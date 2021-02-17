Biden’s new VA chief inherits oversight office viewed as abetting corruption under Trump
As he led the security team that protects senior officials at the Department of Veterans Affairs, Anthony Everett reported what he viewed as an ethical breach and misuse of taxpayer money by two top Trump political appointees.
He reached out to an office created by Trump to root out waste and corruption in VA’s top ranks. His disclosure in October was supposed to be kept confidential. But three hours after he pressed the send button on his computer, Everett, a disabled Army veteran, was ordered demoted by one of the officials he had complained about, losing half of his responsibilities. He was given no reason.
Everett’s case, described by six current and former VA officials, is but one in a long list of alleged reprisals against employees who reported misconduct to the troubled Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP). Its disarray, one of the challenges confronting newly confirmed Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, represents an unkept promise by a president who proclaimed he would “drain the swamp” of corruption — especially at the long-troubled bureaucracy of close to 400,000 employees that cares for veterans.
Harris declines to say whether Trump should be criminally prosecuted
Vice President Harris declined to weigh in Wednesday on whether Trump should be criminally prosecuted in connection to the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol, claiming she has been too focused on addressing the pandemic to come to a conclusion.
“You know, right now I’m focused on what we need to do to get relief to American families, and that is my highest priority,” Harris said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show. “It’s our administration’s highest priority. It’s our job. It’s the job we were elected to do, and that’s my focus.”
Pressed by anchor Savannah Guthrie, who noted that Harris is a former prosecutor, Harris declined to say whether she thinks there would be a strong case.
“I haven’t viewed the case through the lens of a prosecutor,” Harris said. “I’m reviewing the case of covid in America through the lens of being the vice president of America.”
Earlier in the interview, Harris pitched Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which is pending in Congress, saying it would be helpful, among other things, to reopening schools safely.
Harris echoed Biden’s goal, clarified in a town hall meeting Tuesday night, to open as many kindergarten through eighth-grade schools as possible for five days a week by the end of Biden’s first 100 days in office.
She argued doing so is critical to educational development.
“By the end of third grade, if a child is not at third-grade reading level, they literally drop off,” Harris said. “So each day in the life of a child is a very long time. And that’s why we’ve got to collectively do everything in our power to reopen our schools as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”
Harris did not directly answer a question about whether teachers should have to return to the classroom before being vaccinated. She instead said that she and Biden believe states should make them a priority in deciding who gets vaccinated.
“I believe they should be a priority. The president believes they should be a priority,” she said.
Analysis: Biden signals he’s open to negotiations on minimum wage. Progressives won’t be happy.
Biden’s road to the White House was paved in part with a pledge to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour. At his first official 2020 campaign event, Biden called for the hike in front of a crowded union hall in Pittsburgh.
The majority of Democrats rallied around the idea of including the $15 minimum wage in Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, before he suggested it might not survive the budget reconciliation process and might need to be a stand-alone measure.
Biden to host labor leaders at White House for discussion of pandemic relief, infrastructure
Biden plans to meet Wednesday with a group of labor leaders to discuss two of his leading priorities: his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and investing in the nation’s roads, bridges, airports and other infrastructure.
Part of the Oval Office meeting will be open to the press. Vice President Harris is also scheduled to participate.
Labor unions were key to the success of Biden’s presidential campaign, and they have a lot at stake in his pledge to “build back better” as the nation emerges from the pandemic. Investing in infrastructure and creating jobs is key to that plan.
The meeting also provides another platform for Biden to pitch his coronavirus relief package that is pending in Congress. On Tuesday, he did so at a town hall hosted by CNN in Milwaukee. On Thursday, he is scheduled to travel to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine-manufacturing plant.
Separately Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to host a virtual roundtable conversation on education for children whose families are in the military.
Sen. Graham says GOP needs Trump to retake majority in 2022
Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) weighed in Tuesday night on the feud between Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), lamenting that the two are “at each other’s throat” and claiming that Trump is key to the Republican Party’s electoral prospects in 2022.
“What I would say to Senator McConnell, I know Trump can be a handful, but he is the most dominant figure in the Republican Party,” Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “We don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of taking back the majority without Donald Trump. If you don’t get that, you’re just not looking.”
