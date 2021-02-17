Vice President Harris declined to weigh in Wednesday on whether Trump should be criminally prosecuted in connection to the Jan. 6 violent attack on the Capitol, claiming she has been too focused on addressing the pandemic to come to a conclusion.

“You know, right now I’m focused on what we need to do to get relief to American families, and that is my highest priority,” Harris said during an interview on NBC’s “Today” show. “It’s our administration’s highest priority. It’s our job. It’s the job we were elected to do, and that’s my focus.”

Pressed by anchor Savannah Guthrie, who noted that Harris is a former prosecutor, Harris declined to say whether she thinks there would be a strong case.

“I haven’t viewed the case through the lens of a prosecutor,” Harris said. “I’m reviewing the case of covid in America through the lens of being the vice president of America.”

Earlier in the interview, Harris pitched Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which is pending in Congress, saying it would be helpful, among other things, to reopening schools safely.

Harris echoed Biden’s goal, clarified in a town hall meeting Tuesday night, to open as many kindergarten through eighth-grade schools as possible for five days a week by the end of Biden’s first 100 days in office.

She argued doing so is critical to educational development.

“By the end of third grade, if a child is not at third-grade reading level, they literally drop off,” Harris said. “So each day in the life of a child is a very long time. And that’s why we’ve got to collectively do everything in our power to reopen our schools as quickly as possible and as safely as possible.”

Harris did not directly answer a question about whether teachers should have to return to the classroom before being vaccinated. She instead said that she and Biden believe states should make them a priority in deciding who gets vaccinated.