Two of the seven who voted to convict Trump — Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) — had already said they won’t seek reelection. That means two of the four Republicans who have said they will retire voted against Trump. Another of the four, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), issued one of the strongest denunciations of Trump among those who cited the alleged unconstitutionality of the proceedings in voting to acquit. He said Trump’s conduct vis-a-vis the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “was inexcusable, because in his speech he encouraged the mob, and that he bears some responsibility for the tragic violence that occurred.”

Those are three of the toughest verdicts on Trump’s conduct — all from swing states, and all from retiring Republicans.

This has been a fixture of Trump’s presidency. The party has, by and large, stuck by him through thick and thin. But just as telling is that, when lawmakers perceived some political latitude because of their lack of a political future, they have been much more willing to distance themselves from their party’s president.

Looking at the 2018 and 2020 elections and the looming 2022 election, more than four dozen lawmakers have announced their retirements or lost primaries. A Washington Post analysis reveals that fully half of them have broken with Trump during his presidency in some significant way. About one-third have broken with him strongly.

Most of them broke with Trump before announcing their retirements — perhaps recognizing (and in some cases acknowledging) that their comments had rendered them persona non grata in GOP primaries. Plenty of others, though, appeared to be freed up to say what they really thought afterward.

Whatever the case, though, it is a marked contrast to Republicans who don’t have such personal political considerations.

The strongest rebukes ranged from being on policy issues to Trump’s character. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) likened the White House to an adult day-care center dealing with Trump’s antics, while Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) wrote a book breaking with Trumpism. Beyond Portman’s rebuke of Trump for his conduct related to Jan. 6, former senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) called Trump’s conduct in the Ukraine scandal “inappropriate” after casting a key vote against allowing witnesses in the first impeachment trial. That’s six of 10 GOP senators who have retired during Trump’s term rebuking him either before or after announcing their retirements.

Among House members, some of the most significant rebukes from retiring members have stayed below the radar. Former congressman David G. Reichert (R-Wash.), a former sheriff, said in 2017 that he would have arrested Trump for his comments about sexually assaulting women during the 2016 campaign. Then-Rep. John M. Shimkus (R-Ill.) declared, “Pull my name off the ‘I support Donald Trump’ list,” after Trump’s announcement of a U.S. withdrawal from Syria. Another backbencher from a conservative-leaning district, then-Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), was one of just four House Republicans to vote to condemn as racist Trump’s remark that members of “The Squad” should “go back” to the countries “from which they came,” despite three of the four liberal Squad members having been born in the United States.

Others were among the select group of Republicans who voted to or considered voting to impeach Trump. Former congressman Justin Amash (Mich.) left the GOP after signaling support for Trump’s first impeachment. Then-Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.) retired shortly after becoming a rare Republican to consider such a vote. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.), now a former congressman, was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump the second time, having already announced his exit. He has since emerged as a particularly vocal critic and, like his Michigan colleague Amash, left the GOP.

In contrast to many of these, some of Trump’s biggest criticisms have come from members in very conservative districts. Then-Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.), whose district in 2016 gave Trump the second-highest percentage of any district in the country, at 80 percent, recently rebuked his party’s “mindless” obedience to Trump. Even then-Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), who as of late has emerged as a prime-time fill-in host on Fox News, offered a significant rebuke initially of Trump’s claims that the FBI spied on his campaign — leading Trump’s allies to go after him.

It has long been speculated that Republicans vote with Trump and stick up for him because they have to — because the GOP base is so overwhelmingly in Trump’s corner that Republicans with any political future understand that running afoul of him translates to significant political peril.

We’ve begun to see some members test that idea, including the No. 3-ranking House Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.). Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) isn’t up for reelection for six years, but his vote to convict Trump was a pretty big shock in a very conservative state.

Lending credence to that theory was the overwhelming vote by House Republicans to let Cheney stay in her leadership role after her vote to impeach. She was targeted extensively by Trump’s allies, but the House vote was secret, allowing members even more latitude than the retirees to vote how they wanted without fearing the repercussions among the base.

Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands), one of the House impeachment managers, said this week of Trump, “Would he be convicted on a secret ballot? Hell yeah. Without question.”