Graham said the pair did “a hell of a job” during Trump’s tenure.
“They’re now at each other’s throat,” Graham said. “I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been. I don’t want to eat our own.”
In a statement Tuesday, Trump lashed out at McConnell for a “lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality.”
On Saturday, McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his Senate impeachment trial but harshly criticized him for being “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and suggested that there could be legal consequences for Trump’s conduct on the day of the riot.
Analysis: Biden’s Middle East woes are already piling up
At home, the Biden administration has its hands full already. It’s battling the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to pass a major stimulus bill and reckoning with the latest spasm of climate change, as bitterly cold weather in Texas buckled the state’s power grid and left millions without electricity.
But troubles are mounting elsewhere, especially in the Middle East, where Biden seeks something of a reset in U.S. policy. On the campaign trail, Biden and his allies decried his predecessor’s bludgeoning “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran and coddling of human rights-abusing Arab autocrats. It was always going to prove trickier when in power, but events in recent days suggest that whatever grace period the White House hoped to have has already ended.
Biden administration takes more cooperative approach to its first high-level NATO meeting
The Biden administration is preparing to strike a more cooperative tone at the first meeting of senior NATO officials since Trump departed office, as the alliance faces difficult questions about how to proceed with a frayed U.S.-Taliban peace agreement and when to withdraw the remaining forces from Afghanistan.
The change in approach by Washington comes as the 72-year-old military alliance looks to find its footing after a tumultuous four years dealing with Trump. The challenges are vast — from defending against Russia, evolving to consider threats posed by China, and extricating forces from Afghanistan without prompting a collapse of the nation’s NATO-backed government and military force.
Senior U.S. defense officials, in a briefing with reporters, signaled that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would not offer any U.S. decisions on Afghanistan at the virtual two-day NATO meeting for defense ministers that begins Wednesday, as the Biden administration reviews its policy ahead of a May 1 deadline for a full U.S. troop withdrawal set out in the peace agreement.
Fact Checker: Harris’s claim that Biden vaccine plan was ‘starting from scratch’
“There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and local leaders to try and figure it out. And so in many ways, we’re starting from scratch on something that’s been raging for almost an entire year!”
— Vice President Harris, in an interview with Axios, Feb. 15, 2021
“We certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.”
— Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in remarks at the White House, Jan. 21
Many readers have asked us to examine these apparently conflicting statements. There was even a Fox News report wondering why we had not quickly written a fact check. Well, we had been working on a fact check on this issue even before Harris’s interview was released — regarding similar remarks by Biden — but it takes time to interview people, especially when there is a federal holiday.
Biden holds town hall on first major presidential trip
MILWAUKEE — Biden arrived in Milwaukee on Tuesday for his first major trip since taking office, kicking off a new phase of his presidency that attempts to move past the impeachment of his predecessor and toward a more aggressive selling of his coronavirus relief plan.
Speaking at a CNN town hall, Biden pledged that any American who wants a vaccine will have access to one by the end of July. He said he wanted many elementary and middle schools to be open five days a week by the end of April. And he said that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance.”
Biden revealed Tuesday night that in the weeks since he won the White House, he has received phone calls from all of the living former presidents — “with one exception,” whom he did not name.
And Biden reaffirmed the goal of a “reasonable path to citizenship” for most undocumented immigrants as part of an overhaul of immigration policy but seemed insistent that an expansion of refugee admissions either be part of the package or handled quickly as a stand-alone measure.
Larry Kudlow debuts new Fox Business show after leaving Trump White House
Larry Kudlow, the cable news host turned senior Trump adviser, is back on TV. And he’s flashing his newfound insider status.
Kudlow debuted his new Fox Business show on Tuesday afternoon, following a nearly two-year stint as Trump’s National Economic Council director and a long career at rival network CNBC before that. He used his first show to defend the Trump administration’s pandemic response, criticize the Biden administration and cast Biden as “the most far-left progressive president we’ve ever had in the Oval Office.”
It was typical Fox opinion fare, although Kudlow repeatedly reminded viewers of his broadened résumé.