is lagging. CDC expects to increase the number of coronavirus samples analyzed each week by the agency and its partners from more than 4,500 now to 7,000 by the end of February. But that would still be less than one percent of all positive samples identified through testing nationwide. It’s also well below the 5 to 10 percent that public health experts say is needed,” he writes.

The Trump administration did not launch a coordinated federal effort to sequence virus variants until early 2021, months after other countries had already started mass sequencing. By late December, Britain had sequenced more than 7 percent of its cases and Australia had sequenced more than half; the United States had sequenced 0.3 percent, The Post reported.

The efforts to increase genomic sequencing come as at least 40 states have reported cases involving new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

More on the coronavirus

Efforts to vaccinate unauthorized immigrants are complicated by mistrust of the government and law enforcement.

“The challenges are particularly acute in the South, where large populations of immigrants living there illegally help maintain the region’s thriving agricultural and food-processing industries even as many state and local Republican leaders, emboldened by the Trump administration’s four years of anti-immigrant vitriol, denounce unauthorized residents as criminals and call for more limited paths to citizenship,” Kaiser Health News’s Sarah Varney reports.

Health officials say that fear of deportation and mistrust of law enforcement is hampering vaccination efforts. Giant tents staffed by National Guard troops and health officials asking for personal health details have spooked some immigrants. In Mississippi, fewer than 1 percent of vaccine doses have gone to Latinos.

A low rate of vaccination among unauthorized immigrants could make it harder to reach herd immunity and could increase disparities in groups that have been hard-hit by the virus.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the covid-19 death rate for middle-aged Latino men is eight times as high as the rate for their non-Latino White counterparts. Epidemiologists point to the fact that many people from Central and South America who are in the United States illegally are essential workers in farm labor, meat-processing and food service.

Tech companies are struggling to police religious-themed misinformation.

Some churches and Christian ministries with large online followings, as well as Christian social media influencers, are making false claims that vaccines contain fetal tissue or microchips, or that they herald the “mark of the beast,” a reference to an apocalyptic passage from the Book of Revelation that suggests that the Antichrist will test Christians by asking them to put a mark on their bodies, The Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.

Social media companies have banned misinformation about the virus, but enforcement has been spotty, and religious-themed content often falls in a gray area.

“In the summertime, I thought, these are just fringe beliefs. But the further we got into the pandemic, I realized, these are very widely held, and I was surprised by how many Christians and churches subscribe to this,” Emily Smith, an epidemiologist at Baylor University, a private Christian university in Waco, Tex., told The Post.

“White evangelicals, along with Black Americans of different faiths, are some of the groups with the highest levels of vaccine skepticism in the United States. Just under a third of U.S. adults say they will probably or definitely not get the vaccine, compared to 44 percent of those who identify as White evangelicals, according to a January Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Elizabeth writes.

Many Christian leaders, including Pope Francis and Southern Baptist Convention policy leader Russell Moore, have urged people to get the shots.

In his Christmas message, Pope Francis urged leaders to prioritize making the coronavirus vaccine available to all and put first "the most vulnerable." (Reuters)